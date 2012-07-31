TEXT-Fitch cuts GECMC 2003-C2

July 31 - Fitch Ratings downgrades five classes of GE Commercial Mortgage Corporation's 2003-C2 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrades reflect an increase in expected losses associated with the specially serviced loans. Fitch modeled losses of 4.4% of the remaining pool; expected losses of the original pool are at 3.6%. Fitch has designated 20 loans (15.6%) as Fitch loans of concern, which includes seven specially serviced loans (5.9%). As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's collateral balance has paid down 37% to $754.4 million from $1.2 billion at issuance. 27 loans (32.5%) have been defeased (32.5%) including six (16%) of the top 15 loans in the transaction. The largest contributor to loss (2.2%) is secured by a 1,124,432 square foot (sf) industrial/warehouse distribution center located in Memphis, TN. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2010 due to the largest tenant vacating at lease expiration and the bankruptcy of the second largest tenant. Title was acquired via foreclosure at a trustee sale in May 2011. The special servicer plans to market the property once the property occupancy has been stabilized. The property is 35% occupied as of May 2012. The second largest contributor to loss (0.9%) is secured by a 91,222 sf retail shopping center located in Baltimore, MD. The loan transferred to special servicing in February 2012 due to imminent default. The anchor tenant vacated as a result of its parent company filing for bankruptcy. The special servicer is dual tracking foreclosure and note sale. The property is 34.6% occupied as of September 2011. The third largest contributor to loss (0.7%) is secured by an office property located in Golden, CO. The loan was transferred to special servicing in May 2010 due to payment default. The decline in performance was due to two tenants vacating in 2007 and 2010; respectively. The property was recently sold on July 16, 2012 and losses are expected. Fitch downgrades, revises Outlooks and assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) to the following classes as indicated: --$19.2 million class J to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --$7.4 million class K to 'Bsf' from 'BB+sf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --$8.9 million class L to 'CCCsf', RE 100%' from 'Bsf'; --$4.4 million class M to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 30% from 100%; --$7.4 million class N to 'Csf' from 'CCsf', RE 0% from 100%. Fitch also affirms, revises Outlooks and REs as indicated: --$382.8 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$155.9 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$35.5 million class B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$14.8 million class C at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$26.6 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$14.8 million class E at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$14.8 million class F at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$14.8 million class G at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$14.8 million class H at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --$3.0 million class O at 'Csf', RE 0% from 75%; --$111,521 class BLVD-1 at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --$2.5 million class BLVD-2 at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --$4.5 million class BLVD-3 at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --$3.5 million class BLVD-4 at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --$8.0 million class BLVD-5 at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable. Classes A-1, A-2, and A-3 are paid in full. Classes BLVD-1 through 5 represent the subordinate note rake classes for the Boulevard Mall. Fitch has previously withdrawn the rating of the interest-only classes X-1, and X-2. (For additional information, see Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities, June 23, 2010). Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions