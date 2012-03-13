TEXT-S&P may cut LCH.Clearnet Group 'A+/A-1' ratings

March 13 - Overview -- U.K.-based holding company LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd (LCHC) said it has recommended to its shareholders London Stock Exchange Group PLC's (LSEG) offer to buy a majority stake of up to 60% in LCHC, subject to shareholder, regulatory, and antitrust approvals. -- We are placing our 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term ratings on LCHC on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that LCHC's financial profile could weaken following the acquisition, because the rating on LSEG is lower than that on LCHC and LSEG carries higher debt. -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch when the transaction closes or falls through. At that time, we could affirm the ratings on LCHC or lower them by no more than three notches. Rating Action On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on U.K.-based holding company LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd (LCHC) on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows LCH.Clearnet's announcement on March 9, 2012, that it has recommended to its shareholders London Stock Exchange Group PLC's (LSEG; A-/Watch Neg/A-2) offer to buy a majority stake of up to 60% in LCHC, subject to shareholder, regulatory, and antitrust approvals. We believe there is a risk that LSEG might extract capital from LCHC if it needs cash, given that LCHC would be a majority-owned subsidiary if the merger goes ahead. We understand that LCHC would, to some extent, be ringfenced from the rest of LSEG. LSEG's management would have only four of 16 seats on LCHC's new board of directors. The board would also have five administrators, representing LCH.Clearnet's current customers, thereby preserving the user/shareholder model that has been instrumental to LCHC's business model. LCHC's two main operating entities, LCH.Clearnet Ltd in London and LCH.Clearnet SA in Paris, would still be two regulated clearing entities with minimum regulatory capital requirements. LCHC would remain under the consolidated supervision of the French regulator. LCHC's board would determine the maximum amount of distributable profits available for paying dividends and LSEG would decide how much to actually distribute. In our view, this ringfencing could, to some extent, isolate LCHC's capital from the rest of LSEG, reducing contagion risk. If we determined the ringfencing did provide strong protection, we could rate LCHC above its parent, provided LCHC's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) supported the rating. Key components of LCHC's SACP will be its clearinghouses' financial safeguard system, including margins and clearing funds, and its profitability. We will assess to what extent LCHC will be able to offset, at least partially, the loss of NYSE Euronext's (A+/Stable/A-1) revenues after two clearing contracts, one for cash equity and one for continental European equity derivatives, expire in 2013. LCHC might be able to generate additional revenues from clearing over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives like interest-rate swaps at SwapClear, and from interoperability with other clearinghouses. We also expect LCHC to implement its cost-saving plan and to maintain its existing strong financial safeguard system. CreditWatch We expect to resolve the CreditWatch upon completion of the merger, probably around the end of 2012. The deal is unlikely to close sooner because of the many regulatory and antitrust approvals both entities must obtain, mostly in Europe. If the deal goes through, we might affirm the long-term rating on LCHC or lower it by no more than three notches. If the deal falls through, we will most likely affirm the ratings on LCHC. During the CreditWatch we will concentrate on collecting information to investigate to what extent the new structure isolates LCHC's capital from the rest of LSEG. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Updated Methodology For Rating Exchanges and Clearinghouses, July 10, 2006 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Watch Neg/A-1 A+/Negative/A-1 LCH.Clearnet Funding LP Junior Subordinated * A-/Watch Neg A- *Guaranteed by LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.