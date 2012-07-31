TEXT-Fitch revises HSBC Bank (Chile) outlook to negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings for HSBC Bank (Chile) as follows: --Foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A+'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --Foreign and local currency short-term IDR at ‘F1’; --National long-term rating at ‘AAA(cl)'; Stable Outlook; --National short-term rating at ‘N1+(cl)'; --Support ‘1’. The revision of the Rating Outlook to Negative on the bank’s foreign and local currency long-term IDR aligns it with the Outlook of its parent company, HSBC Holdings Plc, reflecting the common overall risk profile due to their operational integration and the extremely high likelihood of parent support. (For additional details, see ‘Fitch Affirms HSBC at ‘AA’; Outlook Revised to Negative’ dated March 1, 2012 at ‘www.fitchratings.com’.) The ‘1’ Support Rating reflects Fitch’s belief that potential support, if needed, remains strong for this subsidiary, and that likely support is also factored into HSBC Bank (Chile)’s IDRs. HSBC Bank (Chile)’s IDRs would be downgraded should HSBC Holdings Plc’s ratings go down. HSBC Bank (Chile) is small and has a marginal loan market share. Its main businesses are with large corporate segments, mainly in foreign trade operations, treasury and securities intermediation. Its profitability, which is inherently volatile due to the bank’s main activities, was affected in 2010 and 2011 by the hefty expenses related to the launch of its expansion plan in personal finance, which was later divested, together with roughly CLP4 billion in loan loss provisions related to its exposure in the failed retailer La Polar. At the beginning of 2012, the bank sold its personal finance business and significantly reduced its cost base, which enabled it to improve profitability (ROE of 5.5% at May 31, 2012). HSBC Bank (Chile)’s loan book mainly comprised of corporate lending and foreign trade financing. Its asset quality is sound, with no past-due loans, although concentration is high as a consequence of the size of the portfolio. The bank’s largest asset is its securities and derivatives portfolio, which accounted for almost 60% of its assets at May 31, 2012. Therefore, revenues from trading and financial operations are a decisive factor in the bank’s net income, which explains the volatility in its profitability. Market risk is modest thanks to the bank’s conservative internal and regulatory limits and the risk management systems and expertise available from the HSBC Group. Funding mainly consists of short-term deposits from institutional investors, which are highly concentrated. Liquidity is ample due to the size of its securities portfolio relative to total assets, which is liquid and low risk. HSBC Bank (Chile)’s capitalization is strong; its Fitch core capital ratio was a high 17.8% at May 31, 2012. HSBC Bank (Chile) is fully owned by HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited, which is a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings Plc. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)