S&P revises northern natural gas outlook to negative

Overview -- Nebraska-based pipeline company Northern Natural Gas Co.'s cash flow profile has weakened due to lower gas-field production volumes and on portions of its system. -- We are revising the outlook on Northern Natural to negative from stable. We also affirmed the 'A' corporate credit rating. -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that cash flow generated from field services are likely to remain low and could lead to sustained financial leverage beyond levels consistent with the 'A' rating. Rating Action On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Nebraska-based pipeline company Northern Natural Gas Co. (NNG) to negative from stable. We also affirmed the 'A' issuer and issue credit ratings. Rationale We base the outlook revision on our expectation of continued weak field area fundamentals. We believe low field production area transportation volumes could maintain NNG's cash flow profile at levels inconsistent with an 'A' rating. Field revenues reflect natural gas marketers and producers that purchase interruptible service or contract with NNG for short-haul capacity under demand contracts that typically last less than a year. Demand for these services is opportunistic in nature and stems from differences in regional prices ("basis differentials"). Sharp contraction in basis spreads due to shale gas and the recession have since significantly reduced spreads and thus lowered interruptible revenues for NNG. We expect this trend will continue through 2015, potentially resulting in financial leverage above our threshold for the current rating on a sustained basis. In our base case projections, we estimate that field volumes will decline 5% relative to last year and make up about 10% of total revenues. In contrast, field revenues were as high as nearly 30% of total operating revenues in recent years. Market transportation volumes, on the other hand, remain strong and constitute about 70% of total operating revenues. (Storage revenues and gas and other liquidity sales make up the remainder.) NNG earns market area revenues largely from local distribution companies responsible for delivering natural gas from the interstate pipeline to the customer's burner-tip. We view these shippers as having low recontracting risk due to the high priority they place on delivering sufficient gas to end-users and their somewhat agnostic stance toward regional production trends. Moreover, the deeply embedded nature of the NNG system offers few alternatives for firm transport service. As a result, we expect recontracting of firm capacity at similar rates and terms, but we note that this is a key area of credit focus because 35% of existing firm transport contracts mature between 2012 and 2015. We expect a debt to EBITDA ratio just north of 3x, FFO to debt around 25%, FFO interest in the 5.5x to 6.0x range, and debt to total capitalization around 45% at year-end 2012. NNG is a 14,900-mile pipeline that runs from the Permian Basin in West Texas through seven states in the upper Midwest. It is the largest pipeline in the U.S. as measured in miles and the 12th largest based on throughput. Key urban markets served include Minneapolis/St. Paul, Omaha, Milwaukee, Des Moines, and Chicago. Because NNG is an interstate pipeline, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulates its rates and services. Standard & Poor's 'A' corporate credit rating (CCR) reflects the interstate natural gas pipeline's deep and broad reach into major markets in the upper Midwest; the small number of alternative suppliers available to its key customers; and a highly contracted transportation and storage revenue base that mostly consists of investment-grade customers. These factors support an "excellent" (as our criteria define the term) business profile and our view that the essential nature of NNG's embedded gas transmission system in the Midwest will lead shippers to recontract firm transport services as their existing contracts expire. NNG's financial risk profile is "significant" (as our criteria define the term), reflecting a modest use of leverage and strong cash flows supported by long-term contracts. FERC-regulated rates that reflect an authorized return on equity of 12% support the company's debt obligations and generate free operating cash flow that is distributed to parent MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. (MEHC; BBB+/Stable/--). If expiring firm capacity does not recontract at anticipated levels, we would expect NNG to reduce its debt in response to diminished cash flows by refinancing a smaller portion of its maturities coming due. All of NNG's debt is senior unsecured notes, and it faces significant maturities in the coming years, roughly aligned with its roll-off of firm contracts. Some $300 million matures in October 2012, $100 million in 2015, and $550 million thereafter. NNG's other business risks continue to be modest. The credit profile of NNG's shippers remains solid, with the top 10 shippers having an average credit profile of 'BBB+' (weighted by their revenues), unchanged from 2009. These customers account for 62% of all revenues, and NNG's top three shippers are strongly investment grade. Importantly, though, as field revenues become a smaller proportion of NNG's total cash flow, we view the creditworthiness of market area customers to be a more prominent aspect of the pipeline's credit profile. The two notch differential between NNG's 'A' corporate credit rating and 'BBB+' average firm shipper rating is wider compared with pipelines in its peer group. Liquidity NNG's liquidity is "adequate" under our corporate liquidity methodology, which places a company's liquidity in one of five standard categories. Our calculations reflect that projected sources exceed uses by 1.2x over the next 12 months. In our calculation, primary sources of liquidity include funds from operation (FFO) of around $250 million, unrestricted cash on hand of $50 million, and a $230 million intercompany demand note with parent, MEHC. The note essentially allows NNG to demand payment from MEHC at any time to support its liquidity up to the amount of the intercompany note balance. In terms of liquidity uses, NNG has a $300 million maturity in October 2012. Under our criteria, we consider debt maturities within the next six months as a use of liquidity, and typically do not give credit for refinancing until executed. In addition to this maturity, we have assumed NNG's primary uses of cash for the next 12 months to include capital spending of $100 million and dividends to sponsors of $50 million. We note that because NNG typically distributes almost all its discretionary cash flows to MEHC, it could curtail these to support debt repayment and have assumed a scaled-back dividend program in our liquidity calculation. Finally, MEHC maintains its own credit facility that it could draw upon as needed to backstop any shortfall in cash for its own obligations. Outlook The negative outlook incorporates our expectation that cash flow generated from field services will remain low and could lead to financial leverage above levels consistent with the 'A' rating on a sustained basis. Specifically, if NNG sustains debt to EBITDA above 3.0x, FFO to total debt is below 25%, FFO interest coverage is below 4.5x, or debt to capitalization approaches 50%, we could lower the ratings. We could return the outlook to stable if NNG's cash flow measures are consistently better than our expectations or if the company proactively reduces debt ahead of schedule such that debt to EBITDA is below 3.0x, FFO to debt is in excess of 25%, and debt to capitalization is about 45% or below on a sustained basis. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 -- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised To From Northern Natural Gas Co. Corp. credit rating A/Negative/-- A/Stable/-- Senior unsecured A