TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows to 616 bps

March 14 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained unchanged at 201 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 8 bps to 616 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread remained unchanged at 133 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' contracted by 1 bp each to 174 bps and 248 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread tightened by 5 bps to 438 bps, 'B' tightened by 8 bps to 667 bps, and 'CCC' narrowed by 9 bps to 1,037 bps. By industry, financial institutions and industrials remained flat at 304 bps and 292 bps, respectively. Banks tightened by 2 bps to 322 bps. Utilities expanded by 1 bp to 205 bps, and telecommunications contracted by 1 bp to 320 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 196 bps and below its five-year moving average of 238 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 632 bps and its five-year moving average of 717 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.