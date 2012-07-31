FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Yankee Stadium Holdings loan rating to 'BBB'
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 9:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises Yankee Stadium Holdings loan rating to 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

July 31 - Overview
     -- The financial performance of U.S. baseball park operator Yankee 
Stadium LLC and its owner, Yankee Stadium Holdings LLC, is strong and 
predictable as the former moves toward stabilized operations.
     -- We are raising the rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' on Yankee Stadium and 
Yankee Stadium Holdings.
     -- We are revising the outlook to stable from positive.

Rating Action
On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 
rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' on Yankee Stadium LLC (StadCo) owner Yankee 
Stadium Holdings LLC's (Holdings) $46.4 million bank loan. At the same time, 
we raised our long-term rating and, where applicable, our underlying rating 
(SPUR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' on the New York City Industrial Development 
Agency's (NYCIDA) $942.6 million series 2006 payments-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) 
bonds, $259.0 million series 2009A PILOT bonds, $25.0 million rental bonds 
series 2006, and $111.9 million series 2009 rental bonds issued for StadCo. We 
revised the outlook on the ratings to stable from positive.

Rationale
The rating action reflects our view of a trend of strong operating and 
financial performance since the new stadium opened in 2009. Despite opening 
during a recession, the project has performed well, attracting more than 3.7 
million visitors annually with an average ticket price of about $85. These 
trends combine to generate more than 2.8x coverage of all project obligations 
during the past three years.

Holdings is the sole owner of StadCo, which is the operator of the home of the 
New York Yankees major league baseball team located in the Bronx, N.Y.

Holdings is a wholly owned subsidiary of YGE Holdings LLC and is StadCo's 
parent. YGE Holdings is wholly owned by Yankee Global Enterprises LLC (YGE), 
which owns, among other investment properties, a 99% limited partnership 
interest in the Yankees and a 34% stake in the YES Network, a regional cable 
TV sports network in the New York metropolitan area. Holdings services the 
loan from distributions received from StadCo. StadCo pays distributions from 
the assigned ticket and suite license revenue generated at the new stadium 
after making PILOT and rental payments to the NYCIDA and paying the stadium's 
operating and capital expenses.

NYCIDA owns the stadium and leases it to StadCo for an initial term of 43 
years that began on Aug. 22, 2006. NYCIDA services the debt for the PILOT and 
rental revenue bonds from PILOTs and rental payments received from Yankee 
Stadium. The assigned ticket and suite license revenue generated at the new 
stadium support PILOT and rental revenue payments.

The rating reflects our view of the following:
     -- There are few significant distribution limitations to Holdings from 
StadCo, in our opinion. Distributions are permitted after the PILOT and rental 
payments are made to the NYCIDA to support PILOT and rental bond debt service 
and the stadium's operating and maintenance expenses are paid, with no 
additional cash retained at StadCo.
     -- The bank loan matures in 2016, well before the StadCo obligations to 
the NYCIDA are repaid in 2043, and is not subject to as much renewal risk from 
multiyear contracts. About 25% of the assigned revenue, specifically the club 
and suite license, comes from short- and medium-term multiyear contracts 
ranging from three to 10 years.
     -- Our break-even for the StadCo and Holdings obligations requires annual 
attendance of 2.75 million, below the 30-year average of 2.8 million, with an 
average ticket price of $65, compared with 2011's $87 average. The break-even 
analysis includes payment of all StadCo and Holdings obligations, including 
stadium operations and maintenance expenses.

Partly offsetting the above strengths, in our view, are the following:
     -- The term note is structurally subordinate to StadCo's obligations.
     -- The distributions are supported by the limited pledge of ticket and 
suite license revenue from the stadium. StadCo and Holdings lenders do not 
have access to the diversified revenue sources in the stadium. 
     -- Refinancing risk is present in that the term note will have $33.9 
million (77% of the remaining balance) outstanding at maturity in 2016.

Liquidity
We believe that liquidity is adequate. The loan has a $5.4 million debt 
service reserve, funded to an amount equal to maximum annual principal and 
interest payments. It is cash funded. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of adequate revenue from contracted 
sources, strong and predictable financial performance, and a stable operating 
expense profile. We believe that the project and the holding company have 
limited opportunity for a higher rating given the discretionary nature of the 
pledged revenue and our current assessment of YGE, the ultimate owner of 
StadCo and Holdings. We may lower the rating if the stadium fails to maintain 
the current level of revenue, if operating expenses far exceed expectations, 
and if the project significantly underperforms, resulting in consolidated 
coverage levels of less than 2x. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 
     -- Project Finance Stadiums Can Score Investment-Grade Ratings, Aug. 29, 
2000

Ratings List
Upgraded
                                  To            From
Yankee Stadium Holdings LLC
 $46.4 mil sr sec term bank ln    BBB/Stable    BBB-/Positive

Yankee Stadium LLC
 $942.6 mil ser 2006 PILOT bds    BBB/Stable    BBB-/Positive
 $259.0 mil ser 2009A PILOT bds   BBB/Stable    BBB-/Positive
 $25.0 mil ser 2006 rental bds    BBB/Stable    BBB-/Positive
 $111.9 mil ser 2009 rental bds   BBB/Stable    BBB-/Positive


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
