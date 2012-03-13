FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates iStar senior facility 'BB-'
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates iStar senior facility 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 13 - Overview	
     -- iStar plans to issue a $900 million amortizing loan secured by $1.125 	
billion of assets.	
     -- We are affirming our 'B+' long-term issuer credit rating on iStar and 	
assigning a 'BB-' credit rating to the secured loan. 	
     -- We believe creditors would likely recover the full amount of the loan 	
in the event of a payment default.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 	
long-term issuer credit rating on iStar Financial Inc. (iStar) and
assigned a 'BB-' credit rating to the company's proposed $900 million senior
secured credit facility.	
	
Rationale	
Our 'BB-' rating on iStar's proposed $900 million senior secured loan, one 	
notch above its long-term issuer credit rating, reflects our expectation that 	
creditors would receive full repayment in the event of an issuer default.  	
	
The loan initially will be collateralized by $1.125 billion of assets 	
(according to a third-party valuation commissioned by iStar), or 1.25x the 	
$900 million balance. The collateral includes performing and nonperforming 	
loans, net leases, real estate owned, and other assets. The company plans to 	
use cash flow from the collateral, including through liquidation, to meet the 	
loan's interest and amortization requirements. 	
	
The secured creditors would also have recourse (alongside unsecured creditors) 	
to the firm's unencumbered assets in a hypothetical default scenario. Given 	
this recourse, the amortization, and the collateral, we believe creditors are 	
likely to recover the full amount of the loan.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- iStar Financial Inc., April 11, 2011	
     -- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004	
     -- Well-Secured Debt: Notching Up, March 23, 2004	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
iStar Financial Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             B+/Stable/--       	
 Senior Secured                         BB-                	
 Senior Unsecured                       B+                 	
 Preferred Stock                        CCC+               	
	
New Rating	
	
iStar Financial Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  $500 mil. 2012 A-1 due 2016           BB-	
  $400 mil. 2012 A-2 due 2017           BB-	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.