TEXT-S&P assigns Container Store preliminary 'B-' rating
March 13, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns Container Store preliminary 'B-' rating

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

March 13 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based container products provider The Container Store Inc. is 	
refinancing its domestic bank debt and mezzanine notes 	
     -- We are assigning a preliminary 'B-' corporate credit rating to the 	
company.	
     -- We are also assigning a preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating and a 	
preliminary '4' recovery rating to the company's proposed $275 million term 	
loan.	
     -- The outlook is stable, based on our belief that the company's credit 	
metrics will remain in line with a highly leveraged financial risk profile.  	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 	
'B-' corporate credit rating to Coppell, Texas-based The Container Store Inc. 	
At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating (the 	
same as the preliminary corporate credit rating) with the preliminary '4' 	
recovery rating to the company's proposed $275 million term loan facility. The 	
company plans to use proceeds from the facility to refinance its domestic bank 	
loan and mezzanine notes. The outlook is stable.	
 	
Rationale	
The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's view that The Container Store Inc. has a 	
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile, as defined in our criteria, 	
resulting from the 2007 leveraged buyout (LBO) of the company by Leonard Green 	
& Partners L.P. This acquisition added a substantial amount of debt to the 	
company's balance sheet and led to a significant weakening of cash flow 	
protection measures. Moreover, The Container Store's postbuyout capital 	
structure includes preferred equity, which accrues dividends. We see this 	
security as a means for extracting cash, if the credit facility is amended in 	
the future to provide for this, and we would anticipate the replacement of the 	
preferred stock with debt upon a future change in control. As such, we treat 	
this preferred stock and the accrued dividend as debt in our ratio 	
calculation, according to our criteria.	
	
Credit measures have remained weak since the LBO transaction and are unlikely 	
to significantly improve over the near term. Although we expect profitability 	
improvement will propel modest EBITDA growth over the near term, we anticipate 	
that total debt to EBITDA will likely remain elevated at over 10x and EBITDA 	
interest coverage will remain thin at less than 1.0x.	
	
We view the company's business profile as "vulnerable," under our criteria, 	
reflecting its participation in the very fragmented storage and organization 	
segment of the retail industry, and competitive pressures from mass retailers, 	
discounters, and home furnishing retailers. We anticipate modest operational 	
gains as the U.S. economy continues to improve, but Elfa's (Container Store's 	
international subsidiary) performance will likely remain challenged by the 	
weakness in Europe. 	
	
Our specific assumptions for The Container Store for fiscal 2012 include the 	
following:	
     -- Revenue growth in the high-single-digit area resulting from low- to 	
mid-single-digit same-store sales growth and sales from newly opened stores. 	
     -- 2012 EBITDA margin benefiting from sales leverage and improving 	
modestly from the expected 14.3% at the end of fiscal 2011.	
     -- Increased capital spending to support accelerated store growth.	
     -- Modestly positive free operating cash flow.	
 	
Liquidity	
We believe TCS' liquidity will be "adequate" over the next 12 months. The 	
following are relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile:	
     -- Sources exceed uses by 1.2x or more.	
     -- Sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 	
15%.	
     -- We estimate that the company will have adequate cushion to its 	
proposed covenants. 	
     -- Debt maturities are manageable, with the term loan amortizing at 1% 	
per year.  	
	
Sources of liquidity include the new $75 million asset-based lending revolving 	
credit facility, which we expect to be undrawn. In addition, the company has 	
an about $25 million revolving credit facility at its Elfa subsidiary. This 	
facility has automatic renewal provisions, as long as the company remains 	
compliant with the financial covenants under the facility. At fiscal 2011 	
year-end, the company had about $9 million outstanding under this revolver. 	
Pro forma cash on the balance sheet was about $24 million at fiscal 2011 	
year-end. We believe the company will open about five to six new stores in 	
2012, and as such, its free operating cash flow will be minimal.  	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on The 	
Container Store Inc., to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect.	
 	
Outlook	
Our ratings outlook is stable. Although we anticipate modest operational gains 	
and adequate liquidity over the near term, we believe that credit metrics will 	
remain deep within levels indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk 	
profile, with leverage above 10x and EBITDA interest coverage below 1.0x.	
	
We could consider a downgrade if operating performance significantly 	
deteriorates, likely the result of increased competitive pressure or weaker 	
retail conditions. Specifically, this would result in covenant cushion 	
declining to below 15%, stressing the company's liquidity position. An upgrade 	
is not likely in the near term, given our expectations for consistently weak 	
credit measures resulting from increasing preferred stock.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
New Rating; Outlook Action	
	
The Container Store Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-(prelim)/Stable/--       	
	
New Rating	
	
The Container Store Inc.	
 Senior Secured 	
  $275 mil term loan due 2019           B-(prelim)                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4(prelim)                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

