FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: U.S. speculative-grade composite spread below 1-yr moving avg
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: U.S. speculative-grade composite spread below 1-yr moving avg

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 1 - Since July 10, the speculative-grade composite spread has remained
tighter than its one-year moving average, shifting from a near-continuous trend
of wider spreads from May 17 to July 2, said an article published today by
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "The U.S.
Speculative-Grade Composite Spread Is Now Lower Than Its One-Year Moving
Average." 

"During this time, the widest differential occurred on June 5, when the spread 
was 720 basis points (bps) and the moving average was 669 bps--a gap of 51 
bps," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income 
Research. "However, spreads today are generally wider than they were a year 
ago, as a result of events such as the U.S. debt-ceiling debate and the 
amplified sovereign debt crisis in the European Economic and Monetary Union 
(eurozone)." 

Over the past week the Credit Default Swap North America High Yield Index 
spread widened by 18 bps to 596 bps and is tighter than at the start of the 
year when it was 662 bps. The Credit Default Swap North America Investment 
Grade Index widened by 3 bps to 146 bps and is wider than at the start of the 
year when it was 138 bps. Speculative-grade issuance decreased to $1.7 billion 
from $6.5 billion over the past week and spreads widened by 8 bps to 687. The 
speculative-grade spread is tighter than both its one-year moving average of 
689 bps and its five-year moving average of 744 bps. Investment-grade issuance 
decreased to $4.7 billion from $9.8 billion over the past week and spreads 
remained flat at 209 bps. The investment-grade spread is tighter than both its 
one-year moving average of 213 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 bps.
 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.