CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-TEXT-Fitch raises Greece to 'B-'/Stable from 'Restricted Default'
March 13, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-TEXT-Fitch raises Greece to 'B-'/Stable from 'Restricted Default'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Greece's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer 	
Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B-' with Stable Outlooks from 'Restricted Default' 	
(RD). The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been upgraded to 'B' from 'C' and 	
the Country Ceiling affirmed at 'AAA'. 	
 	
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings on the bonds issued by the Republic and governed	
by Greek law and assigned 'B-' ratings to Greece's new government bonds created 	
as a result of the private sector involvement (PSI) debt exchange. Issue ratings	
for securities not eligible for the bond exchange are also upgraded to 'B-' from	
'C'. The issue ratings on foreign-law bonds will remain 'C' pending settlement 	
on 11 April.	
 	
. 	
 	
The rating actions follow the official confirmation of a 96% participation in 	
the distressed debt exchange (DDE) and the initial exchange of EUR177bn of 	
Greek-law bonds for new securities. In accordance with Fitch's statement on 6 	
June 2011 (see 'Fitch Outlines Rating Approach to a Sovereign Debt Exchange') 	
and the agency's distressed debt exchange (DDE) criteria (12 August 2011), the 	
completion of the exchange has cured the rating default event.	
 	
Fitch says the DDE and the losses imposed on bondholders have significantly 	
improved Greece's debt service profile and reduced the risk of a recurrence of 	
near-term repayment difficulties on the new Greek government securities. The 	
agency considers that significant and material default risk remains in light of 	
the still very high level of indebtedness post-PSI and the profound economic 	
challenges faced by Greece, as reflected in the low speculative grade rating of 	
'B-'. However, in Fitch's view, there is a limited margin of safety for debt 	
service on the new securities over a 12 to 24 month horizon, reflected in the 	
Stable Outlook. 	
 	
Post-default, debt service should be moderate. The effective interest rate on 	
public debt is estimated to have fallen to less than 4% from 5.5%, while 	
substantive amortisation payments have been pushed out to 2020 and beyond. 	
Nonetheless, the capacity for continued payment remains vulnerable to 	
deterioration in the political and economic environment.	
 	
Fitch expects the new EU-IMF programme will be fully funded (ie. not reliant on 	
Greece regaining access to term finance from the market), in contrast to the 	
first Greek Loan Facility, providing a limited margin of safety for bondholders.	
Moreover, as a result of the significant writedowns to face value, Fitch 	
estimates that private bondholders now account for barely 30% of the stock of 	
public debt (compared to 64% pre-PSI), while the interest rate on the new PSI 	
bonds will be just 2% in 2013-15, rising to 3% in 2016-20. In Fitch's opinion, 	
these considerations limit the potential gain that could be derived from any 	
future restructuring of private sector bond holdings and underline the burden 	
that could fall on official creditors. 	
 	
Lower interest payments, allied with further fiscal consolidation, are projected	
to bring down the fiscal deficit from around 9.5% of GDP in 2011 to 4.5% in 	
2012. Further reductions thereafter will depend upon the political willingness 	
and ability to sustain and implement structural and fiscal reforms under the 	
auspices of an EU-IMF programme, as well as on the highly uncertain evolution of	
the Greek economy. In any event, the public debt/GDP ratio will rise initially 	
towards 170%, as the government assumes new liabilities to fund the DDE and 	
recapitalise the banking system, while further adjustments of prices and wages 	
will lead to a continued decline in nominal GDP until 2014.	
 	
Fitch notes that while it is possible to discern a downward trajectory of the 	
public debt/GDP ratio to around 120% by 2020 as targeted by the EU/IMF, this 	
outcome is very sensitive to assumptions regarding the implementation of fiscal 	
austerity and economic growth. The current government has completed a long list 	
of 'prior actions'. However, their implementation is likely to prove very 	
challenging for any administration, while Greece's ability to sustain primary 	
surpluses of 4.5% of GDP from 2014 onwards is untested. Moreover, in the near 	
term, the prospect of a general election and uncertainty over the composition 	
and commitment of a new government to the EU-IMF programme also poses a 	
significant risk. Nonetheless, the sustainability of the public finances and 	
ultimately Greece's membership of the eurozone depends upon the implementation 	
and effectiveness of structural and fiscal reforms in laying a foundation for a 	
sustained economic recovery. 	
 	
Future rating actions will be driven by Greece's performance against the 	
parameters of the new EU-IMF programme and the sovereign's capacity and 	
willingness to honour its restructured debt obligations. A broadly successful 	
programme, including the maintenance of substantial fiscal surpluses, concerted 	
structural reforms and demonstrable economic recovery would put upward pressure 	
on the ratings. Conversely, EU-IMF programme failure, reflecting potential 	
political and economic shocks, and/or renewed debt service difficulties would be	
likely to lead to a downgrade of Greece's sovereign ratings.	
	
Distressed Debt Exchange -- Global Cross-Sector Criteria - Amended

