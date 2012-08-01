FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms & drops Kazakhstan's Mangistau Region's ratings
#Financials
August 1, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms & drops Kazakhstan's Mangistau Region's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kazakhstan’s Mangistau Region’s Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at ‘BB+', Short-term foreign currency rating ay ‘B’ and National Long-term rating at ‘AA-(kaz)'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable. The agency simultaneously has withdrawn all ratings.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Mangistau Region has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Mangistau Region.

