TEXT-Fitch affirms Springpoint Senior Living, N.J. bonds at 'BBB+'
July 31, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Springpoint Senior Living, N.J. bonds at 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following New Jersey Economic
Development Authority revenue bonds on behalf of Springpoint Senior Living 1998
Obligated Group (Springpoint) at 'BBB+'. 

--$12.8 million series 1998A; 

--$42.4 million series 1998B1 & 1998B2.

The 'BBB+' rating pertaining to the series 1998B1 and B2 variable rate demand 
bonds (VRDBs) is an underlying rating. The series 1998B1 and B2 bonds are 
supported by a letter of credit (LOC) from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. that expires 
in June 2013. 

The Rating Outlook is Stable. 

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross receipts and mortgage on all 
property. The series 1998B1 and B2 bonds are additionally secured by a 
direct-pay LOC from Wells Fargo. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Satisfactory Debt Service Coverage: Springpoint had maximum annual debt service 
(MADS) coverage of 2.1x in fiscal 2011 (based on MADS of approximately $6 
million), which measured slightly higher than Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 
2x.  

Long Operating History: Operating throughout the state of New Jersey since 1916,
Springpoint has a solid reputation in all its markets and is led by an 
experienced management team. 

Negative Trend in Independent Living Unit (ILU) Occupancy Persists:


