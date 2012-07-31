TEXT-S&P rates NY Liberty Dev 2010A-4 bonds (3 World Trade Center)

July 31 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ‘A+/A-1’ rating to New York Liberty Development Corp.’s $695,000 multimodal recovery zone revenue bonds series 2010A-4 (for the 3 World Trade Center project) due Dec. 1, 2050. The preliminary rating is based on information as of July 31, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from the preliminary rating. The preliminary rating reflects our opinion of the credit and liquidity support that JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (‘A+/A-1’) provides in the form of an irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC). Under the LOC, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. fully supports all bond payment obligations when the bonds are in the daily and weekly interest rate reset modes. Therefore, our preliminary rating applies only during these rate modes. If the bonds are converted to another rate mode, we will likely withdraw our rating. The ‘A+’ long-term component of our preliminary rating is based on our long-term issuer credit rating on JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option. The ‘A-1+’ short-term component of our preliminary rating is based on our short-term issuer credit rating on JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. and addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have exercised the put option. In view of the series 2010A-4 bond structure, changes to our rating on the daily and weekly rate bonds can result from, among other things, changes to our rating on the LOC provider or amendments to the transaction’s terms. We will maintain a rating on the bonds as long as they are in the daily or weekly rate mode and the LOC has not expired or otherwise terminated. If either of these conditions changes, we will likely withdraw our rating on the bonds.