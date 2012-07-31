FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Saskatchewan's 'AAA' ratings on strong GDP growth
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 8:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Saskatchewan's 'AAA' ratings on strong GDP growth

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

July 31 - Overview
     -- We are affirming our ratings, including our 'AAA' long-term issuer 
credit rating, on the Province of Saskatchewan. 
     -- The affirmation reflects our view of the province's strong real and 
nominal GDP growth in 2011 and prospects for a repeat in 2012, low and stable 
tax-supported debt burden, robust liquidity, and support from the Canadian 
federal system.    
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the province's 
tax-supported debt burden will remain low and stable in the next two years, 
real GDP growth will continue to exceed 2% annually, and operating surpluses 
will exceed 5% of operating revenues with after-capital results close to 
balance. 

Rating Action
On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' 
long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the Province of 
Saskatchewan. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A-1+' 
short-term rating and 'A-1+' global-scale and 'A-1(High)' Canada scale 
commercial paper ratings on Saskatchewan. The outlook is stable. 

Rationale 
The ratings reflect what we consider to be the following positive factors:
     -- Saskatchewan's economy enjoyed strong real and nominal GDP growth in 
2011 following solid gains in 2010. Real GDP increased 3.6% in 2011, which 
outpaced the national increase of 2.5%, and nominal GDP rose by what we view 
as a very strong 13% according to the province's estimates. The gains were due 
to better-than-expected crop yields, consumer spending, and business 
investment. We estimate that GDP per capita was about C$67,800 in 2011. 
Unemployment fell to 5.0% in 2011 from 5.2% in 2010 and employment rose 0.3%. 
Saskatchewan had the lowest unemployment rate in the country in 2011. Public 
and private investment in new machinery and equipment and construction reached 
an all-time high. We expect real GDP to rise 2.8% in 2012 and nominal GDP 
should grow 8.6%. Despite projected employment growth of about 1.0%, we expect 
new entrants to the labor market to push up the unemployment rate slightly, to 
5.1%.
     -- Tax-supported debt, which includes direct debt and guarantees and is 
net of sinking funds, declined modestly in fiscal 2012 (year ended March 31) 
to C$4.2 billion. Direct debt followed reaching C$4.2 billion as well. They 
both represented 31% of operating revenues at the end of fiscal 2012. Both 
tax-supported debt and direct debt have been stable since fiscal 2009 and 
their burdens have been falling since fiscal 2010 with rising operating 
revenues. With fiscal 2013 tax-supported issuance limited to refinancing, we 
don't expect much change in debt burdens: Tax-supported debt should be close 
to 31% of projected operating revenues and represent about 6% of projected 
nominal GDP.  
     -- Saskatchewan's liquidity levels remain solid, especially relative to 
those of peers. At fiscal year-end 2012, the province had cash and temporary 
investments of close to C$2.9 billion in addition to sinking fund holdings of 
C$2.6 billion. Cash and investment holdings were down substantially from a 
year earlier but sinking funds rose moderately. Saskatchewan has strong access 
to capital markets for short- and long-term debt funding in our opinion. We 
expect that liquidity levels in fiscal 2013 will remain close to the fiscal 
2012 year-end value.    
     -- The province, like all Canadian provinces, benefits from revenue 
support through the federal government's Canada Health Transfer and Canada 
Social Transfer payments. Total transfers represented C$2.2 billion in fiscal 
2012, or about 17% of operating revenues.

However, we believe Saskatchewan has significant economic and fiscal exposure 
to the primary sector, which offset these strengths. The province is a major 
producer of wheat, potash, oil, and uranium and its revenues are closely 
linked to the royalties and taxes those industries generate. The four 
commodities are a large proportion of Saskatchewan's exports and are priced in 
global markets. Swings in commodity prices can have a definite impact on 
operating revenues. operating revenue growth has been somewhat volatile in the 
past, with annual rates ranging from a 12% decline to a 68% increase from 
fiscal years 2002-2012. The establishment of a stabilization fund, the Growth 
and Financial Security Fund, has mitigated this risk somewhat. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the province's tax-supported 
debt burden will remain low and stable, and that real GDP growth will be 
continue to exceed 2% annually during our two-year outlook horizon. We expect 
operating surpluses to be greater than 5% of operating revenues with 
after-capital results close to balance and liquidity levels will remain solid. 
Large and recurring after-capital deficits, coupled with a significant 
long-term rise in the province's tax-supported debt burden and material 
deterioration of liquidity levels could place downward pressure on the 
ratings. 

Related Criteria And Research
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 
2010

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Saskatchewan (Province of)
 Issuer credit rating                 AAA/Stable/A-1+
 Senior unsecured debt                AAA
 Commercial paper
  Global scale                        A-1+
  Canada scale                        A-1(High)


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.