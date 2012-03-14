TEXT-S&P rates Host Hotels & Resorts LP notes 'BB+'

Overview -- Host Hotels & Resorts L.P., a subsidiary of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., has announced plans to issue $300 million of senior notes due 2022, the proceeds of which will be used for debt repayment. -- We are assigning our 'BB+' issue-level rating to the proposed $300 million notes. -- The stable rating outlook on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. reflects our view that Host will sustain credit measures appropriate for the current rating over the intermediate term. Rating Action On March 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Bethesda, Md.-based Host Hotels & Resorts L.P.'s proposed $300 million senior notes due 2022 our 'BB+' issue-level rating, with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Host expects to use the proceeds to repay the $113 million principal amount outstanding of the 7.5% mortgage due April 2013 secured by the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C., to redeem $150 million of the company's 6 7/8% Series S senior notes due in 2014, and for general corporate purposes. In November 2011, Host closed on a new $1 billion revolver (which we do not rate) that released former subsidiary guarantees and pledges of equity interests. As a result, the company's existing senior notes and debentures indentures also released former subsidiary guarantees and stock pledges under provisions in the indentures that require the same guarantees and collateral provided to the revolving credit facility. Effectively, the proposed and existing senior notes are currently unsecured. However, if Host's leverage ratio exceeds 6x for two consecutive fiscal quarters at a time when Host does not have an investment-grade, long-term unsecured debt rating, the subsidiary guarantees and equity pledges will spring back into place in the company's revolver and notes indentures. Given that our simulated default scenario for Host incorporates the assumption that the company's leverage ratio will be above 6x, our '1' recovery rating on the company's existing notes remained unchanged. Rationale Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," according to our criteria. Our assessment of Host's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects total lease adjusted debt to EBITDA in the low-6x area (including Host's pro rata share of joint venture debt and EBITDA) and funds from operations to total lease adjusted debt in the low-teens percentage area at December 2011, and the company's reliance on external sources of capital for growth as a real estate investment trust (REIT). We believe continued revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth in the U.S. lodging industry in 2012, as well as Host's relatively prudent use of equity capital to expand its hotel portfolio, will enable the company to improve credit measures over time and keep them in line with the current rating. Our assessment of Host's business risk profile as satisfactory is based on the company's high-quality and geographically diversified hotel portfolio in the U.S., strong brand relationships, and experienced management team. Partly offsetting these positive attributes are the cyclical nature of the lodging industry and the associated revenue and earnings volatility of the company's owned hotel portfolio. Host reported that comparable-hotel RevPAR increased 6.1% in 2011, primarily the result of a 4.3% increase in average daily rate (ADR). As a result, comparable hotel adjusted profit margin increased 90 basis points. Host's adjusted EBITDA increased 22% due to RevPAR growth and acquired EBITDA. Host completed $1.1 billion in acquisitions in 2011, partly funded with proceeds of $323 million generated from the company's continuous equity offering program, debt issuance, and a moderate amount of cash balances. As a result of Host's operating performance, acquisitions, and debt and equity issuance, the company's total lease adjusted debt to EBITDA (including Host's pro rata share of debt and EBITDA from unconsolidated joint ventures) was in the low-6x area, funds from operations to total debt was in the low-teens percentage area, and EBITDA coverage of interest expense was in the high-2x area at December 2011. These measures are in line with the current 'BB-' rating for Host, in our view. The rating is also supported by the good expected lodging environment. Hotel room demand in the U.S. achieved sustained levels of growth in 2011 and we believe demand for lodging will increase again in 2012, although at a more moderate rate. In the U.S., demand increased 5% in 2011 and we expect it will improve around 2% in 2012 and 2013, whereas supply growth will be muted at less than 1% in 2012 and just more than 1% in 2013. As a result, we believe occupancy will likely grow to about 61% in 2012 and 2013, and the increase in average daily rate will likely be the majority of U.S. RevPAR growth in 2012 and 2013. These drivers would translate into a U.S. RevPAR increase between 3% and 6% in 2012 and in the low-single-digit area in 2013. In addition to the aforementioned RevPAR expectations, key aspects of our operating performance expectations for Host are: -- We believe Host's 2012 RevPAR will grow in the mid-single-digit area and that EBITDA will grow in the high-single-digit area, primarily because of continued room rate increases. We believe Host's 2012 RevPAR likely will grow at the high end of our U.S. industry range, because of its mix of upscale and luxury hotels. -- Under these operating assumptions and assuming debt repayment from the proceeds of the proposed notes issuance, we believe Host's total adjusted debt to EBITDA will decrease to the mid- to high-5x area, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will increase to the low-to mid-teens percentage area, and EBITDA coverage of interest will increase to around 3x by the end of 2012. These expected measures are good for our current 'BB-' rating. -- We have not assumed in these expected credit measures that Host pursues the purchase of the Grand Hyatt Washington, D.C. in 2012. Host recently terminated the acquisition of this hotel, which would have cost $442 million, plus the assumption of a $166 million mortgage loan, under the terms of the terminated purchase agreement. -- In the event Host completes acquisitions in 2012, we believe it likely will partly finance them with the issuance of equity. Host's frequent access of the equity market to partly fund acquisitions gives it the ability to pursue them in the future without significantly increasing leverage. This has been particularly important given valuation multiples for its recently announced and completed acquisitions were high and reflected competition for high-quality assets in urban markets that had propelled acquisition multiples to elevated levels last year. Liquidity Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, Host has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant elements of its liquidity profile are: -- As a REIT, Host pays out at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends, and relies on external sources of liquidity and asset sales to fund growth. -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. -- Net sources of liquidity would remain positive, even in the event of a 15% decline in EBITDA. -- We believe Host has satisfactory standing in credit markets and a sound relationship with its banks. -- We expect Host to sustain a prudent approach to financial risk management. -- We expect the cushion relative to Host's financial covenants in its credit agreement will remain good, and believe the company would not violate these measures, even if EBITDA unexpectedly declines by 15%. Also supporting Host's liquidity position is $826 million in cash balances and $883 million in availability under its $1 billion revolving credit facility due November 2015. Under Host's continuous equity offering program, used partly to fund acquisitions, the company raised $323 million in equity proceeds in 2011 and $148 million year to date in 2012. Host is also expected to fund significant capital expenditures, which the company anticipates will total between $545 million and $605 million in 2012. Host has aggregate debt maturities of $395 million in 2012, $246 million in 2013 (pro forma for the repayment of the J.W. Marriott, Washington D.C. mortgage from the proposed notes proceeds), and $741 million in 2014 (pro forma for the planned redemption of the $150 million Series S notes from the proposed notes proceeds). We believe Host will successfully access capital markets to refinance these maturities. Recovery analysis Our rating on Host's senior notes is 'BB+' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Host to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Host will sustain credit measures in line with the current rating over the intermediate term. We believe the company's RevPAR will increase in the mid-single digits area and EBITDA will increase in the high-single digits are in 2012. Based on these assumptions, as well as giving pro forma consideration for acquisitions, we expect adjusted debt leverage to be in the mid- to high-5x area, FFO to total debt will increase to the low- to mid-teens percentage area, and EBITDA coverage of interest will increase to around 3x at the end of 2012. These expected measures are good for our current 'BB-' rating. Any positive rating action would be contingent on our gaining confidence that the company could sustain adjusted debt to EBITDA below the mid-5x area and FFO to total debt around 15%. A downgrade is unlikely over the intermediate term, but could arise from excessive debt-financed acquisitions, or a worse-than-expected RevPAR moderation, causing credit measures to weaken. Ratings List Host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- New Ratings Host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Senior Secured US$300 mil nts due 2022 BB+ Recovery Rating 1