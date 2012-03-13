TEXT-S&P rates iStar senior facility 'BB-'

March 13 - Overview -- iStar plans to issue a $900 million amortizing loan secured by $1.125 billion of assets. -- We are affirming our 'B+' long-term issuer credit rating on iStar and assigning a 'BB-' credit rating to the secured loan. -- We believe creditors would likely recover the full amount of the loan in the event of a payment default. Rating Action On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' long-term issuer credit rating on iStar Financial Inc. (iStar) and assigned a 'BB-' credit rating to the company's proposed $900 million senior secured credit facility. Rationale Our 'BB-' rating on iStar's proposed $900 million senior secured loan, one notch above its long-term issuer credit rating, reflects our expectation that creditors would receive full repayment in the event of an issuer default. The loan initially will be collateralized by $1.125 billion of assets (according to a third-party valuation commissioned by iStar), or 1.25x the $900 million balance. The collateral includes performing and nonperforming loans, net leases, real estate owned, and other assets. The company plans to use cash flow from the collateral, including through liquidation, to meet the loan's interest and amortization requirements. The secured creditors would also have recourse (alongside unsecured creditors) to the firm's unencumbered assets in a hypothetical default scenario. Given this recourse, the amortization, and the collateral, we believe creditors are likely to recover the full amount of the loan. Related Criteria And Research -- iStar Financial Inc., April 11, 2011 -- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004 -- Well-Secured Debt: Notching Up, March 23, 2004 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed iStar Financial Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB- Senior Unsecured B+ Preferred Stock CCC+ New Rating iStar Financial Inc. Senior Secured $500 mil. 2012 A-1 due 2016 BB- $400 mil. 2012 A-2 due 2017 BB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.