TEXT-Fitch issues food, beverage, tobacco and consumer stats report
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch issues food, beverage, tobacco and consumer stats report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has published its quarterly report 'Food, Beverage,
Tobacco and Consumer Stats - First-Quarter 2012'. This report provides a summary
of individual companies' operating and credit metrics over the past three fiscal
years and the most recent 12 months; key credit strengths and concerns; and a
summary of company liquidity positions as of the first-quarter 2012 for Fitch's
rating universe of these sectors.

The report is available on the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the
following headers:

Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
