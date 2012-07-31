FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may raise RONA ratings
July 31, 2012

TEXT-S&P may raise RONA ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are placing our ratings on Canadian retailer RONA Inc.    ,
including our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company, on
CreditWatch with positive implications, following Lowe's Cos. Inc.     
(A-/Watch Neg/A-2) announced acquisition proposal of RONA for about C$1.8
billion.
     -- Lowe's has been growing steadily in Canada, albeit more slowly than 
expected, while RONA expects to convert up to one-quarter of its big-box 
stores to smaller formats as big-box outlets saturate some markets.
     -- We will resolve the CreditWatch once we have clarity on the likelihood 
of a transaction. Should an acquisition occur, we would likely equalize the 
ratings on RONA with those on Lowe's, based on the strategic importance of 
RONA to Lowe's.

Rating Action
On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 
RONA Inc., including its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the 
company, on CreditWatch with positive implications.

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows Lowe's Cos. Inc.'s (A-/Watch Neg/A-2) 
announcement of a non-binding proposal to acquire RONA, a Canadian retailer 
and distributor of hardware, home improvement, and gardening products. RONA 
has C$116 million of unsecured notes and C$172 million of preferred shares 
outstanding.

The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the potential uplift for RONA 
creditors from the possible acquisition of the company by the higher-rated 
Lowe's. In RONA, Lowe's is proposing to acquire an industry leader that has a 
market share of about 19% and a similar revenue base as Home Depot Inc. 
(A-/Stable/A-2) in Canada. The Canadian home-improvement retail sector is 
moderately fragmented and saturated, which has compounded weak demand in 
recent years. Lowe's has been growing steadily in Canada, albeit more slowly 
than expected because of persistently weak market conditions. RONA, on the 
other hand, expects to convert up to one-quarter of its big-box stores to 
smaller formats as big-box outlets saturate some markets, likely reducing its 
retail square footage 5%-10% through 2013 to better match the sector's reduced 
demand.

RONA operates a multiformat model that enables it to achieve close to 100% 
market coverage in Canada, and provides flexible platforms at the expense of 
operating efficiencies and margins compared with those of its single-format 
competitors. RONA's lower margins, however, are typically more stable because 
of its higher proportion of distribution revenue. The company's share of the 
building products retail segment is similar to Home Depot's in Canada, but we 
believe that RONA's various formats strengthen its business risk profile by 
diversifying its competitive pressures. As such, we believe that RONA's 
extensive distribution network is an important factor supporting its 
operational strategy because the company sells to more diffuse regions and 
market segments than its competitors.

CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch once we have more clarity on the likelihood of 
a transaction. Should Lowe's acquire RONA, we would likely equalize the 
ratings on RONA with those on Lowe's, based on RONA's strategic importance to 
Lowe's.


Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Positive
                         To                  From
RONA Inc.
Corporate credit rating  BBB-/Watch Pos/--   BBB-/Negative/--
Senior unsecured debt    BBB-/Watch Pos      BBB-
 Preferred stock
  Global scale           BB/Watch Pos        BB
  Canada scale           P-3/Watch Pos       P-3

