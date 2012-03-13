FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Integra Telecom outlook
March 13, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises Integra Telecom outlook

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
    -- Recent capital outlays by U.S. competitive local exchange carrier 	
Integra Telecom have affected free operating cash flow (FOCF) and increased 	
leverage.	
    -- Lower-than-expected EBITDA has resulted in further pressure on 	
covenant cushions.	
    -- We are revising our outlook on the company to negative from stable.	
    -- Our outlook revision underscores the diminished flexibility Integra's 	
new management team will have in executing its operating strategy, although we 	
believe the company could stabilize and improve covenant headroom and FOCF 	
during the second half of 2012.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 	
corporate credit rating on Portland, Ore.-based competitive local exchange 	
carrier (CLEC) Integra Telecom Inc. and revised the outlook to negative from 	
stable.	
	
Our other ratings on the company's debt remain unchanged, including our 'B-' 	
rating on intermediate holding company Integra Telecom Holdings Inc.'s $250 	
million term loan and $475 million senior secured note. The '5' recovery 	
rating on the debt indicates prospects for modest (10%-30%) recovery in the 	
event of a payment default. We also rate a $60 million first-out revolving 	
credit facility 'BB-' with a '1' recovery rating, indicating prospects for 	
very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
Our outlook revision follows flat to declining EBITDA over the last 12 to 18 	
months, which, when combined with the company's recent aggressive capital 	
spending for growth initiatives, has increasingly pressured covenant cushions, 	
and resulted in material free operating cash flow (FOCF) deficits. Although we 	
believe the company could stabilize and improve covenant headroom and FOCF 	
during the second half of 2012, we also recognize that a downgrade is possible 	
without operating improvements and increased covenant headroom.	
	
The ratings on Integra reflect intense industry competition and pricing 	
pressure, exposure to small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs) more sensitive to 	
economic conditions, negative FOCF generation, and limited covenant cushions. 	
Competition includes larger, better capitalized incumbent local exchange 	
carriers (ILECs) and increasingly competitive cable operators. Strong EBITDA 	
margins relative to its CLEC peers and the company's ownership of fiber assets 	
partly offset the business risks. We characterize the business risk profile as 	
"vulnerable" and the financial risk profile as "aggressive" (per our criteria).	
	
Integra's capital structure is aggressively leveraged, with operating-lease 	
adjusted debt to EBITDA of 4.5x as of Sept. 30, 2011. This has increased in 	
the near term due to expansionary capital outlays designed to generate future 	
EBITDA growth. Leverage remains within the range for the current rating, 	
although EBITDA is below our original expectations. Moreover, Integra's second 	
management change in about a year raises uncertainty regarding strategic 	
direction and operating conditions. While about 75% of capital expenditures 	
are success-based, providing cash flow flexibility for the current management 	
team, our expectations of limited covenant cushions leave less financial 	
flexibility if EBITDA growth is delayed or does not materialize.	
	
Integra serves nearly 100,000 customers across 11 states in the western U.S., 	
with a significant concentration in the Pacific Northwest. While most of the 	
company's customer count consists of SMBs, it derives about 57% of its total 	
revenues from companies that spend at least $1,000 per month with Integra. The 	
company faces substantial competition from the large incumbent operator Qwest 	
Corp., which CenturyLink Inc. recently acquired, and cable operator Comcast 	
Corp. We expect competition to increase from CenturyLink following its Qwest 	
acquisition and from cable operators more aggressively pursuing smaller 	
business customers.	
	
Other business risks include price competition and elevated, but moderating, 	
customer churn rates, mainly attributable to the economic weakness and slow 	
recovery for SMBs. Monthly churn averaged about 1.5% (up from historical 	
levels in the low-1.0% area) during the peak of the recession and has since 	
declined to an average of about 1.3% in 2011. In addition, as the company 	
proactively signed customers to multiple-year contracts over the past two 	
years, it provided price concessions which hurt revenue. Nonetheless, adjusted 	
EBITDA margins (including non-cash stock compensation expense) remain strong 	
relative to CLEC peers at 31% as of Sept. 30, 2011. Integra's cost structure 	
benefits from fiber assets and network facilities purchased through 	
acquisitions. 	
	
Liquidity	
We consider Integra's liquidity "less than adequate" (under our criteria), 	
primarily due to our expectations that cushion under the maximum total 	
leverage covenant, which is currently below 15%, could drop below 10% in the 	
near term, hampering financial flexibility. Covenant headroom is likely to be 	
limited during 2012, but covenants do not tighten until early 2014, and 	
Integra currently has full availability on its $60 million revolving credit 	
facility due December 2014 (its earliest debt maturity). Furthermore, Integra 	
had $35 million of cash as of Sept. 30, 2011, although cash balances in 2012 	
could be lower due to high capital expenditures in prior quarters. While the 	
company could reduce capital outlays to boost near-term cash flows, it would 	
need to remain cognizant of longer term competitive industry conditions.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the full recovery report, see the recovery report on Integra, to be 	
published separately on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is negative. Declining EBITDA over the last 12 to 18 months, 	
combined with the company's recent aggressive capital spending for growth 	
initiatives, has resulted in diminished cushion under financial covenants. As 	
Integra's new management team pursues its strategic direction, we will monitor 	
the company's operations and strategy, including the balance between 	
conservation of capital and cash flows versus growth investments to counter 	
competitive pressures.	
	
We could lower the rating within the next year if earnings and covenant 	
cushions are not on a trajectory to improve, competitive conditions intensify, 	
or economic conditions worsen. This could stem from higher revenue churn or 	
operational missteps, resulting in adjusted leverage approaching 5x and 	
covenant limitations that affect revolver availability, with no prospect for 	
improvement.	
	
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term because of our vulnerable business 	
risk assessment, as it would require significant improvement in leverage and 	
liquidity.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Integra Telecom Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Negative/--      B/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Integra Telecom Holdings Inc.	
 Senior Secured revolver                BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
 Senior Secured 1st-lien term ln        B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      5                  	
 Senior Secured nts                     B-	
   Recovery Rating                      5

