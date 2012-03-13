FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P says SonicWall rtgs unaffected by its pending Dell deal
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P says SonicWall rtgs unaffected by its pending Dell deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that Dell Inc.’s announcement that it will be purchasing San Jose, Calif.-based SonicWall Inc. for an undisclosed amount of cash does not immediately affect our ratings on SonicWall. Both boards have approved the transaction.

At the time of purchase, we expect SonicWall’s rated senior secured facility to be paid off. Neither our current ‘B+’ corporate credit rating on SonicWall, our ‘BB’ issue rating, nor our ‘1’ recovery rating on its debt are affected. We expect to withdraw all the ratings at the time the transaction closes, some time in the second quarter of Dell’s fiscal 2013 year (ending January 2013).

SonicWall is a designer, developer, and marketer of network security, content security and business continuity solutions globally and we expect its products to complement Dell’s offerings in this area.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.