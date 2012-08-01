TEXT-S&P revises Alliant I Holdings outlook to positive

Overview -- U.S. insurance broker Alliant has improved its financial profile through favorable revenues and earnings growth, and we expect this trend to continue. -- We're affirming our 'B-'counterparty credit rating on Alliant and revising the outlook to positive from stable. -- We are raising our senior secured rating on Alliant to 'B' from 'B-', reflecting our view of a higher enterprise valuation of the company. -- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Alliant will maintain its earnings growth through attracting experienced producers, the successful integration of strategic acquisitions, and strong base performance. Rating Action On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' counterparty credit rating on Alliant Holdings I Inc. (Alliant) and revised the outlook to positive from stable. At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on Alliant's senior secured credit facilities to '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default, from '3'. As a result, we raised our issue ratings on these loans to 'B' from 'B-', in accordance with our notching criteria for a recovery rating of '2'. A '2' recovery rating indicates a one-notch uplift to the issue rating from the counterparty credit rating. The credit facilities consist of a $385 million senior secured term loan B, a $60 million incremental term loan, a $160 million second incremental term loan, and a $80 million revolving credit facility. We also affirmed our '6' recovery rating and 'CCC' issue-level rating on Alliant's unsecured $265 million senior notes. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale Our rating actions are in response to the company's improved financial profile as a result of favorable revenues and earnings growth. In 2011, Alliant increased adjusted EBITDA to $141 million (adjusted EBITDA margins of 30.4%), from $135 million in 2010 (37.6%), through a combination of acquisition-related earnings, new business volume from experienced producer hires, and strong base performance, as demonstrated by high client retention rates of over 90% and strong organic revenue growth of 7%. Earnings growth from acquisitions and producer hires include the acquisitions of T&H Holdings (not rated) in December 2010 and The Arlen Group (not rated) in January 2011, and a team of construction surety producers in June 2011. The company's specialty underwriting and employee benefits divisions, and new business from the July 2011 producer hires, which the company includes in organic growth calculations, supported organic growth. This demonstrates the benefits of a diversified revenue stream, the company's expertise in specialty niche programs, and the hiring of experienced producers. As a result of earnings growth, and principal amortization and mandatory prepayments from excess cash flows (as defined in Alliant's credit agreement), the company significantly reduced its consolidated debt to EBITDA ratio to 5.9x at year-end 2011 from 6.3x at year-end 2010, with adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage of 2.2x at year-end 2011. We raised the ratings on Alliant's senior secured credit facilities based on a change in our assumption to a higher EBITDA insolvency multiple. The higher multiple and the resulting higher enterprise value in our simulated default scenario reflect Alliant's diversified business profile and our belief that improved pricing trends in the insurance industry and favorable economic fundamentals will benefit Alliant's market valuation if it were to reorganize. The counterparty credit rating on Alliant reflects the company's limited financial flexibility due to a highly leveraged capital structure, weak EBITDA fixed charge coverage metrics, revenues and earnings volatility in certain programs, and a low quality balance sheet with negative tangible net worth. Somewhat offsetting these weaknesses is an experienced management team that focuses on maintaining Alliant's enhanced competitive position through strategic acquisitions, the hiring of key producers, and strong organic revenue growth. In addition to its diversified revenue base and niche expertise in specialty programs, Alliant differentiates itself through very strong EBITDA margins, and a good liquidity profile, as demonstrated by a history of positive operating cash flows and a large unrestricted cash balance. Outlook The ratings outlook is positive. Despite difficult market conditions and low property/casualty insurance rates, Standard & Poor's expects Alliant to continue to maintain its favorable revenues and earnings growth through attracting experienced producers, the successful integration of its recent and potential strategic acquisitions, and strong base performance as measured by strong organic revenue from its diverse revenue streams and specialty focus. We believe that this will translate into very strong EBITDA margins in excess of 25% and healthy positive operating cash flows for full year 2012. We also expect a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.5x or less and adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage of approximately 2.0x or greater for full-year 2012, and for the company to maintain a disciplined financial risk tolerance following any potential refinancing. We also expect Alliant to remain compliant with its bank loan covenants. We would consider raising the rating within the next 12 months if Alliant continues to significantly and consistently exceed our performance expectations. We would consider lowering the rating if revenues and earnings fall short of our expectations because of adverse market conditions, the unsuccessful integration of strategic acquisitions, or if management increases its financial risk tolerance. Related Criteria And Research -- Recovery Ratings On The Debt Of Speculative Grade Companies In The Insurance Sector, June 24, 2008 -- U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Alliant Holdings I Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating B-/Positive/-- B-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured CCC Recovery Rating 6 Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised To From Alliant Holdings I Inc. Senior Secured B B- Recovery Rating 2 3