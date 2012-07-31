FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Riverside, Calif. lease revs 'AA-'
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Riverside, Calif. lease revs 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to the following
obligations of Riverside Public Financing Authority, CA (the authority):

--$39.3 million lease revenue refunding bonds, series 2012A.

Proceeds will be used to refund the authority's outstanding certifications of
participation (COPs), series 2003, for present value savings of $2.67 million.
The bonds are expected to sell on or around Aug. 7, 2012.

In addition, Fitch has affirmed the following Riverside, CA ratings:

--$15.9 million general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AA';
--$22.6 million taxable pension obligation bonds (POBs) series 2005A at 'AA-';
--$20.7 million certifications of participation series 2010 (recovery zone
facility hotel project) at 'AA-';
--$44 million COPs series 2003 at 'AA-';
--$19.5 million lease revenue COPs series 2006 at 'A+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY
The lease revenue refunding bonds are secured by lease payments made by the city
to the authority for use and occupancy of essential city facilities. The series
2012A COPs are secured by the city hall complex and police patrol facility. The
payments are subject to abatement which is somewhat mitigated by rental
interruption insurance equal to two years of lease payments. The series 2012A
will not have a debt service reserve fund.

The certificates of participation (COPs), series 2003 and 2010, and lease
revenue bonds, series 2006, are secured by lease payments made by the city to
the authority for use and occupancy of various city facilities. The series 2010
COPS are secured by two libraries and two fire stations. The series 2003 bonds
are secured by various essential facilities, including city hall, central
library, convention center, Airport Fire Station, and police patrolling station.
The 2006 lease revenue COPs are secured by improvements made for a privately
owned retail center.
The pension obligation bonds are secured by an absolute and unconditional
obligation of the City imposed by law. The GO bonds are secured by unlimited ad
valorem property taxes.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

CONSISTENTLY GOOD FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The city has consistently maintained
healthy reserves aided by expenditure flexibility and diverse revenue sources.

WEAK ECONOMY: Though still recovering from a hard hit housing market, the city's
economy is starting to stabilize with declines in still high unemployment levels
and a small uptick in the tax base.

REVENUE DIVERSITY: With about 50% of revenues generated by property and sales
tax, and 18% generated from an annual transfer from its utilities, revenues are
diverse.

COMPLEX DEBT PROFILE: The city's direct debt is low and its pension system is
well-funded; however variable rate and other short term debt represent a
combined 40% of total debt, exposing the city to liquidity and market risk.

GENERAL FUND OBLIGATIONS: The COPs and POBs are rated one notch below the GO
bonds as they are payable solely from any legally available funds. The 'A+'
rating on the 2006 lease revenue COPs further reflects the non-essential nature
of the specific leased assets.

CREDIT PROFILE

WEAK ECONOMY
The city of Riverside, the Riverside County ('AA-' Fitch implied GO rating)
seat, is located in the west portion of the county about 60 miles east of
downtown Los Angeles. After several years of declining employment and a hard hit
housing market, the city's economy has started to improve. Unemployment declined
to 11.9% as of May 2012, down from 13.2% year over year, as employment increased
faster than the labor force. The city benefits from sizeable government and
education sectors, including county operations and four colleges and
universities.

Per capita income is well below state and national levels, possibly due to a
large student population, estimated at about 52,000 or one-sixth of the city's
total population. Median household income is more on par with both state and
U.S. averages. The city's assessed value (AV) continued to grow through fiscal
2009 due to rising property values and new commercial and residential
development but declined 7.7% in fiscal 2010 and 2.6% in fiscal 2011 reflecting
home price declines of more than 50% from their peak. However, signs of
stabilization are reflected in a slight increase in AV of 1.2% in fiscal 2012;
management conservatively expects flat AV for fiscal 2013.

CONSISTENTLY GOOD FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Riverside has maintained a sound financial position over the last five years
despite revenue declines. The city entered the recession with a good financial
cushion. After using some fund balance for planned capital spending and several
years of operating deficits, the city posted surpluses after transfers in fiscal
years 2010 and 2011 of $1.8 million ( or 0.8% of spending) and $2.8 million
(1.1%), respectively. At year end fiscal 2011, the city's unrestricted fund
balance (consisting of the assigned, unassigned, and restricted as per GASB 54)
was a strong 21.4%. Management projects about a $1 million reduction in reserves
in fiscal 2012, though the city has historically outperformed projections.

Management adopted a balanced fiscal 2013 budget in part by holding salaries
flat and achieving savings from recent pension reform. In addition, the budget
projects a net negative impact of $2 million from the dissolution of
redevelopment agencies. Revenues increase slightly overall due primarily to an
8.2% increase in sales tax revenues based on recent performance. Fitch believes
this sales tax estimate is aggressive despite its consistency with a
consultant's report.

The budget is balanced using one-time revenues of $3 million from the sale of
delinquent property tax receivables and approximately $1 million of reserves,
though management expects additional expenditure cuts or revenues will mitigate
their use. The budget does not include the approximately $2.2 million in fiscal
2013 debt service savings expected from the refunding. The city will use most of
the present value savings from the refunding in fiscal 2013 to fund a one-time
capital project. Finally, the budget assumes the general fund will pay an
increased share of debt service (about $3 million) on 2008 COPs, which had been
paid for by park fund fees whose revenues have declined due to the economy.

The city has exceeded its unreserved general fund balance policy, which consists
of maintenance of at least 15% of the following year's spending, for the past
decade. Budget adjustments to date have not been severe and include
non-public-safety hiring freezes, expenditure increase roll backs, salary and
benefit freezes, and pension and benefit reforms. The recently instituted
pension reforms fully take effect in fiscal 2013. Changes include increased
employee contributions, pension benefit formula changes, and increased
retirement age for new employees. It also instituted benefit reform by
eliminating deferred contributions for certain employees.

The general fund has begun to absorb the impact from the dissolution of the
city's redevelopment agency as per state law (Assembly Bill 1x26). The general
fund's $4 million in increased costs in fiscal 2013 are offset with $2 million
in increased property taxes the city receives as a result of the agency's
dissolution. Management believes the potential impact on the general fund if all
outstanding items are resolved unfavorably to the city is $15 million and that
city council would amortize the obligations over time. A portion of general fund
debt service had been paid for by the redevelopment agency prior to dissolution
and has been approved as an enforceable obligation.

REVENUE DIVERSITY
Revenues are diverse, with sales and property taxes each comprising 21% of
general fund revenues, utility users tax making up 12.5%, and a utility transfer
of 11.5% of gross utility revenues comprising 18% (water revenue bonds rated
'AA+' and electric revenue bonds rated 'AA-' by Fitch). Sales taxes increased
11.4% in fiscal 2011, largely due to the recovery of auto dealerships and lumber
yards hard hit during the recession, and are estimated to have increased an
additional 6.9% in fiscal 2012.

COMPLEX DEBT PROFILE
The city's total burden is moderate. Debt service is 10.9% of fiscal 2011
general and debt service fund spending. About 40% of its total debt is variable
rate, which exposes it to moderate counterparty and termination risk ($14.8
million negative mark to market as of June 30, 2011). Amortization of debt is
about average with 51% of principal retired within 10 years.

The city participates in CalPERS and its miscellaneous and public safety
pensions are well funded at 82% and 84%, respectively, using Fitch's adjusted
discount rate of 7%. The city routinely funds its pension annual required
contributions, which totaled a moderate 9.5% of general fund spending in fiscal
year 2011. Fitch expects the pension ARCs to stabilize in the long-term due to
the pension reform, but more immediate savings will be with new employees paying
their share of pension premiums. The city's funds other post-employment benefits
(OPEB) on a pay-as-you-go basis equal to $1.7 million in fiscal year 2011.
Concurrent with the pension reforms, the city ceased making OPEB contributions
for all but the police bargaining units.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, National
Association of Realtors.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria

