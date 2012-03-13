TEXT-Fitch affirms Pernod Ricard ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pernod Ricard’s (Pernod) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at ‘BB+’ and the Short-term IDR at ‘B’. The Outlook remains Positive. The affirmation reflects Pernod’s strong operational and competitive profile, its solid free cash flow (FCF) generation, the progress achieved in alleviating refinancing risk for its lumpy July 2013 debt maturities, as contrasted by a still high leverage. While Pernod’s leading position in the resilient and cash generative spirits industry place the company in the investment grade category, its leverage is high compared to peers among other issuers rated ‘BB+’ and ‘BBB-’ in Fitch’s EMEA Retail, Leisure and Consumer Products rating portfolio. Pernod’s recent results for H112 to December 2011 were strong, with organic revenue and profit growth of 11% and 17% respectively, reflecting underlying solid demand for premium and above-premium priced western-style spirits in North America and developing markets. This healthy performance was only partially helped by one off benefits that are likely to be reversed in the second half of the year, namely associated with a build up of stocks in France ahead of an excise duty increase introduced in January 2012 and an earlier Chinese New Year. Thanks to bond issuance activity of USD2.5bn in January 2012 and Fitch’s projection of prospective annual projected FCF generation in the region of EUR500m for FY12 (FY ending June 2012), FY13 and FY14, Fitch calculates that refinancing risk up until June 2014 has now reduced to approximately up to EUR1.5bn of term debt to be issued over the coming 24 months and to the renewal of the company’s core EUR1.5bn current revolving facility that expires in July 2013. Fitch views this as a manageable level of refinancing risk. With the publication of H112 results, management has also reiterated that net debt/ EBITDA should be close to 3.9x (equal to a net lease and factoring adjusted debt/ operating EBITDAR - also as monitored by Fitch - of approximately 4.0x - 4.2x) by end June 2012, which would hit the previously targeted level of “close to 4.0x”. Management has however not quantified its target leverage beyond that date and has also been guiding to the possibility of tactical bolt-on acquisitions. Pernod’s Long-term IDR could be upgraded once lease- and factoring-adjusted net leverage has fallen to 4.0x or below and is likely to be maintained at no more than 3.5x - 4.0x on a sustainable basis. This level represents the higher-end of the leverage that the agency considers appropriate for a ‘BBB-’ rating for Pernod. Therefore Fitch would expect the company to continue to demonstrate a prudent approach to M&A activity and financial policies consistent with the necessary headroom for any bolt on acquisition spending. Other conditions for an upgrade are the evidence of continuing strong EBITDA margin and free cash flow generation. Conversely, an increase of lease- and factoring-adjusted leverage to above 5.0x for example as a result of M&A activity, a severe contraction of FCF and profitability or the emergence of major liquidity concerns could result in a negative rating action or, at least, a stabilisation in the rating Outlook. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)