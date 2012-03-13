TEXT-S&P affirms Armstrong World Industries ratings

March 13 - Overview -- U.S.-based building products manufacturer Armstrong World Industries Inc. recently announced that it is considering a $500 million special dividend for shareholders, which will be funded through excess cash and a $250 million upsizing of its existing term loan B. -- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Armstrong. -- We are also affirming the 'BB-' issue-level rating on the company's proposed upsized $1.3 billion senior secured credit facility. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Armstrong's total adjusted leverage will remain 4x or below, which is a level we consider to be in-line with the rating. Rating Action On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Armstrong World Industries Inc.. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue-level ratings on the company's proposed upsized $1.3 billion senior secured credit facility. The proposed upsized facility consists of a $250 million revolving credit facility due 2015, a $250 million term loan A due 2015, and a proposed upsized $800 million term loan B due 2018. The recovery rating remains '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment default. We expect proceeds from the proposed upsized term loan B, along with excess balance sheet cash, to be utilized to fund a special $500 million dividend to shareholders. Rationale The ratings affirmation follows Armstrong's recent announcement that it was considering the issuance of a $500 million special dividend to shareholders, funded through the combination of excess balance sheet cash and a $250 million add-on to its existing term loan B due 2018. As a result of the proposed additional debt, we expect total adjusted leverage to increase to about 4x by year-end 2012, compared with about 3.5x as of the end of 2011, but still be within levels we would consider to be in line with the 'BB-' rating. (Total adjusted leverage includes adjustments for pensions, operating leases, and dividends and half the operating debt from WAVE, Armstrong's ceiling grid joint venture with Worthington Industries Inc..) In addition, we expect funds from operations (FFO) to debt to remain between 20% and 30%, and for Armstrong to maintain total liquidity, including cash and revolver availability, in excess of $400 million. The affirmation also reflects our belief that Armstrong will continue to improve profitability, despite relatively weak sales growth, due to ongoing cost-cutting and other rationalization efforts. We expect EBITDA to increase to about $400 million for fiscal year 2012, including about $55 million in dividends from WAVE, up from about $380 million in 2011 (also including $55 million in WAVE dividends). We expect minimal top-line growth in 2012, given ongoing weakness in new construction and repair and remodeling spending, as well as economic uncertainty in the Eurozone, from which Armstrong derives about 20% of sales. We expect repair and remodeling spending, from which Armstrong generates approximately 70% of sales, to be relatively flat in the first half of 2012, with slight spending growth expected in the second half of the year. Standard & Poor's economists are projecting total housing starts of 730,000 in 2012, an almost 20% improvement over 2011 levels; however, much of the growth will come from the multifamily sector, and products sold into the multifamily market typically carry a lower margin than products sold into the single-family market for Armstrong. In addition, our economists are projecting a mild recession in the Eurozone in the first half of 2012, with 0% total GDP growth projected for the full year. In 2013, our economists are projecting total housing starts of 990,000, a modest recovery in repair and remodeling spending, and Eurozone GDP growth of 1%. In addition, we believe the company's financial policy will continue to be aggressive, as the proposed $500 million dividend follows the payment of an $800 million dividend in 2010 that was also partly funded with debt. We think additional dividends or other shareholder-friendly actions are likely over the course of our ratings horizon; however, we expect total leverage to remain below 4x, a level we would consider to be in line with the 'BB-' rating. We also expect that liquidity will remain adequate in the event of additional dividends or other shareholder-friendly actions. We expect Armstrong to maintain total liquidity, including cash and revolver availability, in excess of $400 million. The 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Armstrong reflects our view of the company's "fair" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk (as our criteria define the terms). The fair business risk profile reflects our assessment that the company will continue to maintain its leading positions in vinyl and wood flooring and ceiling systems production, strong brand names and recognition, a fair balance between residential and commercial end markets, "adequate" liquidity, and continued dividends from WAVE. Liquidity Given our operating expectations, we believe Armstrong has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over the next 24 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes: -- An expectation that liquidity sources (including availability under the company's $250 million revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x over the next year and 1x over the next 18 to 24 months. -- An expectation that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- Our view that compliance with financial maintenance covenants would likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant test measures. The company's primary sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 include about $231 million of availability under its $250 million revolving credit facility, $49 million of capacity under a $100 million receivables securitization facility, and about $481 million of cash as of Dec. 31, 2011. Pro forma for the payment of the $500 million dividend, about $250 million of which will be funded with cash, we still deem liquidity to be adequate. In addition, we estimate cash flow from operations to be between $250 million and $300 million in 2012. Given increased capital expenditures in 2012 to fund the construction of five new plants, we estimate free operating cash flow to be breakeven to slightly positive. In 2013, we expect free operating cash flow to grow to $50 million to $100 million, as some of Armstrong's new plants are expected to come online, and capital expenditures should begin to step down. We expect Armstrong will maintain adequate headroom under its 4.5x maximum consolidated net leverage covenant, which begins to tighten in 2014, as well as its 3x minimum interest coverage covenant. Aside from minimal term loan amortization payments, Armstrong will not have debt maturities until 2015, when its term loan A and revolving credit facility mature. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Armstrong World Industries Inc., to be published on RatingsDirect shortly following the release of this report. Outlook The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our view that Armstrong's total adjusted leverage will remain 4x or below, in line with our view of the rating, despite additional debt to fund a proposed shareholder dividend. We also believe that Armstrong's ongoing cost-cutting and rationalization efforts will continue to improve EBITDA despite still-challenging economic conditions. We also expect Armstrong to keep total liquidity, including cash and revolver availability, in excess of $400 million. We could take a negative rating action if the company continues to increase its use of debt for additional shareholder-friendly actions or debt-financed acquisitions, or if the ongoing weakness in the company's end markets results in lower-than-expected profitability. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 3 Add On; Rating Affirmed Proposed $800 million term loan B due 2018 BB- Recovery Rating 3