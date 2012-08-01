FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P rates Entertainment Properties Trust notes 'BB+'
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

S&P rates Entertainment Properties Trust notes 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB+' issue
rating and '2' recovery rating to Entertainment Properties Trust's (EPR's) $250
million senior unsecured notes due 2022. We expect the company to use proceeds
from the offering to repay $168 million in mortgage debt and draws on its
unsecured revolving credit facility.

Our ratings on Kansas City, Mo.-based EPR reflect the company's "significant" 
financial risk profile and "fair" business risk profile. In our view, EPR's 
tenant base is concentrated and exhibits weak credit quality. There may also 
be limited potential for profitable reuse of some properties upon vacancy. 
However, we believe strong occupancy, supported by mostly triple-net-leases, 
and manageable near-term lease rollover will support EPR's portfolio cash flow 
stability over the next few years.

The stable outlook on the company anticipates steady portfolio cash flow 
supported by longer-term, triple-net-leases and modest improvements in credit 
metrics from external growth. It also reflects our expectation that fixed 
charges will decline after the company refinances its secured debt.


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: North American REIT Ratings 
Will Likely Remain Stable Despite Slowing Economic Growth, July 27, 2012
     -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs, Strongest To Weakest, July 26, 
2012
     -- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Applies Its Liquidity Descriptors 
For Global Corporate Issuers To North American Real Estate Companies, Oct. 12, 
2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, 
June 21, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

RATINGS LIST

Entertainment Properties Trust        Rating
Corporate credit rating               BB/Stable

New Rating
Entertainment Properties Trust        Rating
  $250 mil. sr. notes due 2022        BB+
   Recovery rating                    2


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
