FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Ralcorp Holdings
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Ralcorp Holdings

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Ralcorp Holdings Inc. completed its spin-off of Post 	
Holdings Inc. (B+/Stable/--) and received a dividend for $900 million, the 	
majority of which was used for debt repayment. 	
     -- Given the debt reduction and our expectation that Ralcorp will reduce 	
leverage to under 3x within 24 months, we are affirming our 'BBB-' corporate 	
credit rating on Ralcorp Holdings. We are also affirming our 'BBB-' 	
issue-level ratings, and removing all ratings from CreditWatch.	
     -- The outlook is negative, reflecting our uncertainty about Ralcorp's 	
ability to improve credit protection measures during the next 18 to 24 months 	
to maintain the current ratings, including reducing lease- and 	
pension-adjusted leverage to below 3x and improving funds from operations 	
(FFO) to total debt to at least 20% by the end of fiscal 2013.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 	
including its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, on St. Louis-based Ralcorp 	
Holdings Inc. and removed them from CreditWatch, where they had been placed 	
with negative implications on May 4, 2011, following ConAgra Foods Inc.'s 	
unsolicited all-cash proposal to acquire Ralcorp for $4.9 billion, plus the 	
assumption of $2.5 billion of debt. ConAgra subsequently raised its offer on 	
Aug. 11, 2011 to about $5.2 billion, plus the assumption of $2.4 billion of 	
debt. Ralcorp rejected all proposals and ConAgra withdrew its offer on Sept. 	
19, 2011. However, we believed uncertainty remained regarding Ralcorp's future 	
financial policies as a result of the company's plan to separate Ralcorp and 	
Post in a tax-free spin-off to Ralcorp shareholders, as announced on July 14, 	
2011.	
	
The ratings affirmation reflects the company's debt reduction of $815 million 	
including the paydown of the $550 million short-term debt associated with the 	
refrigerated dough business acquisition and our expectation that Ralcorp will 	
continue to improve credit protection measures through improved operating 	
performance and modest debt reduction. Ralcorp also retains about 20% of 	
Post's equity and expects to sell those holdings during the next year with 	
proceeds expected to be applied toward acquisitions and general corporate 	
purposes. However, the outlook is negative as we believe that the company may 	
not be able to reduce leverage below 3x by the end of fiscal 2013 if it were 	
to use excess cash for large share repurchases, make a large, debt-financed 	
acquisition, or is unable to attain at least mid-single-digit revenue growth 	
and maintain EBITDA margins in the mid-teens either through acquisitions or 	
organic growth. We do not expect improved leverage to come from additional 	
substantial debt prepayment because the company is limited by costly 	
make-whole premiums. 	
	
Pro forma for the debt reduction, we estimate that the company has about $1.9 	
billion of reported debt outstanding. Including our adjustments for operating 	
leases and pension obligations, we estimate that Ralcorp has approximately $2 	
billion of total adjusted debt outstanding. 	
	
Rationale	
The current ratings on St. Louis-based Ralcorp Holdings Inc. reflect the 	
company's 'satisfactory' business risk profile and 'significant' financial 	
risk profile (as defined in our criteria). Key credit factors considered in 	
assessing Ralcorp's business risk profile include its diverse product 	
portfolio and leading position within several private-label food categories, 	
partially offset by limited geographic diversification and exposure to 	
volatile commodity costs. Ralcorp's financial profile remains leveraged due to 	
numerous prior acquisitions that were largely debt-financed.	
	
Ralcorp is the largest supplier of various private-label food products in the 	
U.S., with a diverse product portfolio including cereal, crackers, cookies, 	
jams, peanut butter, griddle products, barbeque and Mexican sauces, 	
mayonnaise, salsa, table syrup, and snack nuts. Currently, we estimate 	
industry private-label penetration in the U.S. is over 20% for all food 	
categories, yet believe that name brands remain dominant in food industry 	
categories. However, Ralcorp has the lead position within most of the product 	
categories it participates in. Within the fragmented private-label industry, 	
the company has often used acquisitions to bolster its position and enter new 	
categories. Most recently, Ralcorp acquired the North American private-brand 	
refrigerated dough business from Sara Lee Corp. for $545 million on Oct. 3, 	
2011. The transaction was funded with a short-term debt financing that the 	
company repaid with a portion of proceeds from the Post spin-off. Ralcorp has 	
some customer concentration, with Wal-Mart Stores Inc. accounting for about 	
18% of fiscal 2011 sales, and a limited international presence, with the 	
majority of sales concentrated in North America. 	
	
We believe Ralcorp is subject to fluctuating commodity costs that can cause 	
retail price volatility, increase price competition, and influence consumer 	
and trade buying patterns. The company indicated that it expects cost of goods 	
for fiscal 2012 to increase between 10% and 12%. Despite commodity inflation, 	
we believe Ralcorp will maintain relatively stable margins over time through 	
price increases, productivity, and cost reduction initiatives. To further 	
those efforts, Ralcorp announced a restructuring program in May 2011 to 	
improve its cost structure through capacity rationalization, and production 	
and distribution network realignment. The program will span fiscal 2012 to 	
fiscal 2014 (with total incremental capital expenditures of $115 million to 	
$135 million during this period) to realize an aggregate of $80 million to 	
$100 million of incremental operating profit, primarily in fiscal 2013 and 	
fiscal 2014.	
	
We view Ralcorp's financial risk profile as 'significant'. For the quarter 	
ended Dec. 31, 2011, excluding Post, net sales grew 23% and reported EBITDA 	
grew about 17%, mostly due to the refrigerated dough acquisition. Pro forma 	
for the Post spin-off, dough acquisition, and $815 million debt reduction, we 	
estimate that lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA was roughly 	
3.5x (including mark-to-market adjustments on economic hedges) and 3.3x 	
excluding the hedges. We estimate FFO to total debt was in the high teens for 	
the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. These ratios are at or near our 	
'significant' indicative ratios of leverage in the 3x to 4x range and FFO to 	
total debt of about 20%. 	
	
We expect Ralcorp to improve its financial profile by reducing leverage to 	
below 3x and FFO to total debt to improve to over 20% by 2013 to maintain the 	
current investment-grade rating. Our base case scenario assumptions include:	
	
     -- Mid-single-digit revenue growth driven by pricing, tuck-in 	
acquisitions funded with cash on hand, and minimal volume increases. We 	
believe that while the private-label market share has grown during the past 	
year, elasticity will continue to pressure volumes across all food categories, 	
limiting substantial volume increases. 	
     -- We assume that the company will re-invest Post equity proceeds back 	
into the business through acquisitions and not spend these proceeds on share 	
repurchases. 	
     -- EBITDA margins of at least 14% with operating expense savings 	
offsetting some raw material inflation.	
     -- Positive free operating cash flow of at least $200 million.	
     -- Slightly higher capital expenditures to reflect the restructuring 	
program, at roughly 4% of sales.	
     -- Working capital in line with historical standalone private label 	
business trends. 	
     -- Debt reduced by upcoming maturities with no significant increases for 	
acquisitions. 	
     -- No dividends to shareholders. 	
	
Based on our forecast, we estimate that by 2013, leverage would improve to the 	
mid-2x area and FFO to total debt would be in the mid-20% area. We estimate 	
that in order to achieve these improved ratios, the company will need to 	
maintain EBITDA margins in the mid-teens and attain at least mid-single-digit 	
top line growth, without increasing debt. We believe that Ralcorp may be 	
challenged to achieve this metrics if raw material costs increase 	
substantially and the company is unable to offset the increases and/or 	
revenues do not grow because the company is unable to pass through pricing or 	
make acquisitions. 	
	
Short-term credit factors	
We believe Ralcorp has adequate liquidity (as defined in our criteria), and we 	
anticipate sources of cash will exceed uses for the next 12 months. Our view 	
of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: 	
	
     -- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash 	
flow, and availability under its revolving credit facilities) will exceed uses 	
by 1.2x during the next 12 months. 	
     -- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if 	
EBITDA were to decline by 20%. 	
     -- We believe the company has the flexibility to lower capital spending 	
or to sell assets to supplement liquidity, among other actions.	
     -- Pro forma for the spin-off, as of Dec. 31, 2011 the company had a cash 	
balance of $140 million, including $85 million retained from the $900 million 	
dividend received. The company has a $300 million revolving credit facility 	
that matures in July 2015.	
     -- Ralcorp also has an off-balance-sheet $110 million account receivable 	
securitization program that matures in May 2012. While we expect the company 	
to extend the maturity on this facility, we believe that the company would 	
still have adequate liquidity without the program. 	
     -- We estimate cash uses to include capital spending in line with company 	
guidance of about $190 million to $205 million in fiscal 2012 and manageable 	
debt maturities during the next 12 months.	
	
The company is subject to a 3.0x and 2.75x EBIT to interest expense covenant, 	
a 3.50x total debt to EBITDA covenant, and a minimum net worth of $1.75 	
billion, all of which do not become more restrictive. We estimate that Ralcorp 	
was in compliance with its financial covenants as of Dec. 31, 2011, despite 	
some estimated tightness on its cushion due to the timing of the spin-off and 	
debt repayment. We expect the company to maintain at least a 15% EBITDA 	
cushion on its financial covenants to maintain 'adequate' liquidity. 	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our uncertainty regarding Ralcorp's ability to 	
improve its credit protection measures within the next 24 months to levels 	
that support the ratings. We believe this could occur in the event of a large, 	
debt-financed acquisition and/or if EBITDA does not grow as forecast because 	
of higher-than-expected commodity costs and/or the company's inability to 	
achieve at least mid-single-digit revenue growth. We could consider lowering 	
the rating if operating performance does not improve and leverage remains over 	
3x and FFO total debt remains under 20%, or in the event the company pursues a 	
more aggressive financial policy such as a large, debt-financed acquisition, 	
significant share repurchases, and/or dividends that we believe would also 	
impact Ralcorp's ability to improve credit measures. Alternatively, we could 	
consider revising the outlook to stable if the company maintains stable 	
operating performance, reduces and sustains leverage to below 3x and FFO to 	
total debt over 20% within the next 24 months, and maintains adequate 	
liquidity. We believe this could occur if debt does not rise substantially 	
from current levels, revenues grow by at least mid-single-digits, and EBITDA 	
margin is maintained at least in the mid-teens. 	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Ralcorp Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Negative/--   BBB-/Watch Neg/--	
	
Ralcorp Holdings Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured (2 issues)            BBB-               BBB-/Watch Neg

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.