FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch drops Suresh Angadi's ratings
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch drops Suresh Angadi's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 01 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the National Long-Term ‘Fitch B+(ind)nm’ rating on India-based Suresh Angadi Education Foundation (SAEF) and its INR100m bank loans.

The rating has been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of SAEF.

Fitch migrated SAEF raings to the non-monitored category on 1 February 2012 (please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.