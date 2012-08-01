FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Commercial Bank of Kuwait

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Commercial Bank of Kuwait's (CB)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook, and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating action commentary.

RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR

CB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the extremely high 
probability of support being provided by the Kuwaiti authorities, if needed. 
Fitch's assessment of support is based on the financial strength of Kuwait 
('AA'/Stable), CB's importance within the domestic banking system and the 
longstanding track record of support for the Kuwaiti banking system.

The VR reflects the high concentrations in CB's loan and funding profiles, and 
high impairment charges that continue to impact overall levels of profitability.
The rating also considers CB's established domestic franchise, improving asset 
quality indicators following substantial NPL write-offs, and acceptable 
liquidity and capitalisation. 

CB's profitability continues to be weak, with nearly all of its pre-impairment 
operating profit absorbed by high impairment charges in 2011 and Q112. Fitch 
expects overall profitability will remain under pressure in the short term as 
the bank continues its period of housekeeping, but will eventually improve as 
impairment charges normalise.

CB's asset quality indicators have significantly improved following large 
write-offs, with the NPL ratio declining to 6.5% at end-Q112 (end-2010: 15.4%), 
and reserve coverage improving to 101% (end-2010: 59%). CB reported Tier 1 and 
Fitch core capital ratios of 16.0% and 18.9%, respectively, at end-Q112, which 
Fitch views as acceptable. However, capital is exposed to high borrower and 
sector concentrations within CB's loan portfolio, as well as a large AFS 
securities portfolio (most of which is regional equities). 

CB benefits from a large and stable deposit base (73% of non-equity funding at 
end-Q112), with large funding support from quasi-government deposits. The bank's
liquidity position is comfortable, with a loans/deposits ratio (including 
deposits from non-bank financial institutions) of 81% at end-Q112, below the 
regulatory limit of 85%. Liquid assets comprising cash, treasury bonds, 
interbank placements and investment securities amounted to 41% of total assets.

RATING SENSITIVITIES 

The bank's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to a 
change in Fitch's assumptions around the propensity or ability for the Kuwaiti 
authorities to provide timely support to CB. However, Fitch notes the strong 
history of support provided by the Kuwaiti government for the banking system. 

Downside pressure on the VR would result from deterioration in the domestic 
operating environment, if it were to impact CB's risk indicators and erode 
capital from its current level. Upside potential would require more 
diversification in the loan portfolio, further improvement in CB's asset quality
indicators, normalised impairment charges and a return to healthy profitability.


CB is the fourth-largest bank in Kuwait by total assets, and provides a wide 
range of corporate and retail banking products to the local market. At end-Q112,
CB's main shareholder was Al Sharq Holding, with a 23% stake. The remaining 
shares are widely held and are listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange.

The rating actions are as follows: 

Commercial Bank of Kuwait
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
