TEXT-Fitch raises Cedar Brakes, I and II ratings
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 6:25 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch raises Cedar Brakes, I and II ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the following Cedar Brakes bonds to
'BBB+' from 'BBB-':	
	
--Cedar Brakes I, LLC's 8.5% series C senior secured bonds due 2014;	
--Cedar Brakes II, LLC's 9.875% series C senior secured bonds due 2013;	
--Cedar Brakes II, LLC's 9.875% series B senior secured bonds due 2013. 	
	
The rating upgrades are based upon the execution of the merger between Exelon 	
Corporation (EXC; 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) and Constellation 	
Energy Group (CEG). The Rating Outlook for Cedar Brakes I and Cedar Brakes II 	
(collectively, the projects) is Stable.	
	
KEY RATING DRIVERS	
	
Counterparty Linkage: The rating of the bonds is linked to the lower 	
counterparty credit rating of Public Service Electric & Gas Company (PSE&G; 	
'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) or EXC. Due to the structural balance of 	
the power purchase agreements (PPAs), Cedar Brakes' risk exposure is limited to 	
PSE&G's ability to make payments under the amended and restated PPA and EXC's 	
unconditional guarantee of Constellation Energy Commodities Group, Inc.'s (CECG)	
performance under the mirror PPA.	
	
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION	
	
Counterparty Rating Change: The ratings of the projects would change if either 	
PSE&G or EXC were downgraded, or if both counterparties were upgraded.	
	
SECURITY	
	
The bonds are secured by all rights, title and interest in the assets, which 	
include the amended and restated PPAs with PSE&G, the mirror PPAs with CECG, 	
cash accounts administered by the trustee, and various guarantees and support 	
agreements.	
	
CREDIT UPDATE	
	
The upgrade of Cedar Brakes' rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-' is based upon the 	
execution of the merger between EXC and CEG, the former guarantor of CECG's 	
contractual obligations under the mirror PPAs. EXC has assumed the guarantee of 	
CEG, which no longer exists as a distinct entity post-merger. Thus, the rating 	
continues to reflect the linkage of Cedar Brakes' credit quality to that of its 	
counterparties. 	
	
EXC merged with CEG following the receipt of final regulatory approvals on March	
12, 2012. Prior to the merger, Fitch had rated CEG at 'BBB-' with a Stable 	
Outlook. PSE&G and CEG have continued to fulfill their respective contractual 	
performance obligations since the inception of the projects, which have made 	
full and timely payment of debt service consistent with originally projected 	
financial performance. 	
	
Cedar Brakes I and II are separate projects with nearly identical contractual 	
structures. Each project purchases energy from CECG under long-term contracts 	
(the mirror PPAs) and resells that energy to PSE&G under substantially similar 	
PPAs. The contractual capacity and energy payments from PSE&G comprise the 	
projects' only source of revenue. Debt service has been structured to match the 	
price differential between the PPAs and the mirror PPAs. The projects have no 	
physical assets or employees and effectively act as pass-through entities.

