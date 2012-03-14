TEXT-Fitch rates AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III

March 14 - Fitch rates AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III, LLC senior secured transition bonds (TCC Funding III) as follows: TCC Funding III --$307,900,000 class A-1 bonds 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$180,200,000 class A-2 bonds 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$311,900,000 class A-3 bonds 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis are discussed in the presale report titled 'AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III, LLC Senior Secured Transition Bonds', dated March 5, 2012, which is available on Fitch's web site, www.fitchratings.com.