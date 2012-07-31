FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns Aquilex LLC 'B' corporate credit rating
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 9:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns Aquilex LLC 'B' corporate credit rating

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

July 31 - Overview
     -- Aquilex LLC completed its out-of-court financial restructuring earlier 
this year.
     -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to Aquilex and are 
assigning ratings to the company's second-lien term loan.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that lower debt and an improved 
cost structure will enable Aquilex to keep its credit measures within expected 
levels for the rating.

Rating Action
On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' 
corporate credit rating and stable outlook to Norcross, Georgia-based Aquilex 
LLC. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue rating and '3' recovery 
rating to the company's term loan.

Rationale
The ratings reflect the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile, as 
the company is controlled by equity sponsor Centerbridge Partners L.P. They 
also reflect the company's weak business risk profile, characterized by its 
narrow scope of operations, high exposure to cyclical energy end-markets and 
the potential of project deferrals, as well as below average EBITDA margins. 
Partially offsetting these weaknesses are Aquilex's leading market position in 
its niche markets, its largely variable cost structure, and its long-term 
customer relationships.

The company defaulted on its debt in December 2011 when it chose to forego 
paying interest on its senior unsecured notes. Since then, Aquilex has 
completed a consensual financial restructuring with the holders of its senior 
secured debt and senior unsecured notes. The senior unsecured noteholders 
(which included Centerbridge) and other lenders exchanged approximately $240 
million of the debt investment for equity and purchased an additional $80 
million of equity through a rights offering. Aquilex then applied $65 million 
of the rights offering proceeds to reduce its secured debt, resulting in debt 
reduction of more than $300 million.

With annual revenues of approximately $450 million, energy industry 
maintenance services company Aquilex Corp. provides maintenance, repair, and 
cleaning services in energy sector end-markets. Services offered include 
welding, overlays, hydroblasting, industrial vacuuming, and chemical and tank 
cleaning. Although Aquilex is a market leader in its niche segments, the 
overall market size is modest, at slightly less than $5 billion, and is 
fragmented, with competition ranging from a handful of large, national 
operators to smaller, regional players.

The company experienced difficulties in its operations during 2010 and 2011, 
as its customers deferred many repair projects. In particular, the company's 
revenue with coal-fired power generation customers diminished substantially. 
The company also experienced problems stemming from a more labor-intensive mix 
of projects, ineffective cost management, and delayed collections from a 
customer in Venezuela. The company breached its financial covenants in the 
third and fourth quarters of 2011 and chose to forego paying the interest on 
its senior unsecured notes. The company obtained forbearance agreements from 
its lenders and proceeded with the aforementioned financial restructuring.  

Personnel changes at the senior management level occurred as part of the 
out-of-court financial restructuring process. In addition, the new management 
structure is more streamlined, with the elimination of certain corporate 
positions and the closure of the company's corporate office in Atlanta. The 
company has also implemented more disciplined pricing, made additional 
investments in its equipment and fleet, and redesigned its incentive 
compensation plan to more effectively motivate employees.

We believe Aquilex's profitability is below average when compared with other 
environmental services companies, as its trailing-12-month adjusted EBITDA 
margin was less than 12%. However, the company's profitability could improve 
in the near future, as the company continues to reduce costs. Although 
bookings from its coal-related customers have not rebounded substantially, the 
company has experienced good demand from the nuclear, refinery, and 
petrochemical industries during the first quarter of 2012. This has helped the 
company more than double its first quarter EBITDA on a year-over-year basis.

We consider Aquilex's financial policies very aggressive. Since the 
restructuring, affiliates of Centerbridge have controlled the majority of 
Aquilex's equity, with other sponsors controlling smaller portions. Although 
we do not expect the equity sponsors to increase Aquilex's debt leverage 
substantially during the near-term as the company focuses on improving its 
internal operations, we believe that debt is likely to increase eventually, as 
the equity sponsors seek to maximize the value of their investment.

We regard Aquilex as highly leveraged. A substantial portion of the company's 
equity base comprises class B shares, the terms of which stipulate that owners 
may ask the company to seek a sale transaction on or after Feb. 3, 2017, after 
the maturity dates of the existing debt instruments. Aquilex's total 
debt/EBITDA was 5.2x at March 31, 2012, when including the fair value of the 
class B shares as debt, and 2.9x excluding them. From a cash flow standpoint, 
we acknowledge that there is no specified dividend obligation associated with 
the class B shares; however, these instruments do not receive formal equity 
credit under our hybrid criteria for financial ratio analysis because we 
question their permanence. We also adjust debt to account for the 
capitalization of operating leases and self-insurance liabilities. The 
company's funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt ratio at this period 
was less than 5% on a trailing-12-month basis. Despite this weak ratio, we 
expect that this figure will rise to more than 10% by the end of the year, as 
the interest expense in subsequent quarters should be lower. For the current 
ratings, we expect the company to maintain an FFO/adjusted debt ratio of 
10%-15%.

Liquidity
Aquilex has "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the next 
12 to 18 months, in our view. We expect that the company's sources of 
liquidity over this period will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more, the minimum 
threshold for an "adequate" designation under our criteria. We do not expect 
that Aquilex will need to access the capital markets over the period in order 
to meet its liquidity needs.

Principal liquidity sources are as follows:
     -- Funds from operations of $15 million-$25 million in 2012, $35 
million-$45 million in 2013;
     -- Assumed ongoing cash of approximately $20 million; and
     -- Assumed ongoing revolving credit availability of approximately $30 
million.

Principal liquidity uses are as follows:
     -- Capital expenditures of $20 million-$25 million in 2012, $15 
million-$20 million in 2013; and
     -- Minimal debt amortization of $1.2 million annually.

As of March 31, 2012, the company had approximately $23 million of 
availability under its $50 million revolving credit facility (not rated) due 
2016. The company also enjoyed a healthy cushion of compliance with its 
financial covenants, which include a maximum net leverage ratio (3.35x in the 
third and fourth quarter of 2012, with intermittent step downs thereafter), a 
minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio (0.80x through the end of 2012, with a 
step up in 2013), and a minimum liquidity level of $7.5 million. Aquilex has 
annual debt principal payments of $1.2 million under the term loan, and no 
maturities through 2016. We do not expect Aquilex to engage in large 
debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder rewards within the next year. While 
the terms of the credit agreement do not contain a mandatory excess cash flow 
sweep, we believe that the company could use a portion of any cash generated 
to repay debt.

Recovery analysis
Our recovery analysis uses a 5.0x multiple of estimated EBITDA ($25 million in 
2014, a greater than 50% decline from EBITDA for the 12 months ended March 31, 
2012) in our simulated default scenario. (See "Aquilex Holdings LLC's Recovery 
Rating Profile," to be published following this report.)

Outlook
The rating outlook is stable. Through the out-of-court financial 
restructuring, Aquilex's book debt has been reduced substantially, and the 
lower interest expense is likely to enable Aquilex to service its obligations 
and achieve credit metrics that are consistent with the ratings. Nevertheless, 
we could lower the rating if operating performance weakens and liquidity 
becomes constrained to the point that EBITDA headroom under financial 
covenants declines to less than 15%. This could occur with a simultaneous 10% 
decline from trailing-12-month revenue and a 3.4 percentage-point decline in 
EBITDA margin, caused by delays or cancellations of cleanouts and turnarounds 
at refinery and petrochemical customers along with continued weakness in 
coal-fired power generation. We could raise the rating modestly if company 
continually exceeds a 15% FFO/debt ratio. However, to consider an upgrade, we 
would also need to obtain greater clarity regarding future financial policies, 
and those policies would need to be consistent with those representative of 
higher ratings.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- General: 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 
2008
     -- General: 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporates In Criteria Update, July 2, 2010
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

Ratings List

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Aquilex LLC
 Corporate credit rating                B/Stable/-- 

New Rating

Aquilex LLC
 Senior secured                         B                  
 Recovery rating                        3                  



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.