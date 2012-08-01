TEXT-Fitch: U.S. airport bond issuance to rise

Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings believes the challenges to improve the funding level in the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) while needs to continue to rise are likely to increase the amount bonds airports in the U.S. issue on the cash flows earned by passenger facility charges (PFC) along with other airport-generated revenues. However, we believe the tepid growth rate in enplanements in the near term could put pressure on some airport facilities with lean financial flexibility. AIP grants are likely to remain flat for most airports over the coming years. AIP provides grants to airports for constructing and improving runways, taxiways, and terminals. Before the approval of FAA Modernization and Reform Act of 2012, it had been funded at $3.50 billion annually. The act cut that funding to $3.35 billion through 2015. As maintenance and capital costs rise, this will put pressure on other airport sources. We expect that the capital needs of airports may lend to an increase in the bonds issued on PFCs to take up part of the slack. The PFC program allows the collection of up to $4.50 for every boarded passenger at commercial airports controlled by public agencies. As we expect enplanements to have very meagre growth in the near term, we believe airports will issue more bonds on the cash flows from PFCs to meet the capital expenditure requirements.Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.