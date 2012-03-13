FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Plains All American Pipeline new debt
#Market News
March 13, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Plains All American Pipeline new debt

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. midstream energy company Plains All American Pipeline has 	
launched a senior unsecured debt issuance totaling up to $1.25 billion. The 	
company will use the issuance to help finance its acquisition of BP PLC's 	
Canadian natural gas liquids business.	
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB-' issue-level rating to the issuance.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects Plains' increasing size and asset 	
diversity, its fee-based activities, which will continue to account for most 	
cash flows, its strong financial performance, and conservative financial 	
policy.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' 	
issue-level rating to Houston-based midstream energy company Plains All 	
American Pipeline L.P.'s up to $1.25 billion senior unsecured debt issuance. 	
	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Plains (BBB-/Positive/--) on its 	
"strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile (as 	
defined in our criteria). The business risk profile reflects the partnership's 	
increasing size and asset diversity, its growing fee-based activities, and its 	
large and diverse network of pipelines and terminals that provide stable cash 	
flow.	
	
The financial profile reflects the cash flow volatility in its supply and 	
logistics business segment, and the master limited partnership (MLP) 	
structure, which gives Plains incentive to grow through capital expansions and 	
pay out the vast majority of available cash flow to its unitholders each 	
quarter. That said, we expect management will maintain its practice of funding 	
expansion capital projects and acquisitions in a balanced manner. The 	
partnership funded its recent Velocity and Western acquisitions without 	
issuing additional long-term debt, and has prefunded about $2 billion through 	
equity raises and retained cash flow over the past year, including its recent 	
$455 million net equity issuance in early March 2012. 	
	
Assuming modest growth in the transportation and facilities segments, more 	
normalized supply and logistics earnings, and a conservative contribution from 	
its acquisitions, we expect Plains will generate about $1.55 billion of EBITDA 	
in 2012, with adjusted debt to EBITDA (excluding short-term debt) of under 4x, 	
and distribution coverage of about 1.1x, which has historically ranged from 	
1.1x to more than 1.5x. We believe recent acquisitions complement Plains' 	
existing business, are immediately accretive to cash flow, and offer future 	
expansion opportunities at attractive multiples. The BP acquisition introduces 	
some additional commodity exposure, but we believe it is modest relative to 	
Plains' overall size at less than 10% of cash flow, and that portions of the 	
business (including transportation, storage and, fractionation) could be 	
fee-based if Plains unbundles the acquisition from the integrated business. We 	
had expected the large acquisition would require debt issuance, and 	
management's balanced funding approach is consistent with the current ratings.	
	
The company's strengths include:	
     -- Stable cash flows in core transportation and facilities business lines;	
     -- Competitive geographic positioning, particularly in the PADD II 	
(Midwest region); and	
     -- Sizable terminaling and storage operations in Cushing, Okla., the 	
delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange-traded West Texas 	
Intermediate crude oil.	
	
Weaknesses include:	
     -- A significant amount of profits coming from trading operations that 	
can be volatile;	
     -- Strong incentives, as an MLP, to distribute essentially all cash after 	
debt service and maintenance capital spending; and	
     -- A record of somewhat aggressive financial leverage.	
	
Plains operates in three broad business segments: transportation (about 45% of 	
adjusted EBITDA), facilities (28%), and supply and logistics (27%). Under 	
normalized (or "baseline") market conditions, we expect the stable 	
transportation and facilities segments to generate roughly three-quarters of 	
consolidated EBITDA, noting that this percentage can be significantly lower 	
when the supply and logistics business outperforms. A good example of this is 	
2011, when the supply and logistics business outperformed as profit more than 	
doubled to $2.05 per barrel from 84 cents per barrel in 2010. The main driver 	
was favorable pricing differentials, as well as other market-related 	
opportunities, and it helped spur strong credit metrics in 2011 with year-end 	
debt to EBITDA at 3.6x, or about 3.2x when factoring out short-term debt and 	
$500 million of senior 2012 notes that the company categorizes as short term. 	
We believe this strong performance may continue through the first quarter of 	
2012 due to seasonality and continued strength in Plains' lease-gathering 	
operations. However, we do not assume the same level of market opportunities 	
for the remainder of 2012 and project more normalized cash flows from this 	
segment through the end of the year.	
	
Liquidity	
We consider Plains' liquidity to be adequate under our corporate liquidity 	
methodology. While the sources we assume for Plains exceed uses by about 1.8x 	
during the next 12 months, other factors--such as the partnership's ability to 	
absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events, and its 	
ability to maintain covenant compliance with a 30% decline in EBITDA--keeps 	
our liquidity assessment in the adequate category. 	
	
Pro forma sources of liquidity include funds from operations of about $900 	
million and revolver availability of about $2.5 billion. Plains renewed its 	
credit facilities in August 2011 and now has a $1.6 billion committed 	
revolving credit facility maturing in August 2016 and a $250 million committed 	
revolving credit facility at its natural gas storage subsidiary maturing in 	
August 2016. The revolver availability does not include the $850 million 	
annual committed hedged inventory facility, which will mature in August 2013. 	
In addition, the company terminated the $500 million, 364-day senior unsecured 	
facility that was scheduled to mature in January 2012, and is in negotiations 	
to secure a new $1.2 billion 364-day senior unsecured facility to support its 	
announced acquisitions. Key uses include capital spending of $700 million 	
(including maintenance spending) and distributions of about $750 million. 	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Plains was in compliance with its covenants, and we 	
expect the partnership will remain in compliance through 2012.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook on the rating reflects Plains' increasing size and asset 	
diversity, and the majority contribution of fee-based activities to Plains' 	
cash flow. We also expect that any future acquisitions will not materially 	
change the partnership's key credit ratios or business profile. We could raise 	
the ratings if Plains continues to increase the cash flow contribution of its 	
fee-based businesses while maintaining a more conservative financial risk 	
profile, as evidenced, for example, by an adjusted long-term debt to EBITDA 	
ratio below 4x. We could revise the outlook to stable if we expect that the 	
ratio of adjusted long-term debt to baseline EBITDA will rise toward 4.5x on a 	
sustained basis or if the partnership makes an acquisition that materially 	
increases overall cash flow volatility.	
	
Ratings List	
Plains All American Pipeline L.P.	
Corp. credit rating                 BBB-/Positive/--	
	
New Rating	
Up to $1.25 bil. senior unsecured debt          BBB-

