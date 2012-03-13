FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT S&P actions on U.S. synthetic CDOs
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 5:16 PM / in 6 years

TEXT S&P actions on U.S. synthetic CDOs

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

March 13 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We placed our ratings on 25 tranches from 19 synthetic CDO 	
transactions on CreditWatch positive.	
     -- We placed our ratings on two tranches from two synthetic CDO 	
transactions on CreditWatch negative.	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on two tranches from two synthetic CDO 	
transactions and removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications.	
	
     March 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ratings
on 25 tranches from 19 corporate-backed synthetic collateralized debt obligation
(CDO) transactions on CreditWatch positive. At the same time, we placed our
ratings on two tranches from two corporate-backed synthetic CDO transactions on
CreditWatch negative. In addition, we affirmed our ratings on two tranches from
two corporate-backed synthetic CDO transactions and removed them from
CreditWatch positive (see list). The rating actions followed our monthly review
of U.S. synthetic CDO transactions.	
	
The CreditWatch positive placements reflect seasoning of the transactions, 	
rating stability of the obligors in the underlying reference portfolios over 	
the past few months, and synthetic rated overcollateralization (SROC) ratios 	
that had risen above 100% at the next highest rating level. The CreditWatch 	
negative placements reflect negative rating migration in the respective 	
portfolios and SROC ratios that had fallen below 100% as of the February 	
month-end run. The rating affirmations reflect overall stabilization of the 	
credit quality of the underlying reference portfolio and SROC ratios that were 	
at or above 100% at their current rating level but did not have enough cushion 	
at the next highest rating level.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
  	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO 	
Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010.	
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 	
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, 	
published June 3, 2009.	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published on May 3, 2010.	
 	
RATING ACTIONS	
	
ARLO IX Ltd.	
US$25 mil ARLO Pascal series 2007 (Pascal SCO A-1),secured limited recourse 	
managed CLNs due 2013	
                                 Rating	
Class                  To                    From	
PS 2007                BB- (sf)/Watch Pos    BB- (sf)	
 	
Credit Default Swap	
US$187.5 mil Swap Risk Rating - Portfolio CDS Ref No. 	
PYR_8631051_82386541_Zicavo	
                                 Rating	
Class                To                      From	
Swap                 A+srp (sf)/Watch Pos    A+srp (sf)	
 	
Credit Default Swap	
US$225 mil Swap Risk Rating - "Paoli" Ref No. 64451	
                                 Rating	
Class               To                       From	
Tranche             BB+srp (sf)/Watch Pos    BB+srp (sf)	
 	
Credit Default Swap	
US$500 mil Credit Default Swap - CRA700426	
                                 Rating	
Class               To                       From	
Swap                A+srp (sf)/Watch Pos     A+srp (sf)	
 	
Credit Default Swap	
US$500 mil Credit Default Swap - CRA700436	
                                 Rating	
Class               To                       From	
Swap                A+srp (sf)/Watch Pos     A+srp (sf)	
 	
Credit Linked Notes Ltd. 2006-1	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Notes                    B- (sf)/Watch Neg   B- (sf)	
 	
Credit-Linked Trust Certificates	
Series 2005-I	
                                 Rating	
Class                 To                     From	
2005-I-H              A+ (sf)/Watch Pos      A+ (sf)	
2005-I-I              A- (sf)/Watch Pos      A- (sf)	
2005-I-J              BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos    BBB+ (sf)	
 	
Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006 	
Series 1	
                                 Rating	
Class                   To                   From	
A1A-$LS                 BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos   BB+ (sf)	
A3-$LMS                 BB (sf)/Watch Pos    BB (sf)	
 	
Greylock Synthetic CDO 2006 	
Series 4	
                                 Rating	
Class                  To                   From	
A1JPYLS                  BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos   BB+ (sf)	
 	
Lorally CDO Ltd. Series 2007-3	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
2007-3                   A- (sf)/Watch Pos   A- (sf)	
 	
Mistletoe ORSO Trust 3	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                     From	
5 Cr Link                CCC- (sf)/Watch Pos    CCC- (sf)	
 	
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC	
Series 2006-9	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                     From	
IA                       CCC- (sf)/Watch Pos    CCC- (sf)	
 	
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC	
Series 2007-22	
                                 Rating	
Class                   To                   From	
IA                      AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos   AA+ (sf)	
 	
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC	
Series 2008-3	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                     From	
Notes                    BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos    BBB+ (sf)	
 	
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC	
Series 2008-5	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Class I                  A+ (sf)/Watch Pos   A+ (sf)	
 	
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC	
Series 2008-8	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
IA                       A+ (sf)/Watch Pos   A+ (sf)	
 	
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 	
Series 2005-1	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
I A                      A (sf)/Watch Pos    A (sf)	
 	
Morgan Stanley Managed ACES SPC 	
Series 2006-4	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
IA                       A (sf)/Watch Pos    A (sf)	
IB                       A (sf)/Watch Pos    A (sf)	
IIIA                     BB- (sf)/Watch Pos  BB- (sf)	
IIIB                     BB- (sf)/Watch Pos  BB- (sf)	
 	
REVE SPC	
EUR15 mil, JPY3 bil, US$81 mil REVE SPC Segregated Portfolio of Dryden XVII
Notes	
Series 34, 36, 37, 38, 39, & 40	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Series 37                B- (sf)/Watch Neg   B- (sf)	
 	
Rutland Rated Investments	
US$25 mil Rutland Rated Investments Rumson 2007-2 Series 42	
                                 Rating	
Class                 To                     From	
A1-L1                 CCC- (sf)/Watch Pos    CCC- (sf)	
 	
STEERS Credit Linked Trust Bespoke Credit Tranche Series 2005-6	
                                 Rating	
Class                    To                  From	
Trust Cert               B (sf)/Watch Pos    B (sf)	
 	
STEERS Thayer Gate CDO Trust Series 2006-1	
                                 Rating	
Class                 To                  From	
Trust Cert            B- (sf)             B- (sf)/Watch Pos	
 	
STEERS Thayer Gate CDO Trust Series 2006-2	
                                 Rating	
Class                 To                  From	
Trust Unit            B- (sf)             B- (sf)/Watch Pos

