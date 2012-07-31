FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch cuts Dexia Crediop to 'BBB+'
July 31, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Dexia Crediop to 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    July 31 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Dexia Crediop's (Crediop) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A', Short-term IDR to 'F2' from
'F1', Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'bb-' and Support Rating to '2' from
'1'. The Long-term and Short-term IDRs have been maintained on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating 
action commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

Fitch continues to believe that there is a high probability that Crediop will be
supported by its majority owner Dexia ('A+'/Negative) if needed. As Dexia's 
Long-term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor, Fitch believes additional support 
for Dexia if required would come from the states of France ('AAA'/Negative), 
Belgium ('AA'/Negative) and Luxembourg ('AAA'/Stable). 

Although Dexia does not fully own Crediop (a 70% stake is held through Dexia 
Credit Local, DCL, 'A+'/Negative), Fitch believes that it would be difficult for
Dexia and Dexia's shareholders not to support its Italian subsidiary because of 
the close integration of the two groups, including about EUR10bn of funding at 
end-2011 extended by the parent group to Crediop. The agency also believes that 
not supporting Crediop might have a negative effect on Dexia's reputation.

Nonetheless, Fitch has downgraded Crediop's IDRs and Support Rating because the 
agency believes that the propensity for Dexia to provide support for Crediop is 
weakening as Crediop de-leverages and reduces new business. 

Crediop's IDRs were originally placed on RWN in February 2010, after Dexia 
agreed with the European Commission (EC) that it would sell its stake in Crediop
by 31 October 2012. Crediop's Long-term and Short-term IDR have been maintained 
on RWN because the EC has not yet approved the new restructuring plan Dexia 
presented in March 2012, which does not include the requirement to sell Crediop 
by end-October 2012.

Crediop's VR has been downgraded because Fitch no longer considers Crediop's 
business to be viable in the currently stressed market conditions. These have 
caused it to increase its reliance on the ECB and on its parent for funding and 
liquidity needs. Fitch does not expect Crediop to be able to become 
self-sufficient in the short to medium term, with reliance on the ECB likely to 
continue in the foreseeable future. 

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING

Fitch expects to resolve the RWN once the EC reaches a decision on Dexia's 
restructuring plan. While Fitch does not expect a sale of Crediop by Dexia, the 
EC could impose restrictions on Dexia's ability to support its Italian 
subsidiaries, in which case, Crediop's IDRs could be downgraded, possibly by 
several notches. 

Furthermore, Dexia's propensity and ability to support Crediop are also linked 
to broad sovereign and associated banking sector risks in Italy, all of which 
would not be within Dexia's power to neutralise. Crediop's Long-term IDR is 
therefore also sensitive to changes in Italy's sovereign rating ('A-'/Negative).


In addition, Crediop's IDRs and Support Rating are also sensitive to changes in 
Dexia's and DCL's IDRs and to changes in the propensity of the parent to support
Crediop. Fitch notes that the propensity to support could change as a result of 
Crediop's changed role within the group, which could be triggered by external 
factors, including a pronouncement on European state aid rules. 

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR

The bank's VR is sensitive to changes in the bank's funding conditions and to 
changes in performance, which could be caused by a further deterioration in the 
economic environment as the bank has to date benefited from low loan impairment 
charges. The VR could be upgraded if the bank successfully implemented its new 
business model and improved its profitability and funding structure materially, 
which in Fitch's opinion will take considerable time. It could be downgraded if 
profitability, capitalisation, and asset quality deteriorated materially. 

The rating actions are as follows: 

Crediop

Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; RWN maintained

Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; RWN maintained

Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'bb-'

Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1', off RWN 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

