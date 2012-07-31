FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions on 7 SF CDOs
July 31, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions on 7 SF CDOs

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

July 31 - OVERVIEW
     -- We lowered our ratings on 16 tranches from five U.S. structured 
finance-backed CDO transactions.
     -- We affirmed our ratings on 38 tranches from seven U.S. structured 
finance CDO transactions.
     -- We raised our rating on one tranche from one U.S. structured finance 
CDO transaction.
     -- The rating actions reflect our updated criteria for rating CDOs backed 
by pools of structured finance securities transactions.
     -- Today's rating actions also reflect ongoing credit deterioration in 
the collateral assets backing the transactions.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today lowered its ratings on 16 tranches from five U.S. collateralized debt 
obligation (CDO) transactions backed by pools of structured finance (SF) 
securities, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and 
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). The downgraded tranches have a 
total issuance amount of $759.27 million. In addition, we removed 26 of the 
affirmed ratings from CreditWatch (see list).

Today's rating actions reflect the application of our updated criteria for 
ratings CDOs backed predominantly by pools of structured finance securities 
(see related criteria below) The updated criteria include changes to the 
parameters used for SF securities within our CDO Evaluator credit model, 
including an increase in assumptions used for default probability, 
correlation, and industry classification. Additionally, the criteria updates 
our assumptions on SF assets, including lower recovery rate parameters, 
different maturity assumptions and the addition of supplemental stress tests 
(the largest obligor and the largest industry default tests) and additional 
default patterns.

In addition to the application of the updated criteria, our rating actions 
reflect general credit deterioration in the portfolio backing the affected 
notes. Some of the SF CDO transactions' underlying credit quality has 
deteriorated, evidenced by the increase in the level of defaulted and 'CCC' 
rated obligations that transaction holds in its portfolio from the time of our 
last review.

We upgraded the class B note from C-Bass CBO VI Ltd. primarily due to 
principal paydowns to the most senior notes, which have increased 
collateralization for the note.

We affirmed our ratings on the 38 tranches to reflect our opinion that the 
current credit support available is commensurate with current rating levels. 

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 
Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash 
Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
     -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, 
published June 3, 2009.
     -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, 
Aug. 25, 2004

RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS

Anthracite CDO III Ltd.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
A                   BBB-(sf)            A+(sf)/Watch Neg
BFL                 B+(sf)              BB(sf)/Watch Neg
BFX                 B+(sf)              BB(sf)/Watch Neg
CFL                 CCC+(sf)            B-(sf)/Watch Neg
CFX                 CCC+(sf)            B-(sf)/Watch Neg
DFL                 CCC-(sf)            CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg
DFX                 CCC-(sf)            CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg
 
C-Bass CBO VI Ltd.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
B                   BBB(sf)             BB+(sf)/Watch Neg
C                   BB-(sf)             BB-(sf)/Watch Neg
D                   CC(sf)              CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg
 
Crest 2003-1 Ltd.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
A-1                 AA(sf)              AA(sf)/Watch Neg
A-2                 AA(sf)              AA(sf)/Watch Neg
B-1                 BBB(sf)             BBB(sf)/Watch Neg
B-2                 BBB(sf)             BBB(sf)/Watch Neg
C-1                 CCC-(sf)            CCC(sf)/Watch Neg
C-2                 CCC-(sf)            CCC(sf)/Watch Neg

 
Crest 2004-1 Ltd.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
A                   BB-(sf)             BB+(sf)/Watch Neg
B-1                 CCC+(sf)            B+(sf)/Watch Neg
B-2                 CCC+(sf)            B+(sf)/Watch Neg
C-1                 CCC-(sf)            CCC+(sf)/Watch Neg
C-2                 CCC-(sf)            CCC+(sf)/Watch Neg
D                   CC(sf)              CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg

MKP CBO III Ltd.
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
A-2                 A(sf)               A(sf)/Watch Neg

Newcastle CDO IV Limited
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
I                   BB+(sf)             BB+(sf)/Watch Neg
II-FL Def           B+(sf)              B+(sf)/Watch Neg
II-FX Def           B+(sf)              B+(sf)/Watch Neg
III-FL Def          CCC+(sf)            CCC+(sf)/Watch Neg
III-FX Def          CCC+(sf)            CCC+(sf)/Watch Neg
IV-FL Def           CCC-(sf)            CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg
IV-FX Def           CCC-(sf)            CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg
 
Sorin Real Estate CDO I Ltd
                            Rating
Class               To                  From
A-1                 CCC+(sf)            CCC+(sf)/Watch Neg
A-2                 CCC-(sf)            CCC(sf)/Watch Neg
B                   CCC-(sf)            CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg
C                   CC(sf)              CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg


RATINGS AFFIRMED             

Anthracite CDO III Ltd.
                    Rating
EFL                 CC(sf)              
EFX                 CC(sf)              
F                   CC(sf)              
G                   CC(sf)              
H                   CC(sf)              
 
C-Bass CBO VI Ltd.
                    Rating
E                   CC(sf)              
 
Crest 2003-1 Ltd
                    Rating
Class               To                  
D-1                 CC(sf)              
D-2                 CC(sf)   
Pref Shrs           CC(sf)     

Crest 2004-1, Ltd.
                    Rating
E-1                 CC(sf)              
E-2                 CC(sf)              
F                   CC(sf)              
G-1                 CC(sf)              
G-2                 CC(sf)              
H-1                 CC(sf)              
H-2                 CC(sf)              

MKP CBO III Ltd.
                    Rating
C                   CC(sf)            

Newcastle CDO IV Limited
                    Rating
V Def               CC(sf)              
 
Sorin Real Estate CDO I Ltd
                    Rating
D                   CC(sf)              
E                   CC(sf)              
F                   CC(sf)              
 
          

OTHER OUTSTANDING RATING

MKP CBO III Ltd.
                    Rating
B                   D(sf)

