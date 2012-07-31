FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Regional Municipality of York at 'AAA'
July 31, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Regional Municipality of York at 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are affirming our 'AAA' long-term issuer credit and senior 
unsecured debt ratings on the Regional Municipality of York.
     -- We believe York has a highly diversified, dynamic economy that is 
well-integrated within the broader economy of the Greater Toronto Area.
     -- In our view, the region has very positive liquidity.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our base case scenario, under which we 
expect the economy to contribute to growth in total taxable assessment in the 
next two years, supporting budgetary results.

Rating Action
On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' 
long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the Regional 
Municipality of York, in the Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+). The 
outlook is stable.

Rationale
The ratings on the region reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the 
following strengths:
     -- York has a highly diversified, dynamic economy that is well-integrated 
within the broader economy of the Greater Toronto Area. The region has 
witnessed what we consider to be a prolonged period of rapid population growth 
and commercial development, which has raised its total taxable assessment base 
46% from 2000-2011 (excluding market value reassessments). It also fared well 
through the recession, since it maintained population and job growth, albeit 
at below-historical rates. We expect York's diversification across business 
sectors, and diminishing reliance on manufacturing, to support further growth 
in its total taxable assessment base during the next two years. 
     -- The region has very positive liquidity. We estimate it has free cash 
and liquid investments equal to about 350% of the next 12 months of projected 
debt service.  It also has access to about C$311 million in development charge 
(DC) reserves, which it could access to address near-term liquidity demands. 
Moreover, we believe York maintains strong access to the capital markets. 
Under our base case scenario, we assume the region's adherence to internal 
policies governing capital reserves will keep its free cash and liquid 
investments well in excess of the next 12 months' debt service in the next two 
years. 
     -- York has tended to post sound operating results despite sustained cost 
pressures due to rapid economic development. Its operating surplus averaged 
11% of adjusted operating revenues from 2007-2011. The region has relied on 
DCs, other growth-related revenues, strict cost control, and savings from 
provincial uploading to address strong demand for new and expanded municipal 
soft services and infrastructure. Under our base case scenario, we assume the 
region's continued focus on cost control will enable it to post sound 
operating surpluses averaging 6.1% of adjusted operating revenues from 
2012-2014. However, we also assume its large capital spending and borrowing 
program will contribute to after-capital deficits averaging negative 15.1% of 
adjusted total revenues in the same period. 

We believe the following weaknesses partially offset these strengths:
     -- York continues to have a high debt burden relative to those of other 
'AAA' international local and regional governments (LRGs). The region plans to 
continue using debentures to finance significant growth-related capital 
expenditures. As a result, under our base case scenario, we assume its 
tax-supported debt (Standard & Poor's-adjusted) will reach 125%, 134%, and 
132% of adjusted operating revenues by 2012, 2013, and 2014 respectively, 
before declining below 120% of adjusted operating revenues thereafter.
     -- We believe York's need to install certain infrastructure (such as 
water mains) ahead of development exposes it to an element of economic risk. 
For instance, a sharp cooling in the housing market could produce 
slower-than-expected development activity and, in turn, a temporary shortfall 
in DC collections, which the region expects to use to fund about 
three-quarters of its debt outstanding in 2011. In these circumstances, we 
think the region might have to temporarily redirect property tax revenues or 
other funds to help service DC-backed debentures, which could hinder its 
budgetary performance and flexibility. However, we assume York would defer 
growth-related projects in response. We also understand the region will 
maintain a DC reserve balance equal to at least one year's worth of principal 
and interest on DC-backed debt. We further understand York could update its DC 
background study to incorporate sudden economic changes into its capital plans 
and DC rates if necessary. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our base case scenario, under which we expect the 
economy to contribute to growth in total taxable assessment in the next two 
years, supporting budgetary results. We also expect the region's liquidity, 
budgetary performance, and tax-supported debt to evolve in line with our base 
case scenario. All else being equal, we could revise the outlook to negative 
during our two-year outlook horizon if we come to expect the region's 
tax-supported debt exceeds our base case scenario in 2012, 2013,and 2014, or 
fails to decline below 120% of adjusted operating revenues thereafter. 
Unexpected economic weakness or erosion in the outlook for DC collections 
could also prompt us to take a negative rating action. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, 
Sept. 20, 2010
     -- Financial Management Assessment For Non-U.S. Local And Regional 
Governments, July 1, 2010
     -- Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S. Local And Regional Governments And 
Related Entities And For Rating Their Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

York (Regional Municipality of)
 Issuer credit rating                   AAA/Stable/--      
 Senior unsecured debt                  AAA                

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
