TEXT-S&P may cut LCH.Clearnet Group 'A+/A-1' ratings
March 13, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P may cut LCH.Clearnet Group 'A+/A-1' ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

March 13 - Overview	
     -- U.K.-based holding company LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd (LCHC) said it has 	
recommended to its shareholders London Stock Exchange Group PLC's  (LSEG)
offer 	
to buy a majority stake of up to 60% in LCHC, subject to shareholder, 	
regulatory, and antitrust approvals.	
     -- We are placing our 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term ratings on LCHC on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that LCHC's financial 	
profile could weaken following the acquisition, because the rating on LSEG is 	
lower than that on LCHC and LSEG carries higher debt.	
     -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch when the transaction closes or 	
falls through. At that time, we could affirm the ratings on LCHC or lower them 	
by no more than three notches.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A+/A-1' 	
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on U.K.-based holding company 	
LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd (LCHC) on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement follows LCH.Clearnet's announcement on March 9, 	
2012, that it has recommended to its shareholders London Stock Exchange Group 	
PLC's (LSEG; A-/Watch Neg/A-2) offer to buy a majority stake of up to 60% in 	
LCHC, subject to shareholder, regulatory, and antitrust approvals.	
	
We believe there is a risk that LSEG might extract capital from LCHC if it 	
needs cash, given that LCHC would be a majority-owned subsidiary if the merger 	
goes ahead. We understand that LCHC would, to some extent, be ringfenced from 	
the rest of LSEG. LSEG's management would have only four of 16 seats on LCHC's 	
new board of directors. The board would also have five administrators, 	
representing LCH.Clearnet's current customers, thereby preserving the 	
user/shareholder model that has been instrumental to LCHC's business model. 	
LCHC's two main operating entities, LCH.Clearnet Ltd in London and 	
LCH.Clearnet SA in Paris, would still be two regulated clearing entities with 	
minimum regulatory capital requirements. LCHC would remain under the 	
consolidated supervision of the French regulator. LCHC's board would determine 	
the maximum amount of distributable profits available for paying dividends and 	
LSEG would decide how much to actually distribute. 	
	
In our view, this ringfencing could, to some extent, isolate LCHC's capital 	
from the rest of LSEG, reducing contagion risk. If we determined the 	
ringfencing did provide strong protection, we could rate LCHC above its 	
parent, provided LCHC's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) supported the 	
rating. Key components of LCHC's SACP will be its clearinghouses' financial 	
safeguard system, including margins and clearing funds, and its profitability.	
	
We will assess to what extent LCHC will be able to offset, at least partially, 	
the loss of NYSE Euronext's (A+/Stable/A-1) revenues after two clearing 	
contracts, one for cash equity and one for continental European equity 	
derivatives, expire in 2013. LCHC might be able to generate additional 	
revenues from clearing over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives like interest-rate 	
swaps at SwapClear, and from interoperability with other clearinghouses. We 	
also expect LCHC to implement its cost-saving plan and to maintain its 	
existing strong financial safeguard system.	
CreditWatch	
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch upon completion of the merger, probably 	
around the end of 2012. The deal is unlikely to close sooner because of the 	
many regulatory and antitrust approvals both entities must obtain, mostly in 	
Europe. If the deal goes through, we might affirm the long-term rating on LCHC 	
or lower it by no more than three notches. If the deal falls through, we will 	
most likely affirm the ratings on LCHC.	
	
During the CreditWatch we will concentrate on collecting information to 	
investigate to what extent the new structure isolates LCHC's capital from the 	
rest of LSEG.	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Standard & Poor's Updated Methodology For Rating Exchanges and 	
Clearinghouses, July 10, 2006	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A+/Watch Neg/A-1   A+/Negative/A-1	
	
LCH.Clearnet Funding LP	
 Junior Subordinated   *                 A-/Watch Neg       A-	
	
*Guaranteed by LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd.	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

