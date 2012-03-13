TEXT-S&P may raise NCO Group 'CCC+' rating

Overview -- NCO Group has announced proposed debt offerings to fund the repayment of its existing debt and to finance its merger with APAC Customer Services Inc. -- If the debt offerings are successful, NCO will change its name to Expert Global Solutions Inc. and merge APAC into one of its wholly owned subsidiaries. -- As a result, we placed our 'CCC+' issuer credit, 'CCC+' senior secured, and 'CCC-' senior unsecured ratings on NCO on CreditWatch positive. -- The rating action reflects our belief that it is likely that the proposed debt offerings will close and NCO will materially improve its debt metrics and capital position. Rating Action On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC+' issuer credit and senior secured ratings, as well as its 'CCC-' senior unsecured rating, on NCO Group Inc. on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that there is a good probability that NCO's recently announced proposed debt offerings will close and the company will materially improve its debt metrics and capital position. NCO recently announced that it seeks to refinance its existing senior secured credit facility (revolver and term loan) with a new first-lien senior secured credit facility that includes a $120 revolver ($104 million expected to be undrawn at close) and $675 million term loan. (As of Dec. 31, 2011, the revolver had $39 million outstanding, and the term loan had $457 million outstanding.) In addition, the company is issuing a $200 million second-lien senior secured term loan, and NCO's private equity sponsor, One Equity Partners (OEP), will convert its $159 million bridge loan related to its acquisition of APAC Customer Services into a paid-in-kind (PIK) option loan. The company plans to use the net proceeds to repay its existing outstanding $165 million senior floating rate and $200 million senior subordinated notes. The new debt will have a much more favorable payback timeline, with the revolver and term loan maturities extending to 2017 and 2018, respectively. In conjunction with the closing of the offerings, NCO will acquire APAC from OEP and change its name to Expert Global Solutions Inc. (EGS). The company will roll the remaining equity from OEP's purchase of APAC (roughly $300 million) into the combined entity. The new first-lien senior secured credit facility and second-lien term loan will be obligations of EGS. The PIK option loan will be issued by NCO's parent company, Expect Global Solutions Holdings Inc. (not rated), and will most likely forgo initially paying cash dividends. The company's inability to complete a similar, yet more expansive, refinancing at the end of 2011 somewhat weakens our positive assessment. However, we believe that this transaction faces fewer difficulties, as general investor sentiment has improved and the company is not looking to access the more fickle speculative-grade market. On July 6, 2011, APAC entered an agreement to be acquired by one of OEP's affiliates. The acquisition closed on Oct. 14, and OEP funded the purchase with a $300 million equity contribution and a $159 million bridge loan to the acquiring affiliate. Following the merger, EGS will have slightly more debt than that of the stand-alone companies. OEP will contribute $300 million of equity, which will improve EGS' leverage ratios and aggregate capitalization. In addition, the PIK option loan to OEP will be issued by EGS' parent and doesn't require cash dividends, giving it near-term, equity-like characteristics. However, our analysis assumes that EGS will eventually seek to replace the PIK option loan with new debt at the operating company. Assuming $20 million of annual cost synergies, we estimate a pro forma operating company debt-to-EBITDA ratio for the combined entity of 4.1x (4.8x including holding company debt) as of Sept. 30, 2011, down from 5.8x for the stand-alone NCO under its existing debt structure. CreditWatch The CreditWatch positive reflects our view of the good probability that NCO's proposed debt offerings will close. In that case, we would likely raise the rating on NCO before we ultimately withdraw it and assign a final rating on the guarantor of the new combined entity, Expert Global Solutions LLC. If the proposed debt offerings do not close, which is less likely, we likely would remove the ratings on NCO from CreditWatch and assign a negative outlook. Ratings List CreditWatch Action To From NCO Group Inc. (to be renamed Expert Global Solutions Inc.) Counterparty Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Pos/-- CCC+/Negative/-- Senior Secured CCC+/Watch Pos CCC+ Recovery Rating 3 3 Senior Unsecured CCC-/Watch Pos CCC- Recovery Rating 6 6 Subordinated CCC-/Watch Pos CCC- Recovery Rating 6 6 New Ratings NCO Group Inc. Senior Secured First-lien credit facility B(prelim) Recovery Rating 3(prelim) Senior Secured Second-lien term loan CCC+(prelim) Recovery Rating 6(prelim)