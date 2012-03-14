FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates KKR Financial unsecured notes 'BBB'
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates KKR Financial unsecured notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB' to KKR
Financial Holdings LLC's (KFN) $100 million unsecured note issuance due
2042 with a coupon of 7.5%. Proceeds are expected to be used for general
corporate purposes, including investment capital.	
	
KFN's leverage, as measured by total recourse holding company debt divided by
equity, was 0.50 times (x) at Dec. 31, 2011. Adjusting for this issuance, pro
forma leverage would increase to 0.56x. However, KFN has cash on hand to repay
$135.1 million of convertible notes coming due in July 2012, which would reduce
pro forma leverage to 0.48x. Fitch expects holding company leverage to remain in
the 0.5x-1.0x range longer term.	
	
Fitch currently rates KKR Financial Holdings LLC as follows:	
	
-- Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';	
-- Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
-- 'Global Financial Institutions Criteria' (Aug. 16. 2011); and -- 'Investment
Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria' (Dec. 23, 2011).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria	
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.