TEXT-S&P affirms ratings on Goldfish Master Issuer after review

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 01 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed our ratings assigned to Goldfish Master Issuer in accordance with our surveillance procedures.

-- Following our review, we have affirmed all outstanding ratings on all classes of notes in all series of Goldfish Master Issuer.

-- Goldfish is a master trust that securitizes ABN AMRO-originated Dutch mortgage loans.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all outstanding classes of notes of Goldfish Master Issuer B.V.’s series 2007-I, 2008-I, 2008-II, 2009-III, 2009-IV, 2009-V, 2010-I, 2010-2, and 2011-1 (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our review of the ratings in accordance with our surveillance procedures.

We expect the Dutch economy to continue to contract in 2012, following negative GDP growth in the second half of 2011. Unemployment in the Netherlands has increased for the fourth consecutive quarter to 5%. However, as outlined in our latest Dutch residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) index report, the performance of the Dutch RMBS sector has remained robust (see “Dutch RMBS Index Report Q1 2012: Economic Uncertainties Could Put Pressure On Robust Performance,” published on May 9, 2012).

As we have observed in other Dutch RMBS deals, arrears in Goldfish Master Issuer are low, in our opinion. According to the June 2012 issuer monthly report, the principal balance of mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days was 0.52% of the total pool balance, compared with 0.44% in November 2011--when series 2011-1 was issued. However, this is lower than our Dutch RMBS index for deals of a similar vintage and, at this level of arrears, such an increase does not have a significant impact on our weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and weighted-average loss severity (WALS) calculations.

The average seasoning of loans in the pool has increased since series 2011-1 was issued. The positive effect of mortgages paying down has negated the negative effect of the decline in Dutch house prices. The weighted-average loan-to-foreclosure value (WALTFV) in the pool has remained relatively stable (99.2% in June 2012, compared with 99.8% in November 2011), according to the issuer monthly reports.

Therefore, the performance of the pool is stable, in our opinion. Our credit and cash flow analysis has shown that the notes pass our stresses at their current rating levels.

Goldfish Master Issuer is a multiple-issuance vehicle with an ongoing revolving period. The collateral comprises loans secured on mortgages over residential properties in the Netherlands.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

Ratings Affirmed

Goldfish Master Issuer B.V.

EUR2 Billion Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2007-I

A1 AAA (sf)

A2 AAA (sf)

B AA- (sf)

Goldfish Master Issuer B.V.

EUR6.3 Million Mortgage Rate Notes Series 2008-I

B AA- (sf)

Goldfish Master Issuer B.V.

EUR832.2 Million Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2008-II

A AAA (sf)

B AA- (sf)

Goldfish Master Issuer B.V.

EUR400 Million Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2009-III

A AAA (sf)

Goldfish Master Issuer B.V.

EUR160 Million Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2009-IV

A AAA (sf)

Goldfish Master Issuer B.V.

EUR2.102 Billion Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2009-V

A1 AAA (sf)

A2 AAA (sf)

A3 AAA (sf)

Goldfish Master Issuer B.V.

EUR4.252 Billion Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2010-I

A3 AAA (sf)

B AA- (sf)

Goldfish Master Issuer B.V.

EUR3.9 Billion Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2010-2

A1 AAA (sf)

A2 AAA (sf)

A3 AAA (sf)

Goldfish Master Issuer B.V.

EUR29 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2011-1

A1 AAA (sf)