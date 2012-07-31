FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch cuts Banco de Sabadell ratings

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    July 31 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco de Sabadell's 
(Sabadell) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB', Short-term
IDR to 'B' from 'F3' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb+' from 'bbb'. 
Simultaneously, Fitch has removed Sabadell's IDRs and VR from Rating Watch 
Negative (RWN). The agency has affirmed Sabadell's Support Rating of '3' and 
Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BB+'. The Outlook on Sabadell's Long-term IDR is 
Stable because it is based on its standalone strength (ie, its VR).

The rating actions complete a ratings review by Fitch and follow the 
formalisation of Sabadell's acquisition of Banco CAM S.A.U. (Banco CAM) on 1 
June 2012 upon receiving European Commission approval of the transaction. The 
transaction included a EUR21bn asset protection scheme (APS), net of reserves, 
covering around one-third of Banco CAM's assets and a EUR5.2bn capital 
injection, both granted by Spain's Deposit Guarantee Fund (FGD). Under the APS, 
the FGD covers 80% of losses that arise, with Sabadell absorbing the remaining 
20%.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - IDRS AND VR

The downgrades of Sabadell's IDRs and VR reflect the heightened risks to the 
bank's financial profile arising from the prolonged recession and real estate 
crisis in Spain and weakened counterparty/investor confidence in Spain and its 
banking sector. While Sabadell has a good track record of integrating banks, 
Fitch believes that turning around Banco CAM's franchise will be challenging in 
such a difficult climate, given its size and particularly as its deposit 
franchise deteriorated following its intervention by Spain's Fund for Orderly 
Bank Restructuring.

Most of the downside risk relating to Banco CAM's poorest quality assets is 
covered by the APS, while existing reserves held against the stock of group 
impaired loans are considered by Fitch to be above average for the sector and, 
at 85% as of end-June 2012, likely to be sufficient. Fitch's concerns therefore 
relate to the impact of Spain's recession and property crisis on the group's 
performing loans not covered by the Banco CAM APS and to the additional risks to
earnings arising for example from the need to deleverage and compete for 
deposits. 

Fitch acknowledges that Sabadell has been able to increase retail funding in 
recent years. However, the funding challenges it is currently facing, like many 
other Spanish banks, arise from intense deposit competition in Spain, a tough 
deleveraging environment and Fitch's expectation that access to public debt 
markets is likely to remain weak or at best volatile. Sabadell has quite a high 
level of wholesale funding and asset encumbrance. The group's central bank 
funding (equivalent to 14% of total assets) is in part a legacy of 
pre-acquisition deposit withdrawals from Banco CAM. Fitch estimates that around 
EUR14bn of its central bank funding is used for carry trade purposes, acting as 
a useful prop - albeit only temporary - to margins. 

Fitch considers the group's unencumbered liquid assets to represent a moderate 
buffer against unexpected liquidity shocks. Nonetheless, they are sufficient to 
cover the bank's short-term wholesale funds. The structure of the APS (not 
pre-funded) also acts as a source of future liquidity when losses are 
recognised.

Sabadell's VR also considers an enlarged retail franchise, lower single-name 
risk concentration and higher loss-absorption capacity due to the benefits of 
the APS and the FGD capital injection. Sabadell's Fitch core capital/weighted 
risks ratio, which excludes mandatory convertible bonds, was low at below 7% at 
end-H112. It will imminently benefit from the exchange of up to EUR1.6bn of 
Banco CAM upper Tier 2 and preferred stock into equity.

RATING  SENSITIVITIES - VR

Sabadell's VR is still sensitive to an even more protracted and deeper 
recessionary environment in Spain than currently assumed and/or a failure to 
rebalance its funding mix towards retail sources. It could be downgraded if, for
example, credit losses, in particular from non-APS risks, exceed Fitch's 
expectations and/or due to unforeseen problems in the integration process or an 
unanticipated liquidity shock. 

Conversely, a stabilisation in the asset quality outlook, most likely arising 
from an improvement in Spain's economic prospects and/or a material rebalancing 
of the bank's funding mix and strengthening of its liquidity buffers could lead 
to Sabadell's VR being upgraded. This would also trigger an upgrade of the 
bank's IDRs. 

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF

The affirmation of Sabadell's Support Rating and SRF reflects Fitch's opinion 
that there is a moderate probability of long-term sovereign support being 
available to the enlarged bank, if needed. In the near term, Sabadell is 
technically eligible to benefit from the EUR100bn banking sector support package
for Spanish banks, should it be needed. However, as well as introducing 
legislation to enforce losses onto subordinated debt and preferred stock of 
banks that need public aid, by end-August the Spanish authorities are also 
required to introduce legislation to strengthen the bank resolution framework. 

The Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a potential downgrade of the Spanish
sovereign rating or to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the propensity of 
the authorities to support the bank. A downgrade of Sabadell's SRF would only 
trigger a downgrade of its Long-term IDR if the bank's VR was also downgraded.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

Banco CAM is now a 100%-owned bank subsidiary of Sabadell and is fully 
consolidated into the group accounts. Its IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with
those of Sabadell, because i) Fitch considers it a core subsidiary of the group 
and ii) it will be legally merged with Sabadell in Q412 at which point it will 
cease to exist as a legal entity.  

Because Fitch believes Banco CAM can no longer be viewed meaningfully as a 
standalone entity, its VR of 'f' and SRF of 'BB+' have been affirmed, removed 
from Rating Watch Positive (RWP) and withdrawn as a result of the corporate 
reorganisation. Until Banco CAM ceases to exist, its IDRs are sensitive to the 
same factors that might drive a change in Sabadell's IDRs. 

SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES

Subordinated debt and preferred stock issued by Sabadell and Sabadell 
International Equity Limited are notched down from Sabadell's VR of 'bb+', in 
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective 
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Their ratings are 
primarily sensitive to any change in Sabadell's VR.

Banco CAM's Upper Tier 2 instruments and preferred stock are still not 
performing but have been upgraded to 'B-' from 'CC' and 'CCC' from 'C', 
respectively, reflecting a higher likelihood of coupons being resumed on these 
instruments post-merger.   

STATE GUARANTEED DEBT 

The ratings of the state-guaranteed debt issued by Sabadell and Banco CAM are in
line with the Long-term IDR of Spain ('BBB'/Negative) and are thus sensitive to 
any change in this rating

 

Sabadell, with assets of EUR167bn at end-H112, is Spain's fifth-largest banking 
group. It focuses on retail banking for SMEs and individuals and has a market 
share of domestic assets of around 6%. It has a good presence in Spain's 
Mediterranean area, namely Catalonia, Balearics, Valencia and Murcia; as well as
in the northern regions of Asturias and the Basque Country.

The rating actions are as follows: 

Banco de Sabadell: 

Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB'; removed from RWN; Outlook Stable 

Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'; removed from RWN

Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb'; removed from RWN

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; removed from RWP

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWP

Senior unsecured long-term debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB'; removed from 
RWN 

Senior unsecured short-term debt: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'; removed from RWN

Commercial paper: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'; removed from RWN

Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB-'; removed from RWN

Preferred stock: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B+'; removed from RWN

State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'

Sabadell International Equity Ltd:  

Preferred stock: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B+'; removed from RWN

Banco CAM: 

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWP; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; removed from RWP

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'f'; removed from RWP; rating withdrawn

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'; removed from RWP

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWP; rating withdrawn

Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'BB+'; removed from RWP

Commercial paper and senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at 'B'; removed 
from RWP

Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BB'; removed from Rating Watch 
Evolving (RWE)

Subordinated upper tier 2 debt: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CC' 

Preferred Stock: upgraded to 'CCC' from 'C'

State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

