TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions on 7 SF CDOs

July 31 - OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on 16 tranches from five U.S. structured finance-backed CDO transactions. -- We affirmed our ratings on 38 tranches from seven U.S. structured finance CDO transactions. -- We raised our rating on one tranche from one U.S. structured finance CDO transaction. -- The rating actions reflect our updated criteria for rating CDOs backed by pools of structured finance securities transactions. -- Today's rating actions also reflect ongoing credit deterioration in the collateral assets backing the transactions. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on 16 tranches from five U.S. collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions backed by pools of structured finance (SF) securities, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). The downgraded tranches have a total issuance amount of $759.27 million. In addition, we removed 26 of the affirmed ratings from CreditWatch (see list). Today's rating actions reflect the application of our updated criteria for ratings CDOs backed predominantly by pools of structured finance securities (see related criteria below) The updated criteria include changes to the parameters used for SF securities within our CDO Evaluator credit model, including an increase in assumptions used for default probability, correlation, and industry classification. Additionally, the criteria updates our assumptions on SF assets, including lower recovery rate parameters, different maturity assumptions and the addition of supplemental stress tests (the largest obligor and the largest industry default tests) and additional default patterns. In addition to the application of the updated criteria, our rating actions reflect general credit deterioration in the portfolio backing the affected notes. Some of the SF CDO transactions' underlying credit quality has deteriorated, evidenced by the increase in the level of defaulted and 'CCC' rated obligations that transaction holds in its portfolio from the time of our last review. We upgraded the class B note from C-Bass CBO VI Ltd. primarily due to principal paydowns to the most senior notes, which have increased collateralization for the note. We affirmed our ratings on the 38 tranches to reflect our opinion that the current credit support available is commensurate with current rating levels. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at Rating Class To From A BBB-(sf) A+(sf)/Watch Neg BFL B+(sf) BB(sf)/Watch Neg BFX B+(sf) BB(sf)/Watch Neg CFL CCC+(sf) B-(sf)/Watch Neg CFX CCC+(sf) B-(sf)/Watch Neg DFL CCC-(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg DFX CCC-(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg C-Bass CBO VI Ltd. Rating Class To From B BBB(sf) BB+(sf)/Watch Neg C BB-(sf) BB-(sf)/Watch Neg D CC(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg Crest 2003-1 Ltd. Rating Class To From A-1 AA(sf) AA(sf)/Watch Neg A-2 AA(sf) AA(sf)/Watch Neg B-1 BBB(sf) BBB(sf)/Watch Neg B-2 BBB(sf) BBB(sf)/Watch Neg C-1 CCC-(sf) CCC(sf)/Watch Neg C-2 CCC-(sf) CCC(sf)/Watch Neg Crest 2004-1 Ltd. Rating Class To From A BB-(sf) BB+(sf)/Watch Neg B-1 CCC+(sf) B+(sf)/Watch Neg B-2 CCC+(sf) B+(sf)/Watch Neg C-1 CCC-(sf) CCC+(sf)/Watch Neg C-2 CCC-(sf) CCC+(sf)/Watch Neg D CC(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg MKP CBO III Ltd. Rating Class To From A-2 A(sf) A(sf)/Watch Neg Newcastle CDO IV Limited Rating Class To From I BB+(sf) BB+(sf)/Watch Neg II-FL Def B+(sf) B+(sf)/Watch Neg II-FX Def B+(sf) B+(sf)/Watch Neg III-FL Def CCC+(sf) CCC+(sf)/Watch Neg III-FX Def CCC+(sf) CCC+(sf)/Watch Neg IV-FL Def CCC-(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg IV-FX Def CCC-(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg Sorin Real Estate CDO I Ltd Rating Class To From A-1 CCC+(sf) CCC+(sf)/Watch Neg A-2 CCC-(sf) CCC(sf)/Watch Neg B CCC-(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg C CC(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg RATINGS AFFIRMED Anthracite CDO III Ltd. Rating EFL CC(sf) EFX CC(sf) F CC(sf) G CC(sf) H CC(sf) C-Bass CBO VI Ltd. Rating E CC(sf) Crest 2003-1 Ltd Rating Class To D-1 CC(sf) D-2 CC(sf) Pref Shrs CC(sf) Crest 2004-1, Ltd. Rating E-1 CC(sf) E-2 CC(sf) F CC(sf) G-1 CC(sf) G-2 CC(sf) H-1 CC(sf) H-2 CC(sf) MKP CBO III Ltd. Rating C CC(sf) Newcastle CDO IV Limited Rating V Def CC(sf) Sorin Real Estate CDO I Ltd Rating D CC(sf) E CC(sf) F CC(sf) OTHER OUTSTANDING RATING MKP CBO III Ltd. Rating B D(sf)