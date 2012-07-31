TEXT-Fitch affirms United Technologies at 'A'

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for United Technologies Corporation's (UTC; NYSE: UTX) at 'A' following completion of its acquisition of Goodrich Corporation (Goodrich). The Rating Outlook is Stable. Also, Fitch has upgraded Goodrich to 'A' from 'BBB+' as described in a separate press release issued today. A detailed rating list follows at the end of this press release. Fitch's ratings for UTC incorporate the acquisition of Goodrich for $18.4 billion completed July 26, 2012. The acquisition was funded with proceeds from $9.8 billion of senior unsecured notes and $1.1 billion of mandatory convertible notes issued in June 2012. UTC also acquired approximately $2.4 billion of Goodrich debt before netting out acquired cash. The remainder of the purchase price is being funded from divestiture proceeds and cash flow. UTC recently agreed to sell the Milton Roy, Sullair and Sundyne industrial businesses for $3.46 billion and Rocketdyne for $550 million. UTC borrowed $2 billion under a short-term bank loan facility in July to assist with near-term financing for the Goodrich acquisition while announced divestitures are pending. Fitch estimates UTC's debt/EBITDA could peak at nearly 3.0 times (x) on a pro forma as a result of the Goodrich acquisition. Fitch estimates debt/EBITDA will decline to around 2.5x by the end of 2012 and toward 2.0x by the end of 2013 which would still be weak for the rating. Prior to the issuance of acquisition related debt, debt/EBITDA was 1.1x at March 31, 2012. Leverage could decline more quickly if demand in UTC's aerospace markets enables the company to realize expected benefits from its acquisition of Goodrich. UTC intends to reduce leverage toward stronger levels during the next 2 - 3 years. Fitch believes UTC's leverage reduction goals are achievable, but the timing could be affected by potential concerns related to demand in UTC's end markets, margin performance, and the pace of debt reduction. Results for 2012 are likely to be somewhat weaker than previously anticipated due to lower equipment orders at Otis, lower aftermarket orders in P&W's large engine business and at Hamilton Sundstrand, and negative foreign currency movements. In addition, a slightly later-than-anticipated closing of Goodrich is contributing to a decline in expected revenue for the full year. UTC's ratings or outlook could be negatively affected if leverage is not reduced to a level below 2.0x within approximately 18 months. Risks that could impair free cash flow and delay a reduction in leverage include concerns surrounding Europe and slower growth in China. A sharp downturn in emerging regions would hurt local sales and could also affect developed economies. Growth continues to be slower in the BRIC countries, including China due to efforts to control real estate prices and inflation. Other rating concerns include challenges integrating Goodrich, event risk in UTC's aerospace markets, unexpected problems with P&W's Geared Turbofan (GTF) engine, low demand for military programs at P&W and Sikorsky, and large net pension obligations. Emerging markets represent an important source of sales growth. Fitch believes the Goodrich acquisition will improve UTC's competitive position and offers opportunities to realize cost synergies as operations are integrated. Aside from normal integration risks, Fitch has few concerns about the operating performance of the combined businesses. Goodrich has a solid operating profile, and its acquisition by UTC is not expected to require material restructuring aside from modest actions to mesh the two organizations and realize cost synergies. Goodrich complements Hamilton Sundstrand's solid position as a supplier of aerospace and defense equipment and services, and there is only modest overlap between the companies' product lines. Goodrich has a large commercial aftermarket business and is well positioned on commercial aircraft programs and in certain areas with the Department of Defense. Fitch estimates free cash flow after dividends in 2012 could be near $4 billion or slightly less, similar to free cash flow of $4 billion in 2011. Recent weakness in certain businesses could reduce FCF slightly, but Fitch anticipates UTC's free cash flow will remain strong over the long term and support near-term debt reduction. Free cash flow in 2012 includes the impact of lower pension contributions. Currently, UTC estimates it will contribute $100 million to foreign plans and $200 million of stock to U.S. plans. In 2011, UTC contributed $1.0 billion to its plans, including $551 million of cash, down from $1.5 billion in 2010 which included $1.3 billion of cash. At the end of 2011, pension plans were underfunded by $3.6 billion. Domestic plans were 84% funded as of June 30, 2012. UTC plans to reduce discretionary spending in the near term to mitigate the impact of the Goodrich acquisition on leverage and liquidity. The company has suspended share repurchases through at least the end of 2012 and expects to keep share repurchases at reduced levels for two years thereafter. It also expects to limit acquisition spending for several years, including a budget of $500 million in 2012, excluding Goodrich and IAE. Historically, UTC has budgeted several billion dollars each year for a mix of acquisitions and share repurchases. The ratings also reflect P&W's purchase in June 2012 of Rolls-Royce's interest in International Aero Engines AG (IAE) for $1.5 billion, plus payments over 15 years. Payments will be based on hours flown by aircraft using V2500 engines produced by IAE which are in service when the transaction closes. V2500 engines are used for Airbus A320 family of aircraft. P&W now owns 66% of IAE which will be consolidated with P&W's results. Orders for V2500 engines could eventually decline as new engine designs such as the GTF ramp up production, but the installed base should support substantial aftermarket business in subsequent years. P&W and Rolls-Royce also agreed to form a joint venture to develop engines for 120-230 seat commercial aircraft. The venture will focus on P&W's geared turbofan technology and on developing new engine technologies. The timing for closing of the new venture is uncertain. UTC's ratings incorporate the company's consistently strong operating performance, competitive market positions, geographic and product diversification, solid free cash flow, and ability to generate favorable margins through economic cycles. UTC's overall results at existing businesses could improve modestly as strong commercial aerospace markets and UTC's stable aftermarket business mitigate concerns about lower military spending, economic weakness in Europe and construction activity in the U.S. which remains near cyclical lows. UTC estimates it will incur $500 million of restructuring charges in 2012 including Goodrich. Restructuring at UTC's existing operations includes streamlining at Otis in response to slower growth in China and weak conditions in Europe. UTC estimates it will incur approximately $500 million of one-time costs as it integrates Goodrich, including charges in 2012, and implements cost reductions which could total approximately $400 million annually after several years. Charges in 2012 will be partly offset by $600 million of one-time gains, including a $300 million tax settlement. At June 30, 2012 UTC's liquidity included cash and equivalents of approximately $6.0 billion and $4.0 billion of committed bank facilities that mature in 2016. Liquidity was offset by $271 million of short-term debt. In addition, UTC held $10.7 billion of restricted cash available to fund the Goodrich acquisition. UTC's outstanding debt at June 30, 2012 totaled $20.7 billion. The amount does not include approximately $2.4 billion of debt at Goodrich, a $2 billion term loan due Dec. 31, 2012, or commercial paper issued after June 30 used to fund the acquisition of Goodrich. In addition to debt, UTC has contingent obligations related to its financing commitments for customers, primarily at the aerospace businesses. UTC's financing commitments are increasing from modest levels as demand in UTC's commercial aerospace markets continues to be strong. However, the commitments are spread out over several years which mitigates the impact. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: United Technologies Corporation --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'A'; --Senior unsecured bank credit facilities affirmed at 'A'; --Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A'; --Junior unsecured subordinated debt rated affirmed at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'. Goodrich Corporation's ratings are shown below: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinance Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' (Dec. 15, 2011). 