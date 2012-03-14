TEXT-Fitch revises Tenneco's outlook to positive

March 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the various issue ratings of Tenneco Inc. (TEN). In addition, Fitch has assigned a rating of 'BBB-' to TEN's proposed $700 million secured revolving credit facility and proposed $250 million secured term loan A. A full list of the rating actions taken on TEN is provided at the end of this release. Fitch has revised TEN's Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable. The revision of TEN's Rating Outlook to Positive reflects Fitch expectations that the auto supplier's credit profile will continue to strengthen over the intermediate term as global auto sales continue to grow and demand for the company's emission control technologies remains strong. In particular, increasingly stringent regulations governing commercial truck and off-highway vehicle emissions will provide additional growth opportunities outside of TEN's traditional light vehicle market. Primary risks to the company's credit profile include industry cyclicality, volatile raw material costs and increasing gasoline prices, although the decline in the company's cost structure and its stronger balance sheet have improved its ability to withstand another downturn in global auto demand. The proposed $700 million secured revolving credit facility will replace TEN's current $622 million revolving credit facility ($66 million of which will terminate later this month) and its $130 million tranche B-1 letter of credit/revolving loan facility. The proposed $250 million term loan A will supplement the company's existing $148 million term loan B, which is anticipated to remain in place. Proceeds from the proposed $250 million term loan A will be used to tender for the TEN's $250 million in 8.125% senior unsecured notes due 2015. The company commenced its tender offer for these notes on March 8, 2011. The new revolver will mature in 2017, versus 2014 for the existing revolver and tranche B-1 facility (although the existing revolver would mature in December 2013 if the tranche B-1 facility had not been refinanced prior to that). The new term loan A also matures in 2017, while the existing term loan B continues to have a 2016 maturity. Provided all of the proposed transactions are completed as contemplated, TEN's overall debt level is expected to be about the same, although its intermediate-term maturity profile will be more favorable, with no significant maturities until 2016, and annual interest expense will likely be meaningfully lower. Replacing the unsecured notes with the new secured term loan A increases the amount of secured debt in the capital structure ahead of the remaining unsecured notes. However, by entering into a term loan, rather than issuing new notes, TEN will have increased flexibility to de-lever its balance sheet by prepaying the term loan debt without penalty, which could ultimately benefit TEN's bondholders. The 'BBB-' rating assigned to TEN's current and proposed secured credit facilities, two notches above the IDR, reflects the facilities' collateral backing, which includes virtually all of the company's U.S. assets, as well as up to 66% of the stock of TEN's first-tier foreign subsidiaries. The credit facilities also are guaranteed on a secured basis by TEN's material U.S. subsidiaries. The 'BB-' rating assigned to the company's unsecured debt, one notch below the IDR, reflects the substantial amount of secured debt in the company's capital structure. Fitch notes that, pro forma for the new credit facility and the redemption of the 8.125% unsecured notes, if TEN were to fully draw on its revolving credit facility, over half of the company's debt would be secured. Fitch expects TEN will continue to see demand for its products outpace overall vehicle production due to its strong position in the global emission control and ride control segments. Worldwide, emission regulations in most major auto markets continue to tighten, and are becoming increasingly stringent for commercial trucks and off-highway construction equipment, as well. In addition, tightening regulations for locomotives and marine equipment present further opportunities to diversify the company's revenue stream. TEN estimates that up to 35% of its original equipment revenue will be driven by commercial vehicle and off-highway business by 2015, nearly tripling versus about 12% in 2011. This level of growth, on top of the expected rise in global light vehicle production, could lead to a doubling the company's original equipment revenue over the next five years. Combined with the permanent changes to the company's cost structure, including new or expanded manufacturing facilities in a number of low-cost countries, Fitch expects higher business levels to support margins at or above current levels over the intermediate term. In 2011, TEN's credit profile strengthened as a result of its improved operating performance, while its debt level remained roughly flat. As of Dec. 31, 2011, TEN's leverage (balance sheet debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) stood at 2.0 times (x), down from 2.3x at year-end 2010, while total debt of $1.2 billion was virtually unchanged. Free cash flow of $32 million in 2011 was weaker than the $93 million produced in 2010 as a result of higher capital spending and increased cash used for working capital as business levels increased. Fitch's calculation of funds flow from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage was 3.4x at year-end 2011, up from 3.0x at year-end 2010, reflecting primarily an increase in rent expense and off-balance sheet European securitization debt. Although revenue increased 21% in 2011 to $7.2 billion, margins declined somewhat on higher costs, including increased material and engineering expenses. Fitch's calculated EBITDA margin declined to 8.5% in 2011 from 8.9% in 2010. Liquidity remained strong, however, with $214 million in cash and access to the aforementioned credit facilities, while short-term debt maturities (including current maturities of long-term debt) totaled only $66 million. Over the intermediate term, Fitch expects TEN's metrics to strengthen as the company benefits from improving market conditions, new business wins and continued discipline on controllable costs, all of which will lead to higher margins and free cash flow. Fitch's projects that leverage will decline during 2012 and could fall further, potentially to below 1.5x, by year-end 2013 if the company targets its free cash flow toward modest debt reduction. Fitch expects free cash flow to remain solidly positive over the intermediate term, even with increased capital spending to support new programs coming on line over the next several years. The funded status of TEN's global pension plans declined in 2011, with the plans only 67% funded at year-end 2011 versus a 74% funded status at year end 2010. In the U.S., TEN's plans were only 58% funded at Dec. 31, 2011, versus a funded status of 68% at the end of 2010. As with many corporate plans, the lower funded status was primarily due to the decline in long-term interest rates, with TEN using a 4.8% discount rate to value its projected benefit obligation in 2011. In 2010, the company used a 5.6% discount rate. Despite the underfunded status, on a dollar basis, TEN's global plans were only underfunded by $255 million ($175 million in the U.S.), which Fitch believes is manageable, given the company's liquidity position and free cash flow prospects. TEN has estimated that required cash contributions to its global pension plans will be $48 million in 2011, up from $45 million in 2010. The greatest risk facing TEN's credit profile in the near term is the potential for a slowing of the global economy and the resulting decline in vehicle production. This risk is partially offset, however, by the company's increasingly diverse customer base, lower cost structure, and the increasingly stringent regulatory environment, which will continue to drive the market for emission control solutions regardless of global economic conditions. In addition, a lack of meaningful debt maturities until 2017, assuming the proposed capital structure transactions are successfully completed, further helps to mitigate near-term liquidity risk in a weakened demand environment. Rising fuel prices also present a risk to the extent that they could result in a decline in overall vehicle demand, as well as cause a demand shift toward smaller vehicles that are less profitable for TEN, and higher raw material costs could put additional pressure on TEN's margins. Fitch notes, however, that TEN passes along a substantial portion of its material costs to its original equipment customers, although offsetting higher material costs in the aftermarket could be more difficult. Fitch could upgrade TEN's IDR to 'BB+' in the intermediate term if global vehicle production continues to grow and ongoing demand for the company's products leads to a further strengthening of its credit metrics. On the other hand, Fitch could revise the Rating Outlook back to Stable if global vehicle production growth slows or declines as a result of a weakening in the world economy, causing a meaningful deterioration in the company's credit metrics over a prolonged period. Any debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions that result in a significant increase in leverage also could prompt a negative rating action. Fitch has taken the following rating actions on TEN: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BB'; --Proposed secured revolving credit facility assigned at 'BBB-'; --Proposed secured term loan A assigned at 'BBB-'; --Secured term loan B affirmed at 'BBB-'; --Existing secured revolving credit facility and tranche B-1 facility affirmed at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'; --Rating Outlook revised to Positive from Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (May 12, 2011); --'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 13 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers Evaluating Corporate Governance