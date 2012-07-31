FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 9:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Lee County Florida Tourist Development Tax revs

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

July 31 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following ratings to the Lee County,
Florida Tourist Development Tax (TDT) revenue bonds:

--$42.4 million series 2010A Build America Bonds (BABs) at 'AA-';
--$37.4 million series 2010B BABs, Zone Economic Development Bonds at 'AA-';
--$1.0 million series 2010C bonds at 'AA-';
--$4.0 million series 2004 bonds at 'AA-'.

In addition, Fitch affirms the following rating:
--Implied general obligation (GO) at 'AA'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a pledge and lien upon the pledged revenues including
the five cent Tourist Development Tax Revenues (TDT), gross revenues, consisting
of lease payments from the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox, and federal
interest subsidy payments related to the outstanding 2010 series A and B BABs
TDT revenue bonds.

The bonds are also secured by a cash-funded debt service reserve fund (DSRF).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

TDT REBOUND: TDT collections have made a strong recovery following a sharp
decline in fiscal 2009. Fiscals 2010 and 2011 TDT revenues experienced annual
increases of 4.2% and 5.3%, respectively. This trend accelerated in fiscal 2012
with nine month year-to-date TDT revenues up by 11.2% over the same period in
fiscal 2011.

AMPLE DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Fiscal 2011 TDT revenues alone provide wide
coverage of both annual debt service and maximum annual debt service (MADS) of
4.9x and 3.8x, respectively. The county is expected to maintain elevated
coverage levels, despite a planned future TDT bond issue, due to a strong
additional bonds test (ABT) and the county's policy of limiting debt service to
20% of total TDT revenues.

SUPERIOR ALTHOUGH WEAKENING FINANCIAL POSITION: Financial reserves remain strong
after three successive years of drawdowns. Projected unrestricted general fund
balance for fiscal 2012 of $136 million represents a still-robust 38% of
expenditures, down from 57% in fiscal 2010. Absent a strong revenue recovery,
finances may be further pressured over the next two or three years given the
county's reluctance to raise property tax rates or institute deeper service
cuts.

MODERATE DEBT LOAD: The county's debt burden is below average as indicated by a
direct and overlapping debt to full value ratio of 1.7%. Fiscal 2011 debt
service constituted a moderate 9% of general fund and debt service expenditures.

STRENGTHENING ECONOMIC PROFILE: County employment exhibited steady and
significant growth in 2011 and 2012 year to date after steep declines during the
past recession.

CREDIT PROFILE
Located along the Gulf Coast, the county encompasses approximately 811 square
miles in southwest Florida. Major cities include Fort Myers (Fitch implied GO
rating of 'AA-') and Cape Coral (Fitch 'A+' rating on non-ad valorem bonds).

Population increased rapidly during the early and mid-2000s but leveled off
during the latter part of the decade. Prime economic sectors include health
care, higher education and tourism.

ACCELERATING TDT GROWTH TRENDS
TDT has experienced brisk growth since falling by 8% in fiscal 2009, with
year-over-year increases of 4.2% and 5.3%, in fiscals 2010 and 2011,
respectively. This trend accelerated dramatically in fiscal 2012 with nine month
year to date TDT collections up over 11% from the same period in fiscal 2011.
According to information provided by the County Visitor and Convention Bureau,
hotel occupancy and room rates are both significantly higher for the first five
months of calendar 2012 than during the same time frame in 2011 and 2010. A
stronger regional and national economy, an increase in international visitors
who tend to stay longer and the opening of JetBlue Park, the spring training
facility of the Boston Red Sox financed with the series 2010 TDT bonds, have all
contributed to the positive results.

HIGH COVERAGE LEVELS WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO BE SUSTAINED
Fiscal 2011 TDT revenues provide a hefty 3.9x coverage of current debt service
requirements and 3.82x coverage of MADS. These coverage ratios do not include
the 35% federal subsidy for interest on outstanding TDT BABs issue. MADS
coverage increases only marginally to 3.95x when lease payments from the Boston
Red Sox and Minnesota Twins for the use of county-owned spring training
facilities are included. Debt service coverage is expected to remain wide due to
a strong 1.75x MADS additional bonds test and the county's policy targeting no
more than 20% of total TDT collections for debt service while allocating the
rest of the TDT to fund other tourist-related projects. While all five cents of
the TDT are pledged to and available for debt service, the bonds were structured
under conservative assumptions to utilize 20% or less of TDT collections. Debt
service is on an ascending scale which assumes marginal annual TDT growth of
less than 0.2% through 2041 in order to stay within the county's 20% TDT target.

The county recently signed a conditional agreement with the Minnesota Twins
which would extend their stadium lease with the county by an additional 30
years, subject to a number of conditions. The most important conditions are the
award of a state stadium grant and the county securing adequate financing to
fund mutually agreed upon improvements to the existing facility. As part of that
financing, officials are considering the issuance of additional TDT bonds in
2013, which could potentially total about $30 million. However, the final size
of the issue is dependent upon the outcome of further negotiations between the
county and the Twins.

AREA ECONOMY SHOWS SIGNS OF GROWTH
The area was hit hard by the recession as evidenced by substantial employment
losses and very high rates of foreclosures. County employment levels declined by
13% between 2007 and 2010 and the unemployment rate approached 13%. Jobs
rebounded in 2011 increasing by 3.4% and growth has continued into 2012. May
2012 employment was up 2.3% over the same month in 2011. Foreclosure activity,
once among the highest in the nation, has declined considerably since 2008.
Foreclosures ticked up during the first half of 2012, most likely due to the
resolution of legal issues related to the robo-signing controversy, but remain
well below the high levels of 2008 and 2009. Wealth levels are generally above
average, although since 2006 they have declined relative to state and national
benchmarks.

TAXABLE VALUES CONTINUE TO PLUMMET, ALTHOUGH AT A SLOWER RATE
Speculative building contributed to unsustainable past growth in the county's
mostly residential assessed value (AV) including a 40% tax base increase in
2007. Since fiscal 2008, the combination of the housing collapse and state
property tax reform has had a magnified effect upon AV, which has declined for
four consecutive years losing 45% of value during this period. Officials project
a modest drop in values for fiscal 2013 before finally stabilizing in fiscal
2014.

ROBUST RESERVE LEVELS CHALLENGED BY SHRINKING REVENUE BASE
Financial operations remain solid, despite successive drawdowns of the county's
once-extensive reserve balances. Property taxes, the general fund's largest
revenue source accounting for two-thirds of total revenues, declined by 45%
between fiscals 2008 and 2012 as a result of the precipitous drop in AV and the
county's decision to not raise property tax rates. While officials have
implemented sizable spending reductions, they have also made substantial draws
from general fund balance to avoid even harsher operational cuts. Between
fiscals 2009 and 2011, general fund balance declined from approximately $278
million to $202 million, a 27% decrease. Officials project a further drawdown of
about $35 million for fiscal 2012. However, the projected fiscal 2012
undesignated general fund balance of $136 million still represents a substantial
38% of general fund expenditures. Out-year projections show general fund
unreserved balances declining to $65 million or a still adequate 19% of
expenditures by fiscal 2017, assuming 2% annual AV growth beginning in fiscal
2014 and $4 million of annual spending reductions. The projected balance remains
within the county's target fund balance policy of 15% to 20% of expenditures.

LOW DEBT BURDEN
Debt levels are low with an overall debt to market value ratio of 1.7%. Direct
debt of the county consists primarily of bonds secured by the county's covenant
to budget and appropriate pledge and TDT bonds. Amortization is average with 46%
of principal retired within 10 years. The county's ten year capital plan is
manageable at $2.5 billion. Capital needs for the next five years are fully
funded with the only scheduled debt consisting of $53 million of utility-backed
bonds for expansion of a water treatment plant. As discussed previously, the
county is also considering an additional TDT issue in the range of $30 million
for 2013.

MANAGEABLE RETIREMENT LIABILITIES
The county participates in the Florida Retirement System (FRS), a cost-sharing,
multiple employer retirement system, to provide pension benefits for its
employees. The plan is adequately funded with a funding ratio of approximately
80%, according to Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate assumptions. Fiscal
2011 pension contributions by the county of $31 million accounted for a
manageable 8% of spending. The county maintains two other post-employment
benefit (OPEB) plans; a group health plan for most county employees (general
employee plan) and a separate health care plan for employees in the sheriff's
office (sheriff's office plan). The county has set up a trust for the general
employee plan while the sheriff's office plan is funded on a pay as you go
basis. The general employee plan is 18% funded due to a one-time deposit of $43
million. However, officials do not expect to make additional deposits until the
economy picks up. The county modified the general employee plan in January 2008
to eliminate health insurance subsidies for employees hired after that date,
which will limit future liabilities. The combined UAAL of the county's OPEB
plans of $407 million represents a modest 0.6% of market value.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

In addition to the sources of information identified in the Tax-Supported Rating
Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope,
University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global
Insight, Zillow.com, National Association of Realtors

