FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: long-term care policies remain challenging for insurers
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: long-term care policies remain challenging for insurers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 13 - Fitch Ratings continues to view long-term care (LTC)
insurance as one of the riskiest products offered by U.S. life insurers. Our
view is underscored by Prudential's recent announcement that it will discontinue
offering individual LTC policies at the end of this month. Prudential joins a
growing list of large insurers including MetLife that have decided to exit the
LTC market.	
	
LTC policies help finance the cost of nursing home, in-home, and assisted-living
care.	
	
Pricing and management of the LTC product has proved challenging and the
regulatory burden has made it increasingly difficult for insurers to make up for
any price error via premium increases. We believe that insurers who were overly
optimistic on initial pricing assumptions in LTC policies are now forced to deal
with significantly lower returns or losses. That has caused insurers to raise
prices on the policies in order to fill the gap. But rate stabilization
regulation put in place by a number of states has made it clear to insurers that
a solution for underpricing via premium increases will not be easy to develop.
Regulation protecting LTC policyholders from unexpected price increases
effectively limit the ability of insurers to re-price LTC policies.	
	
In addition to higher than expected claims, historically low interest rates have
negatively affected LTC results. We believe the long-tail nature of the product
and future renewal premiums make the LTC business more vulnerable to
interest-rate risk. Low rates continue to curb investment income needed to help
fund LTC benefits.	
	
We believe mispricing of the LTC product will continue to weigh on life
insurers' earnings and capital, but we note that the current in-force individual
LTC business accounts for less than 2% of industry reserves and premiums.	
	
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com	
	
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.