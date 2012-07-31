FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Goodyear Tire ratings unaffected by Q2 results
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 9:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Goodyear Tire ratings unaffected by Q2 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that second-quarter
2012 results for Akron, Ohio-based The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. 
(BB-/Stable/--) were overall consistent with the rating. Cash use continued,
partly because of higher working capital and capital investments, but use was
lower than in 2011. We estimate that the company used about $941 million in free
operating cash flow (FOCF) for the first six months of 2012 versus a use of
about $1.2 billion for the first six months of 2011, partly because of lower
seasonal working capital requirements resulting from decreased production and
declining raw material prices. Goodyear typically generates the bulk of its FOCF
in its fourth quarter. Raw materials costs have fallen and we think this will
contribute to profitability and cash flow later in the year. For the rating, we
expect that the company would not use more than $200 million in free cash flow
for all of 2012.

In the second quarter, sales were down 8.4% from a year ago because of lower 
tire volumes and unfavorable currency translation. The company's segment 
operating profit was $336 million, compared with $382 million a year ago, 
reflecting lower tire demand and higher conversion costs, in part offset by 
better price and product mix. The segment operating margin was 6.5% in the 
second quarter, compared with 6.8% a year ago.

Segment operating income in North America was $188 million, up 37% compared 
with $137 million in the second quarter last year. The segment operating 
margin reached 7.7% in the quarter, compared with 5.7% a year ago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.