TEXT-S&P raises Yankee Stadium Holdings loan rating to 'BBB'

July 31 - Overview -- The financial performance of U.S. baseball park operator Yankee Stadium LLC and its owner, Yankee Stadium Holdings LLC, is strong and predictable as the former moves toward stabilized operations. -- We are raising the rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' on Yankee Stadium and Yankee Stadium Holdings. -- We are revising the outlook to stable from positive. Rating Action On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' on Yankee Stadium LLC (StadCo) owner Yankee Stadium Holdings LLC's (Holdings) $46.4 million bank loan. At the same time, we raised our long-term rating and, where applicable, our underlying rating (SPUR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' on the New York City Industrial Development Agency's (NYCIDA) $942.6 million series 2006 payments-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) bonds, $259.0 million series 2009A PILOT bonds, $25.0 million rental bonds series 2006, and $111.9 million series 2009 rental bonds issued for StadCo. We revised the outlook on the ratings to stable from positive. Rationale The rating action reflects our view of a trend of strong operating and financial performance since the new stadium opened in 2009. Despite opening during a recession, the project has performed well, attracting more than 3.7 million visitors annually with an average ticket price of about $85. These trends combine to generate more than 2.8x coverage of all project obligations during the past three years. Holdings is the sole owner of StadCo, which is the operator of the home of the New York Yankees major league baseball team located in the Bronx, N.Y. Holdings is a wholly owned subsidiary of YGE Holdings LLC and is StadCo's parent. YGE Holdings is wholly owned by Yankee Global Enterprises LLC (YGE), which owns, among other investment properties, a 99% limited partnership interest in the Yankees and a 34% stake in the YES Network, a regional cable TV sports network in the New York metropolitan area. Holdings services the loan from distributions received from StadCo. StadCo pays distributions from the assigned ticket and suite license revenue generated at the new stadium after making PILOT and rental payments to the NYCIDA and paying the stadium's operating and capital expenses. NYCIDA owns the stadium and leases it to StadCo for an initial term of 43 years that began on Aug. 22, 2006. NYCIDA services the debt for the PILOT and rental revenue bonds from PILOTs and rental payments received from Yankee Stadium. The assigned ticket and suite license revenue generated at the new stadium support PILOT and rental revenue payments. The rating reflects our view of the following: -- There are few significant distribution limitations to Holdings from StadCo, in our opinion. Distributions are permitted after the PILOT and rental payments are made to the NYCIDA to support PILOT and rental bond debt service and the stadium's operating and maintenance expenses are paid, with no additional cash retained at StadCo. -- The bank loan matures in 2016, well before the StadCo obligations to the NYCIDA are repaid in 2043, and is not subject to as much renewal risk from multiyear contracts. About 25% of the assigned revenue, specifically the club and suite license, comes from short- and medium-term multiyear contracts ranging from three to 10 years. -- Our break-even for the StadCo and Holdings obligations requires annual attendance of 2.75 million, below the 30-year average of 2.8 million, with an average ticket price of $65, compared with 2011's $87 average. The break-even analysis includes payment of all StadCo and Holdings obligations, including stadium operations and maintenance expenses. Partly offsetting the above strengths, in our view, are the following: -- The term note is structurally subordinate to StadCo's obligations. -- The distributions are supported by the limited pledge of ticket and suite license revenue from the stadium. StadCo and Holdings lenders do not have access to the diversified revenue sources in the stadium. -- Refinancing risk is present in that the term note will have $33.9 million (77% of the remaining balance) outstanding at maturity in 2016. Liquidity We believe that liquidity is adequate. The loan has a $5.4 million debt service reserve, funded to an amount equal to maximum annual principal and interest payments. It is cash funded. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view of adequate revenue from contracted sources, strong and predictable financial performance, and a stable operating expense profile. We believe that the project and the holding company have limited opportunity for a higher rating given the discretionary nature of the pledged revenue and our current assessment of YGE, the ultimate owner of StadCo and Holdings. We may lower the rating if the stadium fails to maintain the current level of revenue, if operating expenses far exceed expectations, and if the project significantly underperforms, resulting in consolidated coverage levels of less than 2x. Related Criteria And Research -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 -- Project Finance Stadiums Can Score Investment-Grade Ratings, Aug. 29, 2000 Ratings List Upgraded To From Yankee Stadium Holdings LLC $46.4 mil sr sec term bank ln BBB/Stable BBB-/Positive Yankee Stadium LLC $942.6 mil ser 2006 PILOT bds BBB/Stable BBB-/Positive $259.0 mil ser 2009A PILOT bds BBB/Stable BBB-/Positive $25.0 mil ser 2006 rental bds BBB/Stable BBB-/Positive $111.9 mil ser 2009 rental bds BBB/Stable BBB-/Positive