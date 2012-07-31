TEXT-Fitch rates State of Washington refunding GOs 'AA+'

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the following State of
Washington general obligation (GO) bonds:

--$338,725,000 various purpose GO refunding bonds, series R-2013A;
--$364,545,000 motor vehicle fuel tax GO refunding bonds, series R-2013B.

The bonds are expected to be sold through competitive bid on Aug. 7, 2012.

Fitch also affirms the 'AA+' rating assigned to approximately $18 billion of
outstanding state GO bonds. The Rating Outlook on the state's GO bond rating
remains Negative.

In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA+' rating assigned to the Washington School
District Credit Enhancement Program and revises the Rating Outlook to Negative
from Stable, reflecting the Negative Outlook on the state's GO rating. The
program rating, on par with the state of Washington's GO rating, reflects the
pledge of the state's full faith, credit, and taxing power, as well as
administrative procedures and structural protections in place to guarantee full
and timely payment of principal and interest on the debt of participating school
districts.

SECURITY

The bonds are GOs of the state to which its full faith, credit, and taxing power
are pledged. Motor vehicle fuel tax GO bonds are first payable from state excise
taxes on motor vehicle and special fuels.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

REDUCED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The Negative Rating Outlook reflects the state's
constrained revenue raising and spending control flexibility. Maintenance of the
'AA+' rating will be based on sustainable budgeting that provides an adequate
cushion against future revenue underperformance. The state's current reserve
position is limited, although recent economic trends have been positive.

SOLID ECONOMY: Washington's economy is characterized by generally sound
performance and increased diversification. The manufacturing sector remains
concentrated in the cyclical aerospace industry, although this concentration is
sharply reduced. Economic growth prior to the downturn was primarily due to
strength in construction, aerospace (Boeing), and technology (Microsoft).

CONCENTRATED REVENUE SYSTEM: The state, with no income tax, relies on
consumption-based revenues. This makes Washington particularly vulnerable to
reductions in consumer spending and limits the prospects for quick revenue
recovery.

RESPONSIVE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: Frequent reviews of economic and financial
forecasts allow the state to react to changing conditions. Although the economy
and revenues have repeatedly underperformed estimates since the recession began,
resulting in significant negative forecast revisions, the state has demonstrated
its willingness and ability to take actions to maintain budget balance.

ABOVE-AVERAGE DEBT LEVELS: Debt ratios are in the upper moderate range and
expected to remain so, reflecting funding of substantial capital needs,
particularly for transportation.

INITIATIVES AND REFERENDA A LIMITED RISK: The state's initiative and referendum
environment creates a level of operating and financial uncertainty. However, any
law approved by voters in this manner can be amended or repealed by the
legislature by a two-thirds vote in the first two years after approval and by a
simple majority thereafter.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

Failure to maintain budget balance and an adequate reserve position using
primarily recurring gap-closing measures likely would result in a downgrade.

CREDIT PROFILE

Washington's 'AA+' GO bond rating reflects a generally solid economy and a
demonstrated commitment to fiscal balance even as the state's financial position
substantially weakened in the downturn. Credit strengths are offset by a
concentrated revenue system that is reliant on the sales tax, with no income
tax, as well as above-average debt levels.

Washington reviews its general fund revenue forecast quarterly, but actual
revenue performance has repeatedly underperformed downwardly revised estimates
since the recession. The revenue system's reliance on a broad-based sales tax
makes Washington particularly vulnerable to reductions in consumer spending and
limits the prospects for quick revenue recovery. After state general fund
revenue declines of 9.6% in fiscal 2009 and 4.1% in fiscal 2010, followed by
growth of 7.9% in fiscal 2011 that reflected in part tax increases enacted in
April 2010, the June 2012 forecast projects revenues up 1.3% in fiscal 2012 and
5.2% in 2013. The next forecast update is scheduled to be released on Sept. 20,
2012.

After a series of significant revenue forecast reductions that required
offsetting action to maintain budget balance, recent revenue forecast revisions
have been modest and spending forecasts have been lowered to reflect reduced
caseload expectations. In April 2012, the legislature restored budget balance
through a combination of ongoing and one-time actions. The limited projected
ending balance and reserve total for the end of the biennium on June 30, 2013 is
$289 million, 2% of projected fiscal 2013 revenues. Fitch believes that
continued downside risk to the economic and revenue forecast remains, although
recent trends are generally positive. The long-term prospects for the economy
are solid, and key industries are showing strength.

Although the repeated and significant underperformance of revenues compared to
forecast is a concern, Fitch believes that management remains committed to
budget balance. Budgeting is likely to continue to require difficult choices
going forward. Washington already has taken extensive spending control action
since the recession began and, given the difficulty of achieving the state's
required supermajority legislative vote for tax increases, such measures
effectively require voter approval. However, the state continues to evidence a
focus on sound financial management. The legislature recently passed a
requirement that starting with the budget for the next biennium budgets must
show projected balance over a four-year period rather than just the biennium. In
addition, a November 2011 voter-approved constitutional amendment that
strengthened the state's reserve funding mechanism should be positive in the
longer term.

A state Supreme Court decision in January 2012 found state education funding
inadequate but provided the state flexibility in terms of the timing and amount
of remediation. Nevertheless, the decision does generally increase funding
demands for education over time. In 2009, the state passed education funding
reform that the court noted positively in its ruling. The state's current
six-year financial outlook estimates the cost of implementation of that reform
at $317 million in fiscal 2014, rising to $724 million in fiscal 2015, $1.1
billion in fiscal 2016, and $1.3 billion in fiscal 2017.

Washington's economy, which had been performing much more strongly than that of
the U.S., entered the recession later than the nation overall. Non-farm
employment in Washington rose as national employment fell in 2008, then dropped
4.6% in 2009 compared to 4.4% for the U.S. Washington's employment decline of
1.3% in 2010 was almost twice that of the U.S., although year-over-year growth
of 1.2% in 2011 was slightly ahead of the U.S. pace. In June 2012, Washington's
year-over-year growth of 1.9% compared to 1.3% for the nation. The state's
unemployment rate in June 2012 was 8.3%, 101% of the U.S. rate but a full
percentage point lower than a year earlier. Personal income per capita, at 106%
of the U.S. in 2011, ranks 13th among the states. Personal income growth in the
first quarter of 2012 well exceeded that of the nation or region.

Washington's debt levels are in the upper moderate range and well above average
for a U.S. state, with net tax-supported debt of $18.4 billion equal to 6.1% of
personal income. Debt is almost exclusively GO. Capital needs are substantial,
particularly for transportation, and tolling is part of the funding solution.
The state has increased its focus on debt affordability. The legislature
authorized a constitutional amendment that will be on the November 2012 ballot
to lower the constitutional debt limit.

The state administers 13 defined benefit retirement plans, three with hybrid
defined benefit/defined contribution options. The closed public employees and
teachers plans (PERS and TRS1), which have been closed since 1977, are
underfunded, with an unfunded actuarial accrued liability (UAAL) of $4.7 billion
as of June 30, 2010, $2.4 billion of which is the responsibility of the state.
On a combined basis, the burden of net tax-supported debt and adjusted unfunded
pension obligations is slightly above the 6.6% of personal income median for
U.S. states rated by Fitch.

The state has taken various steps to manage pension funding. Legislation passed
with the fiscal 2011-2013 budget eliminated automatic annual COLAs for PERS and
TRS1 retirees that had been in place since 1995, a change still subject to legal
challenge. These pension changes resulted in budgetary savings of $344 million
for the biennium. The state recently passed legislation to lower the pension
investment return assumption from 8% to 7.9% as of July 1, 2013, declining to
7.7% as of July 1, 2017.

Washington's school district credit enhancement guarantee program covers
scheduled principal and interest payments of voter-approved GO bonds issued by
school districts for which the state has issued its guarantee certificate. The
state is required to appropriate in each and every biennial appropriation act
sufficient funds for this purpose, and if a participating school district fails
to remit the full amount of its debt service payment the state treasurer is
required to transfer sufficient money to the paying agent for such payment.

The program was authorized in 1999 and the guarantee has never been called upon.
A total of $8.4 billion bonds of 185 districts in 504 bond offerings are
outstanding. The program rating can be assigned to GO bonds of any Washington
school district that have been approved for participation in the program by the
state treasurer.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's report
'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', this action was additionally informed by
information from IHS Global Insight.

