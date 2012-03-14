FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III
#Market News
March 14, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 - Fitch rates AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III, LLC senior
secured transition bonds (TCC Funding III) as follows: 	
    	
TCC Funding III 	
    --$307,900,000 class A-1 bonds 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; 	
    --$180,200,000 class A-2 bonds 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; 	
    --$311,900,000 class A-3 bonds 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. 	
    Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis are discussed in the presale
report titled 'AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III, LLC Senior Secured
Transition Bonds', dated March 5, 2012, which is available on Fitch's web site,
www.fitchratings.com.

