FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Aercap Holdings 'BBB-'
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Aercap Holdings 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

March 13 - Overview	
     -- The Netherlands-based AerCap Holdings N.V. is a major provider of 	
aircraft operating leases.	
     -- We are assigning a 'BBB-' corporate credit rating.	
     -- The outlook is stable. We expect AerCap's financial profile to remain 	
relatively consistent through 2013 despite its purchase of an additional 38 	
aircraft.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' 	
corporate credit rating to The Netherlands-based AerCap Holdings N.V..
The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The rating on AerCap Holdings N.V. reflects its position as a major provider 	
of aircraft operating leases and its ownership of new-technology aircraft with 	
relatively stable asset values. We expect that the company will maintain a 	
relatively consistent financial profile through 2013, despite the addition of 	
38 aircraft over that period. Inherent risks of cyclical demand and lease 	
rates for aircraft, as well as a substantial percentage of encumbered assets, 	
limit the credit rating. We characterize AerCap's business risk profile as 	
"satisfactory," its financial risk profile as "significant," and its liquidity 	
as "adequate" under our criteria.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, AerCap's portfolio comprised 251 aircraft it owns and 42 	
it manages for third parties. This places the company among the largest global 	
aircraft lessors in the second tier, based on fleet size, which also includes 	
Aviation Capital Group Corp. (ACG), CIT Aerospace International, RBS Aviation 	
Capital (which has reached an agreement to be sold to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking 	
Corp.), Babcock and Brown Air Ltd., AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd., and BOC (Bank 	
of China) Ltd. The aircraft fleet of each of these companies is, however, much 	
smaller than that of GECAS (GE Capital Aviation Services) and International 	
Lease Finance Corp. (ILFC), in terms of both the number and value of aircraft. 	
	
AerCap's fleet comprises primarily the most popular and liquid (in resale and 	
re-lease markets) narrowbody Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s (combined 73% of net 	
book value of owned aircraft); the balance is mostly widebody Airbus A330s 	
(23%), also popular and fairly liquid aircraft. The company's portfolio, among 	
the youngest in the industry with an average age of 5.5 years, is 	
well-diversified geographically. Its customer base consists of 101 airlines, 	
with the largest lessee representing 8% of 2011 lease revenues. 	
	
AerCap has 58 aircraft on order--primarily B737-800s, with a modest number of 	
A320s and A330s--to be delivered through 2016. AerCap has also added to its 	
fleet through of sale/leaseback transactions with airlines. For example, in 	
July 2011, AerCap entered into an agreement with American Airlines for the 	
sale/leaseback of 35 of American's B737-800 deliveries through 2014, most of 	
which are included in the 58 aircraft pending deliveries. AerCap structured 	
the transaction so that it has limited exposure to American's bankruptcy. It 	
structured the transaction as a "financial accommodation"--not a lease--and 	
does not guarantee the financing agreement. We expect the company to take 	
advantage of other sale/leaseback opportunities resulting from ongoing 	
constraints in the market for aircraft financing, which we expect to continue 	
as many commercial banks cut back lending to airlines.	
	
Similar to most other aircraft operating lessors, AerCap has experienced 	
reduced rental rates on new aircraft leases, due to weaker demand for certain 	
aircraft types and lower interest rates (a major driver of lease rates, along 	
with supply and demand) since 2008. Even so, AerCap's lease revenues rose by 	
13% in 2011, compared with 2010, primarily because of strengthening lease 	
rates for B737-800s and the addition of 13 new aircraft. AerCap has a good 	
track record in repossessing aircraft and restructuring leases, which has 	
resulted in only modest losses in these situations.	
	
Similar to other providers of transportation equipment operating leases, 	
AerCap is more highly leveraged than a typical industrial company with the 	
same rating; thus, credit metrics tend to be weaker as well. AerCap lost $53 	
million on the October 2011 sale of its AeroTurbine aircraft parts sales 	
business to ILFC. Including that loss, AerCap's 2011 earnings declined to $172 	
million in 2011 from $208 million in 2010. However, EBITDA interest coverage 	
declined only modestly, to about 3.1x from 3.5x, while funds from operations 	
(FFO) to debt increased to about 12% from 9%. Debt decreased by about $450 	
million due to the elimination of AeroTurbine's debt. We expect AerCap's 	
credit metrics to remain relatively consistent through 2013, with incremental 	
debt to finance committed aircraft deliveries and aircraft acquired through 	
sale/leasebacks offsetting increased earnings and cash flow from the 	
additional aircraft. These ratios are somewhat stronger than 'BBB-' rated 	
ILFC's and 'BBB' rated ACG's (both of which incorporate one notch for 	
potential parental support). 	
	
Secured debt accounts for approximately two-thirds of AerCap's assets, mostly 	
asset-backed securities (ABS) financing, export credit agency (ECA) 	
facilities, and other secured credit facilities. We expect AerCap to continue 	
to take advantage of ECA and other secured credit facility financings to fund 	
new aircraft deliveries. AerCap has indicated it also could return to the ABS 	
market if it is cost-efficient. Therefore, we don't expect the percentage of 	
AerCap's assets pledged as collateral for financing aircraft to decline 	
materially from current levels. A high proportion of secured assets means that 	
fewer are available as collateral for future borrowings.	
	
Liquidity	
We characterize AerCap's liquidity as adequate. AerCap has access to several 	
secured credit facilities and to ECA facilities, to fund most aircraft 	
deliveries through 2013. It has a $775 million secured revolving facility that 	
revolves through May 2013 and then terms out through 2016, which can fund up 	
to six of the American Airlines aircraft, and a $400 million secured facility 	
to fund 12 of the American aircraft. 	
	
In accordance with our methodology and assumptions, the relevant aspects of 	
AerCap's liquidity include our expectations that:	
     -- Cash sources will exceed cash uses by about 1.2x (the minimum 	
threshold for an adequate designation) in 2012;	
     -- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA, 	
consistent with our criteria standard of 15%;	
     -- AerCap likely will be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability 	
events with limited refinancing; and	
     -- The company will maintain prudent financial risk management.	
	
We expect that sources of funds will consist of:	
     -- Cash,	
     -- Funds from operations,	
     -- Proceeds from aircraft sales,	
     -- Access to various bank and export credit agency financings to fund new 	
aircraft purchases, and	
     -- Potential capital market transactions.	
	
Major uses of funds include:	
     -- Debt maturities of $813 million in 2012 and $743 million in 2013, 	
including ABS maturities of more than $300 million each year that are 	
amortized through cash flow generation and are discretionary; and	
     -- Committed capital expenditures for new aircraft of about $900 million 	
each year, most of which has committed funding in place.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We expect AerCap's financial profile to remain 	
relatively consistent through 2013, despite incremental debt to fund the 	
addition of a substantial number of committed aircraft deliveries over that 	
period. The company could also acquire further aircraft through 	
sale/leasebacks. We could raise ratings if stronger demand significantly 	
improved aircraft lease rates, resulting in FFO to debt increasing to the 	
mid-teens percent area for a sustained period. We could lower ratings if lease 	
rates deteriorated, causing FFO to debt to decline to a high-single-digit 	
percentage for a sustained period, or if the company's access to capital 	
became constrained.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Rating Assigned	
AerCap Holdings N.V.	
 Corporate credit rating                    BBB-/Stable/--	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.