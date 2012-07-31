FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises, affirms LCM II LP ratngs
July 31, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises, affirms LCM II LP ratngs

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We raised our ratings on the class B and C notes from LCM II L.P, a 
U.S. collateralized loan obligation transaction.
     -- We affirmed our rating on the class A, D, E1, and E2 notes from the 
same transaction.
     -- We removed our ratings on the class B, C, D, E1, and E2 notes from 
CreditWatch with positive implications.
     -- The upgrades reflect an increase in credit support, primarily due to a 
$92.36 million paydown on the class A notes since we upgraded most of the 
notes in October 2011.
     -- We also affirmed our rating on the class B-2-A notes from Liston 
Funding 2009-1 Ltd., a repack of the class A notes issued by LCM II L.P. 
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today raised its ratings on the class B and C notes from LCM II L.P., a U.S. 
collateralized loan obligation (CLO) managed by LCM Asset Management LLC. We 
also affirmed our ratings on the class A, D, E1, and E2 notes. In addition, we 
removed our ratings on the class B, C, D, E1, and E2 notes from CreditWatch, 
where we placed them with positive implications on April 18, 2012. We affirmed 
our rating on the class B-2-A notes from Liston Funding 2009-1 Ltd., a 
collateralized debt obligation transaction that was repackaged from the class 
A notes issued by LCM II L.P.(see list).

The upgrades reflect improving credit support, primarily due to a cumulative 
$92.36 million paydown to the class A notes since our October 2011 rating 
actions. The rating affirmations reflect sufficient credit enhancement at the 
current rating levels. 

The transaction has paid the balance of the class A notes down by $92.36 
million since the September 2011 trustee report, which was used for our 
October 2011 rating actions. This has left the class A notes with 
approximately 31.10% of their original balance currently outstanding. 

Standard & Poor's has observed an increase in the overcollateralization (O/C) 
available to support the rated notes. The trustee reported the following 
ratios in the July 13, 2012, monthly report:

     -- The class A/B O/C ratio test was 151.14%, compared with a reported 
ratio of 132.44% in September 2011; 
     -- The class C O/C ratio test was 135.72%, compared with a reported ratio 
of 123.62% in September 2011; 
     -- The class D O/C ratio test was 117.13%, compared with a reported ratio 
of 112.02% in September 2011; and 
     -- The class E O/C ratio test was 114.58%, compared with a reported ratio 
of 110.06% in September 2011. 
 
In addition, the transaction's weighted average spread has increased by 0.08% 
over the same time period.

We note that the transaction has significant exposure to long-dated assets 
(i.e., assets maturing after the stated maturity of the CLO). According to the 
July 13, 2012, trustee report, the balance of collateral with a maturity date 
after the stated maturity of the transaction represented 26.23% of the 
portfolio. Our analysis accounted for the potential market value and/or 
settlement related risk arising from the potential liquidation of the 
remaining securities on the legal final maturity date of the transaction. 

Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings 
assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available 
to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
 
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 
And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
     -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, 
June 3, 2009
     -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, 
Aug. 25, 2004
 
RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS

LCM II Limited Partnership
                       Rating
Class              To           From
B                  AAA (sf)     AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos
C                  AA+ (sf)     AA- (sf)/Watch Pos
D                  BBB- (sf)    BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos
E1                 BB+ (sf)     BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos
E2                 BB+ (sf)     BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos

RATINGS AFFIRMED

LCM II Limited Partnership

Class              Rating
A                  AAA (sf)

Liston Funding 2009-1 Ltd.

Class              Rating
B-2-A              AAA (sf)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
