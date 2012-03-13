TEXT-S&P: Great Wolf Resorts rating unaffected by acquisition

March 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its rating on Madison, Wisc.-based hotel company Great Wolf Resorts Inc. (rated 'B' with a stable outlook) would not be affected by the company's announcement that an affiliate of Apollo Global Management LLC will acquire the company for $703 million, including the assumption of Great Wolf's outstanding debt. Apollo has offered to purchase for cash all outstanding common shares of Great Wolf at $5 per share, representing a 19% premium to the company's closing stock on March 12, 2012. In conjunction with the offer, Apollo has provided an equity financing commitment for up to $190 million to purchase Great Wolf's common stock and pay fees and expenses related to the transactions. It is our understanding that Apollo's equity contribution for this acquisition is not intended to be temporary capital. In addition, although the indenture governing Great Wolf's 10.87% senior secured notes due 2017 has a change in control provision requiring an offer to purchase the notes at 101% of the principal amount, we believe it is likely that noteholders will grant a waiver of this condition and that the notes will remain in Great Wolf's capital structure. Also, there are provisions in Great Wolf's debt agreements limiting additional debt incurrence and restricting cash and other payments outside of Great Wolf Resorts Inc. As a result, we believe the transaction will not be a leveraging event for Great Wolf. If an alternative acquisition proposal is entertained by Great Wolf, or if it becomes likely some other leveraging event stemming from this transaction might occur, we would consider its credit impact at that time. Despite slow economic growth and relatively weak consumer confidence, Great Wolf performed well in 2011, likely benefiting from its business position as a value-oriented, drive-to family vacation alternative. For 2012, we expect revenue per available room (RevPAR) at Great Wolf to grow in the low-single-digit percentage area, incorporating our expectation for 3% to 6% RevPAR growth for the overall lodging industry. Under this scenario, we expect Great Wolf's credit metrics to remain in line with the rating, with adjusted debt to EBITDA improving to the low-6x area and adjusted coverage of interest remaining in the high-1x area. Although Great Wolf faces the 2012 maturity of its Grand Mound joint-venture debt, the rating and outlook incorporate our belief that a modest level of cash use in the refinancing, if necessary, would not significantly weaken the company's liquidity position.