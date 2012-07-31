FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Kazkommertsbank's outlook to negative
July 31, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Kazkommertsbank's outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- We anticipate that Kazakhstan-based Kazkommertsbank's asset quality 
could weaken over the next 12-24 months. 
     -- In our view, the bank's provisioning remains low and its capacity to 
absorb possible losses through earnings is modest. We also expect problems 
loans to remain high in the near future.
     -- We are therefore revising our outlook on Kazkommertsbank to negative 
from stable and affirming our 'B+/B' ratings.
     -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if asset 
quality deteriorated further and provisioning levels did not improve, leading 
us to revise our assessment of the bank's risk position to "weak" from 
"moderate". 
 

Rating Action
On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Kazakhstan-based Kazkommertsbank (JSC) (KKB) to negative from stable. The 'B+' 
long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed. 

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our anticipation that KKB's asset quality could 
weaken, notably if loan provisions remain low, reducing the capacity of the 
bank's earnings to absorb losses. KKB's high exposure to the risky real estate 
and construction sector weighs on our opinion of asset quality. In our view, 
before the economic crisis started in 2008, KKB demonstrated a higher risk 
appetite and weaker risk management practices than many of its Kazakh peers. 
Growth of new business has slowed in recent years, meaning that the bank's 
loan portfolio largely comprises loans originated before the crisis. 
Furthermore, loan repayment and recovery in Kazakhstan is weak in our view.

KKB's asset quality has deteriorated sharply since 2008, although at a slower 
pace in the first half 2012. According to regulatory data, loans more than 90 
days overdue increased to 24.3% of total loans--about Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 
576 billion ($3.8 billion)--as of July 1, 2012, from 23.2% (KZT557 billion) at 
year-end 2011 and 19.3% (KZT453 billion) in 2010. This compares poorly with 
18.8% for Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (BB/Stable/B) and 8.3% for JSC Bank 
CenterCredit (B+/Stable/B), as well as other rated midsize Kazakh banks. We 
believe KKB's nonperforming loans may increase further over the coming years, 
especially if the bank classifies some exposures secured by land as 
problematic. 

KKB has a high concentration of lending in the high-risk real estate and 
construction sector, which was significantly affected by the economic crisis. 
Real estate prices have dropped by about 50% from their peak at midyear 2008 
and market activity is now quite weak. At year-end 2011, 45% of KKB's loans 
were in housing construction, commercial real estate construction, and real 
estate, which compares with 24% for the system. We note that the value of land 
and property the bank holds as collateral has fallen substantially since 2008 
and a further decline is possible. This would put additional pressure on the 
bank's asset quality.

We also note that 54% of the loan book was denominated in foreign currency at 
year-end 2011, which exceeds the system average of 44% and might increase 
KKB's credit risk in the event of unfavorable exchange rate movements. 
Consequently, we regard KKB's current provisioning of 24% of the loan 
portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2011, as low. In our view, there is a risk that 
provisions will be insufficient to cover the possible further deterioration of 
asset quality. 

In line with our view of weak earnings prospects for KKB, we have revised our 
assessment of its capital and earnings downward to "moderate" from "adequate". 
Our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for the bank at year-end 2011 was 5.9%, 
before diversification adjustments, and we project it to remain in the range 
of 5.5%-6.5% over the next 12-24 months. However, despite the revised 
assessment, capital remains a neutral rating factor, given the bank's 'bb-' 
anchor. Currently, the bank meets all regulatory requirements regarding 
capital adequacy.

In our view, KKB suffers from weak earnings capacity, due to depressed margins 
and the continuously poor performance of the loan portfolio. KKB reported a 
return on assets of 0.87% in 2011, which compares poorly with that of other 
rated nonrestructured Kazakh banks. It also reported a pretax profit of 
KZT31.2 million (about $211,000), reflecting a further decline in preprovision 
earnings, and a KZT66.1 million loan impairment charge (2.4% of average gross 
loans). However, given the declining capacity of earnings to absorb losses, we 
see a risk that a future rise in provisioning could meaningfully erode the 
bank's capital base.

We have revised our assessment of the bank's funding to "average" from "below 
average," which in our view balances the supportive role of deposits from 
state-owned companies with weaker factors, such as deposit concentrations and 
the bank's loans-to-deposits ratio of 142% at year-end 2011, which is weaker 
than the system average. By contrast, we have revised our assessment of the 
liquidity position to "moderate" from "adequate," reflecting our view that it 
has tightened. At the end of 2011, liquid assets accounted for about 10% of 
KKB's total assets and the three-month maturity gap equaled 100% of the bank's 
capital. 

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if KKB's asset 
quality deteriorated further and provisioning levels did not improve, leading 
us to revise our assessment of the bank's risk position to "weak" from 
"moderate".

We could also downgrade the bank if pressure on capital intensified, with the 
projected RAC ratio moving to lower than 5%. This may occur if the projected 
earnings buffer turned negative or the funding and liquidity position 
deteriorated significantly. 

We could consider revising the outlook to stable if the bank's asset quality 
stabilized, notably through more conservative provisioning. A positive rating 
action may also follow if the shareholders were to provide additional capital, 
substantially strengthening the bank's loss-absorption capacity. 


Ratings Score Snapshot
                                      To                   From
Issuer Credit Rating                  B+/Negative/B        B+/Stable/B

SACP                                  b-                   b-
  Anchor                              bb-                  bb-
  Business Position                   Moderate (-1)        Moderate (-1)
  Capital and Earnings                Moderate (0)         Adequate (0)
  Risk Position                       Moderate (-1)        Moderate (-1)
  Funding                             Average              Below Average
   and Liquidity                      and Moderate (-1)    and Adequate (-1)

Support                               +2                   +2
  GRE Support                         0                    0
  Group Support                       0                    0
  Sovereign Support                   +2                   +2

Additional Factors                    0                    0

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
