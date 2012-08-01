FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Alliant I Holdings outlook to positive
#Market News
August 1, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises Alliant I Holdings outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. insurance broker Alliant has improved its financial profile 
through favorable revenues and earnings growth, and we expect this trend to 
continue.
     -- We're affirming our 'B-'counterparty credit rating on Alliant and 
revising the outlook to positive from stable.
     -- We are raising our senior secured rating on Alliant to 'B' from 'B-', 
reflecting our view of a higher enterprise valuation of the company.
     -- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Alliant will 
maintain its earnings growth through attracting experienced producers, the 
successful integration of strategic acquisitions, and strong base performance.

Rating Action
On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' 
counterparty credit rating on Alliant Holdings I Inc. (Alliant) and revised 
the outlook to positive from stable.

At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on Alliant's senior secured 
credit facilities to '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) 
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default, from '3'. As a result, 
we raised our issue ratings on these loans to 'B' from 'B-', in accordance 
with our notching criteria for a recovery rating of '2'. A '2' recovery rating 
indicates a one-notch uplift to the issue rating from the counterparty credit 
rating. The credit facilities consist of a $385 million senior secured term 
loan B, a $60 million incremental term loan, a $160 million second incremental 
term loan, and a $80 million revolving credit facility.

We also affirmed our '6' recovery rating and 'CCC' issue-level rating on 
Alliant's unsecured $265 million senior notes. The '6' recovery rating 
indicates our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the 
event of a payment default.

Rationale
Our rating actions are in response to the company's improved financial profile 
as a result of favorable revenues and earnings growth. In 2011, Alliant 
increased adjusted EBITDA to $141 million (adjusted EBITDA margins of 30.4%), 
from $135 million in 2010 (37.6%), through a combination of 
acquisition-related earnings, new business volume from experienced producer 
hires, and strong base performance, as demonstrated by high client retention 
rates of over 90% and strong organic revenue growth of 7%. Earnings growth 
from acquisitions and producer hires include the acquisitions of T&H Holdings 
(not rated) in December 2010 and The Arlen Group (not rated) in January 2011, 
and a team of construction surety producers in June 2011. The company's 
specialty underwriting and employee benefits divisions, and new business from 
the July 2011 producer hires, which the company includes in organic growth 
calculations, supported organic growth. This demonstrates the benefits of a 
diversified revenue stream, the company's expertise in specialty niche 
programs, and the hiring of experienced producers. As a result of earnings 
growth, and principal amortization and mandatory prepayments from excess cash 
flows (as defined in Alliant's credit agreement), the company significantly 
reduced its consolidated debt to EBITDA ratio to 5.9x at year-end 2011 from 
6.3x at year-end 2010, with adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage of 2.2x at 
year-end 2011.

We raised the ratings on Alliant's senior secured credit facilities based on a 
change in our assumption to a higher EBITDA insolvency multiple. The higher 
multiple and the resulting higher enterprise value in our simulated default 
scenario reflect Alliant's diversified business profile and our belief that 
improved pricing trends in the insurance industry and favorable economic 
fundamentals will benefit Alliant's market valuation if it were to reorganize.

The counterparty credit rating on Alliant reflects the company's limited 
financial flexibility due to a highly leveraged capital structure, weak EBITDA 
fixed charge coverage metrics, revenues and earnings volatility in certain 
programs, and a low quality balance sheet with negative tangible net worth. 
Somewhat offsetting these weaknesses is an experienced management team that 
focuses on maintaining Alliant's enhanced competitive position through 
strategic acquisitions, the hiring of key producers, and strong organic 
revenue growth. In addition to its diversified revenue base and niche 
expertise in specialty programs, Alliant differentiates itself through very 
strong EBITDA margins, and a good liquidity profile, as demonstrated by a 
history of positive operating cash flows and a large unrestricted cash balance.
 
Outlook
The ratings outlook is positive. Despite difficult market conditions and low 
property/casualty insurance rates, Standard & Poor's expects Alliant to 
continue to maintain its favorable revenues and earnings growth through 
attracting experienced producers, the successful integration of its recent and 
potential strategic acquisitions, and strong base performance as measured by 
strong organic revenue from its diverse revenue streams and specialty focus. 
We believe that this will translate into very strong EBITDA margins in excess 
of 25% and healthy positive operating cash flows for full year 2012. We also 
expect a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.5x or less and adjusted EBITDA 
fixed charge coverage of approximately 2.0x or greater for full-year 2012, and 
for the company to maintain a disciplined financial risk tolerance following 
any potential refinancing. We also expect Alliant to remain compliant with its 
bank loan covenants.

We would consider raising the rating within the next 12 months if Alliant 
continues to significantly and consistently exceed our performance 
expectations.

We would consider lowering the rating if revenues and earnings fall short of 
our expectations because of adverse market conditions, the unsuccessful 
integration of strategic acquisitions, or if management increases its 
financial risk tolerance.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Recovery Ratings On The Debt Of Speculative Grade Companies In The 
Insurance Sector, June 24, 2008
     -- U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Alliant Holdings I Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             B-/Positive/--     B-/Stable/--
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC                
  Recovery Rating                       6                  


Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised
                                        To                 From
Alliant Holdings I Inc.
 Senior Secured                         B                  B-
   Recovery Rating                      2                  3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.